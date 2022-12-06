ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Heights, KY

WKRC

3 Tri-State favorites will team up for one destination

UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - Three Tri-State favorites are teaming up to provide one location for people to enjoy. It will even include event space. Braxton Brewing, Dewey's Pizza and Graeter's are working together on a new hub for dining and entertainment in Union. But they say it will be much...
UNION, KY
WKRC

Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
CLEVES, OH
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH
WKRC

Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to benefit flood victims

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - Kentucky’s first lady Britainy Beshear is set to host a toy drive for Eastern Kentucky. This comes after many families continue to rebuild after the floods devastated the area. “For many of us, the holidays are a time for being at home surrounded by...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRC

Local BBQ restaurant closes, but still plans on serving food

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There is some good news and bad news for fans of a local barbecue restaurant. The owners of Sweets and Meats in Mount Washington posted on social media that they plan to close their carry-out restaurant on December 18. The good news is they plan...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Newly revitalized College Hill to hold tree lighting

CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- College Hill is gearing up for the 3rd Annual Light Up College Hill event. It takes place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Patrick Park in the business district. The Chief Executive Officer of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation said there will be...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Creator of Mensch on a Bench shows what's new for the holiday

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The first night of Hanukkah is just 10 days away. And what better way to celebrate the Festival of Lights than with new traditions in your family. One of those traditions could be Mensch on a Bench, a Hanukkah character invented by local entrepenur Neal Hoffman, with his new products.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Fresh fears after more coyote sightings in Tri-State neighborhoods

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – They sometimes howl, and they always seem to be on the prowl. Coyotes are being spotted more and more frequently in Tri-State neighborhoods and now some fear the worst after video emerged of a coyote attacking a California toddler. Jeannie Barker filmed a coyote trotting down...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant among 100 best of 2022, according to OpenTable

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Diners on restaurant reservation platform OpenTable have selected their top 100 eateries of 2022, and only one Cincinnati-area establishment made the list. Pepp & Dolores, the intimate Italian restaurant from Thunderdome Restaurant Group, was the only restaurant in the region to make OpenTable's list of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

School bus hits student in Clermont County

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Batavia Township fire destroys home, damages house next door

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A garage fire in Batavia Township Friday destroyed one home and damaged another. A mail carrier spotted the garage burning on Wedgewood Court around 10 a.m. and called 911. This video was sent in by a Local 12 viewer:. The fire spread to the rest...
BATAVIA, OH

