FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Said "Jesus Told Her To"justpene50Houston, TX
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Mother dies after hit by car on Rankin Rd., father hospitalized
HOUSTON - Authorities say a mother of two young children died late Friday night after an SUV driver accidentally hit her with their car in north Harris County. It happened just before midnight when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called to the 500 block of Rankin Rd. in the Greater Greenspoint area. That's where responding officers found an unidentified woman in the street hit by an SUV. She was rushed to a hospital, where officials said she died from her injuries.
21-year-old arrested and charged with DWI in deadly crash on West Loop in Galleria area
Police say the 21-year-old woman was stopped in a moving lane of traffic when another driver, who later died, slammed into the tow truck drivers helping her.
Man on motorcycle and woman in SUV die in southeast Houston crash, police say
Investigators said the deadly crash happened at a southeast Houston intersection when the motorcyclist slammed into another vehicle.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
The Houston Police Department reported a hit-and-run accident on Thursday. The accident occurred in the 1900 block of Airport Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m. According to the officials, a man had been crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle.
Double shooting leaves 1 parent dead in San Leon, Galveston Co. deputies say
The Galveston County Sherriff's Office believes this was a domestic violence incident, but they are still investigating.
mocomotive.com
2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer
Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
1 killed when driver hits wreckers moving stalled car on West Loop in Galleria area, police say
Sadly, it's yet another deadly crash on Houston-area roads.
cw39.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
cw39.com
Fatal auto pedestrian crash in Baytown results in death of woman, deputies say
BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — A woman is dead Wednesday morning after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the road without a crosswalk in Baytown. It happened on the 7500 block of Garth Road near the I-10 East Freeway around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Harris County deputies said...
fox26houston.com
mocomotive.com
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Harris County. The crash happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma on Tuesday. According to the Police, a small vehicle and an 18-wheeler were involved in the collision.
onscene.tv
DWI Driver Strikes HPD Patrol Car & Injures Officer | Houston
12.05.2022 | 8:20 PM | HOUSTON – An HPD was on a traffic stop with a citizen, an additional officer stopped to provide traffic control. The officer providing traffic control was struck by a White Toyota Tacoma. The officer had his emergency equipment on at the time of the crash. The impact spun the police car, the tacoma continued north. The driver was eventually stopped. Officers evaluated the driver of the Tacoma and it has been determined the driver was DWI. The officer was transported to Memorial Hermann TMC and appears to be ok at this time. The driver of the Tacoma is being charged with DWI. Officers located open containers inside of the vehicle as well. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
fox26houston.com
Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
bluebonnetnews.com
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
kwhi.com
ONE DEAD, ONE CRITICALLY INJURED AFTER CRASH IN PLANTERSVILLE
One person was killed and another was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Grimes County. DPS reports the accident occurred just before 3 p.m. on Highway 105 at FM 1774, in Plantersville. Troopers say a 2016 Kia Sportage was traveling eastbound on Highway 105 and...
fox26houston.com
Where can you use fireworks legally in Harris County?
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - New Year's celebrations are already being planned as the end of 2022 approaches and we prepare to step into 2023. Fireworks are always a great way to bring in the new year with a bang! The bright colors and beautiful patterns can leave viewers amazed. In...
