KENOSHA, Wis. — Chace Wilson is a self-taught, 14-year-old artist. The Kenosha teen learned to paint by watching videos on YouTube with iconic artists like Bob Ross. Ross was known for his inspiring and cheerful quotes and his art lessons on PBS. One of those quotes was “find freedom on this canvas,” and that’s exactly what Chace Wilson has done.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO