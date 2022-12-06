ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets starting Ben Simmons (calf) with minutes restriction on Friday for inactive Nic Claxton (hamstring)

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons (calf) is starting in Friday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks with a restriction around 20 minutes.. After a four game absence with an upper calf strain, Simmons will return to the court although he will be inactive for the second half of Brooklyn's back-to-back on Saturday. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 12th in defensive rating, Simmons' FanDuel salary stands at $7,200.
Trae Young (illness) fine for Hawks on Friday

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is not on the injury report for Friday versus the Brooklyn Nets. Young was held out of practice Thursday with an illness, but he will be available on Friday against the Nets. He is shooting 15-39 from the field (38.5%) and 1-9 on 3-pointers (11.1%) over the last two games.
