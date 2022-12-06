12.05.2022 | 8:20 PM | HOUSTON – An HPD was on a traffic stop with a citizen, an additional officer stopped to provide traffic control. The officer providing traffic control was struck by a White Toyota Tacoma. The officer had his emergency equipment on at the time of the crash. The impact spun the police car, the tacoma continued north. The driver was eventually stopped. Officers evaluated the driver of the Tacoma and it has been determined the driver was DWI. The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann TMC and appears to be ok at this time. The driver of the Tacoma is being charged with DWI. Officers located open containers inside of the vehicle as well. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

