ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Thiensville bakery looks to outsmart inflation by expanding offerings

THIENSVILLE, Wis. — The holidays are here, and bakeries are gearing up for the busy season. They’re also dealing with higher prices for ingredients. The price for essential ingredients for bakers, such as butter, sugar and chocolate, has nearly doubled. Mila’s European Bakery is fighting inflation with new...
THIENSVILLE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'The purpose of my life': 14-year-old Kenosha boy supports autism through painting

KENOSHA, Wis. — Chace Wilson is a self-taught, 14-year-old artist. The Kenosha teen learned to paint by watching videos on YouTube with iconic artists like Bob Ross. Ross was known for his inspiring and cheerful quotes and his art lessons on PBS. One of those quotes was “find freedom on this canvas,” and that’s exactly what Chace Wilson has done.
KENOSHA, WI
spectrumnews1.com

USPS worker shot and killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A United States Postal Service mail carrier was shot and killed while working in Milwaukee Friday night. That worker has been identified by USPS as 44-year-old Aundre Cross. The Milwaukee Police Department said at around 5:59 p.m. on Dec. 9, they responded to reports of an injured...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy