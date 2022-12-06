ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 SMG Tier List: December 2022

Our Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 SMG tier list for December 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Season 1. Since the initial Season 1 patch,...
DBLTAP

Fortnite Wall-Running Movement Mechanics Seemingly Leaked

It appears at least three upcoming Fortnite movement mechanics have been leaked. Over the last five years, one of the areas that Fortnite players have seen the most change in has been its movement. From the addition of Swimming in Chapter 2 Season 1 to Hurdling in Chapter 4 Season 1, Epic Games has not been shy in expanding the ways in which players can position themselves to win fights.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy