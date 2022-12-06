ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Mother dies after hit by car on Rankin Rd., father hospitalized

HOUSTON - Authorities say a mother of two young children died late Friday night after an SUV driver accidentally hit her with their car in north Harris County. It happened just before midnight when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to the 500 block of Rankin Rd. in the Greater Greenspoint area. That's where responding officers found an unidentified woman in the street hit by an SUV. She was rushed to a hospital, where officials said she died from her injuries.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer

Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
houstonstringer_com

A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houston

December 10, 2022 - A homeowner was shot and killed shortly after midnight when he confronted two suspects that he found in his backyard when he heard some noise. According to Lt. Willkens of the Houston Police Department, the homeowner accidentally stumbled across the suspects when he heard noises in the backyard and went to go investigate.
HOUSTON, TX
onscene.tv

DWI Driver Strikes HPD Patrol Car & Injures Officer | Houston

12.05.2022 | 8:20 PM | HOUSTON – An HPD was on a traffic stop with a citizen, an additional officer stopped to provide traffic control. The officer providing traffic control was struck by a White Toyota Tacoma. The officer had his emergency equipment on at the time of the crash. The impact spun the police car, the tacoma continued north. The driver was eventually stopped. Officers evaluated the driver of the Tacoma and it has been determined the driver was DWI. The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann TMC and appears to be ok at this time. The driver of the Tacoma is being charged with DWI. Officers located open containers inside of the vehicle as well. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road

The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND, TX
kwhi.com

ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE

One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
PLANTERSVILLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Where can you use fireworks legally in Harris County?

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - New Year's celebrations are already being planned as the end of 2022 approaches and we prepare to step into 2023. Fireworks are always a great way to bring in the new year with a bang! The bright colors and beautiful patterns can leave viewers amazed. In...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

