Scheherazade
4d ago
We could REALLY use a traffic light at Tatamy and Northwood. People speed on Tatamy, the road curves, when we are attempting to make a left onto Tatamy you cannot see oncoming cars. We really need a light here. Every square inch of Forks is being developed, more and more traffic is flowing in that direction. May we please have a light? I am grateful no children were injured, but it still must have been a very frightening experience for them.
Two truck drivers injured in fiery crash that closed I-78 lanes overnight
A fiery crash between two trucks in Hunterdon County late Friday sent the drivers to an area hospital and closed portions of Interstate 78 overnight for an investigation and cleanup, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near milepost 8.4 in Bethlehem Township and involved a cement tanker...
Troopers witness Allentown argument that leads to gunshot, arrest suspect: police
Pennsylvania State Police say troopers passing through Allentown witnessed an altercation that led to a gunshot early Saturday and quickly arrested a suspect for attempted homicide. The troopers with state police at Bethlehem were taking a prisoner arrested on suspicion of DUI to Lehigh County Central Booking in Allentown when...
2 injured after fiery crash involving Amazon tractor-trailer, cement tanker on I-78 in Hunterdon County
BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two people were injured following a fiery crash involving two tractor-trailers Friday night in Hunterdon County, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 9:50 p.m. on Interstate 78 westbound at milepost 8.4 in Bethlehem Township, Goez...
Lehigh County firefighters died from injuries in house fire, but manner is pending investigation
Two Lehigh County firefighters died from the injuries received battling a three-alarm Schuylkill County house fire, but the county coroner said the manner of death is pending the police investigation into the blaze. New Tripoli Fire Company Station 17 firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, and Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36,...
Scranton woman dead after early morning crash
COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 25-year-old woman is dead after an early Friday morning crash in Lackawanna County. Officials say the crash occurred at 2:10 a.m. on Union Mill Road near Constitution Drive, Covington Township. Investigators said they believe the operator was going around a left curve in the road and traveled off […]
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warrington Township, Bucks County, according to township police. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at County Line Road and Titus Avenue, according to county dispatchers. The road is closed as authorities investigate. No word...
Full Body Burns Kill Bucks Man Torching Trash: Coroner
A man lighting trash on fire suffered burns across more than half of his body, ultimately killing him, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Lutz K. Wundshock, 59, of Durham Township, was torching the trash around 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 at his home, the coroner's office said. He was...
Man Trying to Remove Branch from Road Victim of Hit-and-Run: Police
A 51-year-old man who was trying to remove a tree branch from Rt. 611 was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast announced this week. Police said the accident happened Nov. 30 at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the area of 831 S. Delaware Drive in Williams Township, Northampton County, which is the location of the Iron Mule restaurant and bar.
Roaring car fire on Route 22 snarling traffic in both directions
A car fire Friday morning snarled traffic in both directions on Route 22. The fire was in the left lane of Route 22 East just past the Fullerton Avenue overpass in Lehigh County and crews were still battling it a little after 10 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police said two SUVs...
Road rage ends in gunfire outside police station
MT. PENN, Pa. — A case of road rage resulted in one driver drawing a gun and opening fire outside a police station in Berks County on Friday, according to the police. The series of events began around 12:45 p.m. in southeast Reading and ended less than a mile away in the neighboring borough of Mt. Penn.
Cause of death revealed for Lehigh County firefighters, manner under investigation
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The loss of the two firefighters has touched the entire region. People want answers as to what exactly happened and the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office has revealed the cause of death for two Lehigh County heroes. Just before 4 p.m. on December 7, first responders were called to the 1100 block […]
Man fatally injured while burning trash
DURHAM TOWNSHIP, BUCKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Bucks County man has died due to injuries sustained while burning trash. The Lehigh County Coroner says Lutz K. Wundshock, 59 from Bucks County, died on December 10 at 2:30 a.m. after sustaining severe burns while burning trash the day prior. Investigators said Wundshock was burning […]
Man dies in car crash in Pike County
BUSHKILL, Pa. — A man is dead, and a teenage passenger is lucky to be alive after a crash in Pike County. State police say Anthony Stevens of Bushkill died in the wreck Tuesday morning after his SUV hit a tree and slammed into a retaining wall. That sent...
Delays likely on major roads during escort of New Tripoli firefighters killed in line of duty
Residents driving on a few major Lehigh Valley roadways should expect afternoon delays as Pennsylvania State Police escort the bodies of the two New Tripoli firemen who were killed in a house fire. Route 309, Route 100 and Tilghman Street will be affected during this escort, according to a release...
Blaze that led to 2 New Tripoli firefighter deaths called suspicious. What does that mean?
When West Penn Township police Chief James Bonner said Thursday that the cause of a house fire Wednesday afternoon that led to the deaths of two Lehigh County firefighters was suspicious, what does that really mean?. Retired Easton fire Chief John Bast, who teaches firefighting at Bucks County Community College,...
Authorities identify 3rd casualty in blaze that killed 2 Lehigh Valley firefighters
A third person found dead outside a burning home where two Lehigh Valley firefighters died Wednesday has been identified as a resident of the home, authorities said Thursday afternoon. Christopher Kammerdiener, no age given, was found to the rear of the home in the 1000 block of Clamtown Road in...
2 men charged after verbal altercation involving knife in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Two men are facing charges after a verbal altercation on Route 22 on Wednesday Readington Township, police said. On Dec. 7, at around 3:11 p.m., a Readington Township police officer witnessed an altercation between a motorist and a pedestrian near the intersection of Route 22 and County Route 523 (Main St), police said.
FedEx driver who struck motorcycle in Lehigh County, killing 2, is sentenced
An Allentown man will spend nearly eight years, at least, behind bars in two separate crashes in 2020 and 2021 that left a total of three people dead. Lehigh County Judge Robert Steinberg on Wednesday sentenced 24-year-old Devon M. Lindeman to three to seven years in prison for a crash June 21, 2020, on Route 145 in North Whitehall Township that claimed the lives of husband and wife Robert J. O’Rourke, 55, and Mary O’Rourke, 54, of Lower Macungie Township.
One arrested, one wanted after Billy’s Pocono Diner burglary
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they have one man in custody and are looking to identify another after a burglary at Billy’s Pocono Diner. According to Pocono Township Police, on December 5, around 2:30 a.m., officers saw a suspicious vehicle parked in the back of Billy’s Pocono Diner in Tannersville. Police say they […]
PennDOT gearing up for Lehigh Valley road and bridge projects in 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is taking a look back at the big projects finally finished this year and is gearing up for what is to come in 2023. In the Lehigh Valley, 2022 included the reopening of the Tilghman Street Bridge over...
