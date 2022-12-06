Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Public Schools cancel activities, staggered dismissals at High School
Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
North Platte B St. Runza being demolished, relocated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If you're a regular at the B St. Runza location in North Platte, you'll still be able to get your Runza and Frings, you will just have to go south a few blocks soon. Runza restaurants announced that the location will be demolished and moved to the corner...
Eagle Radio, business partners make donation to Callahan Cancer Center
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Eagle Radio, along with their local business partners, continues to support local organizations, events, and causes. On Tuesday, Eagle Radio donated $500 to the Callahan Cancer Center. The donation represented a portion of the sponsorship dollars from recent contests. The Go Pink Contest and the No Shave November contest on North Platte Post were designed to bring awareness to cancer testing, prevention, and treatment.
North Platte Comm. College offers Christmas art class for children
A few spots remain for the Christmas Art II class at North Platte Community College. The class is open to children ages 8-12. It’s scheduled for 1-3 p.m. Dec. 10 in Room 131 of the McDonald-Belton Building on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd., in North Platte.
Paxton Schools one-act team places 3rd at state
PAXTON, Neb.-The Paxton Consolidated Schools one-act team is celebrating after a successful season. The team performed at the Class D-1 state championships in Norfolk on Wednesday and came home with a third place finish. The team performed "West of Pecos" by Tim Kelly. In "West of Pecos," Judge Roy Bean,...
North Platte Comm. College students learn about Christmas “past and present”
North Platte Community College students visit the Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer in Grand Island Sunday. They attended the museum’s Christmas Past and Present event and learned about holiday celebrations from over 100 years ago. The experience included the sights, sounds and smells of the season, as the students toured the village’s historic homes - heated by wood stoves and decorated with old-fashioned ornaments.
Area sports schedule for Thursday
Gering (1-2) @ Mitchell (1-2) Gothenburg (2-0) @ Southern Valley (1-2) Maxwell (1-2) vs North Platte St. Patrick's (3-0) Sandhills Valley (1-1) vs Sutherland (0-3) Sandhills/Thedford (2-0) vs Wallace (0-2) Girls. Gering (1-2) @ Mitchell (1-2) Gothenburg (2-0) @ Southern Valley (2-1) Maxwell (0-3) vs North Platte St. Patrick's (1-2)
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Anthoney J Ladd, 57, North Platte and Alexa Marie Bockmann, 29, North Platte. Jose Angel Romero Jr., 47, Pasedena TX and Lisa Rose Esparza, 40, Pasedena TX. Gabriel Gene Melton, 19, Stapleton and Kennedyanne Elaine Winter, 18, North Platte.
SPONSORED: Janssen dealerships partner with HOPE Esperanza for fundraiser
Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Janssen Buick GMC of North Platte are. partnering with H O P E Esperanza to raise funds for a part-time/full-time position to assist with community growth and development. Janssen will be launching a month-long community fundraising event. Saturday, November 26, 2022. The fundraiser will be...
Z93.5 Country Game Of The Week - Ogallala at Holdrege Tonight
Holdrege, Ne - The Ogallala Indians girls and boys basketball teams travel to Holdrege today to face off against the Dusters. Listen to the games on the radio at Z93.5 Country or ONLINE HERE. Game Details. 4:15pm Mountain Time - Kwik Stop Pregame. 4:30pm Mountain Time - #5 Ogallala Boys...
🎧Housing concerns remain, Habitat gets big win at North Platte City Council Meeting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-With growth comes the need for room to grow, and that lack of room is on the mind of North Platte City Council members. With the completion of Sustainable Beef, the Hershy Rail Park, District 177, and other economic development projects underway, now is the time to prepare for future growth.
knopnews2.com
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
NebraskaTV
Woman dead in rollover accident in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — A woman has died, and two people are in serious condition after a rollover crash Thursday morning in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the report came in at 10:17 a.m. of a crash at Mile Marker 96 along Highway 83, between North Platte and Stapleton.
Hershey man killed in crash on Highway 30
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Authorities said a Hershey man was killed in an automobile crash on Sunday. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at around 1:20 p.m. near mile marker 169 on U.S. Highway 30, in between Hershey and North Platte. Authorities said a sedan driven by Bruce Miller,...
Man accused of burglarizing North Platte laundromat, running from police
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man was arrested for allegedly burglarizing a laundromat and leading police on a chase. North Platte police said on Dec. 7 at around 4:27 p.m., officers responded to the report of a burglary at Laundry Zone in the 400 block of E. Leota St. Officers...
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Issue no-account check $500.00 - $1000.00. 2 warrants: FTA – attempt of a class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, Probation Violation, commit child abuse. Jennifer L. Rivas. Age:...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0