ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

North Platte Public Schools cancel activities, staggered dismissals at High School

Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Eagle Radio, business partners make donation to Callahan Cancer Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Eagle Radio, along with their local business partners, continues to support local organizations, events, and causes. On Tuesday, Eagle Radio donated $500 to the Callahan Cancer Center. The donation represented a portion of the sponsorship dollars from recent contests. The Go Pink Contest and the No Shave November contest on North Platte Post were designed to bring awareness to cancer testing, prevention, and treatment.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Paxton Schools one-act team places 3rd at state

PAXTON, Neb.-The Paxton Consolidated Schools one-act team is celebrating after a successful season. The team performed at the Class D-1 state championships in Norfolk on Wednesday and came home with a third place finish. The team performed "West of Pecos" by Tim Kelly. In "West of Pecos," Judge Roy Bean,...
PAXTON, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Comm. College students learn about Christmas “past and present”

North Platte Community College students visit the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer in Grand Island Sunday. They attended the museum’s Christmas Past and Present event and learned about holiday celebrations from over 100 years ago. The experience included the sights, sounds and smells of the season, as the students toured the village’s historic homes - heated by wood stoves and decorated with old-fashioned ornaments.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
North Platte Post

Area sports schedule for Thursday

Gering (1-2) @ Mitchell (1-2) Gothenburg (2-0) @ Southern Valley (1-2) Maxwell (1-2) vs North Platte St. Patrick's (3-0) Sandhills Valley (1-1) vs Sutherland (0-3) Sandhills/Thedford (2-0) vs Wallace (0-2) Girls. Gering (1-2) @ Mitchell (1-2) Gothenburg (2-0) @ Southern Valley (2-1) Maxwell (0-3) vs North Platte St. Patrick's (1-2)
GERING, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County Marriage Licenses

Anthoney J Ladd, 57, North Platte and Alexa Marie Bockmann, 29, North Platte. Jose Angel Romero Jr., 47, Pasedena TX and Lisa Rose Esparza, 40, Pasedena TX. Gabriel Gene Melton, 19, Stapleton and Kennedyanne Elaine Winter, 18, North Platte.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
knopnews2.com

One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
NebraskaTV

Woman dead in rollover accident in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — A woman has died, and two people are in serious condition after a rollover crash Thursday morning in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the report came in at 10:17 a.m. of a crash at Mile Marker 96 along Highway 83, between North Platte and Stapleton.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Hershey man killed in crash on Highway 30

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said a Hershey man was killed in an automobile crash on Sunday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at around 1:20 p.m. near mile marker 169 on U.S. Highway 30, in between Hershey and North Platte. Authorities said a sedan driven by Bruce Miller,...
HERSHEY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County's Most Wanted

Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Issue no-account check $500.00 - $1000.00. 2 warrants: FTA – attempt of a class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, Probation Violation, commit child abuse. Jennifer L. Rivas. Age:...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy