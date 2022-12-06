Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Related
WKRC
3 Tri-State favorites will team up for one destination
UNION, Ky. (WKRC) - Three Tri-State favorites are teaming up to provide one location for people to enjoy. It will even include event space. Braxton Brewing, Dewey's Pizza and Graeter's are working together on a new hub for dining and entertainment in Union. But they say it will be much...
WKRC
Fast-food chain set to open pair of Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business CourierWKRC) - A local restaurateur who is reviving the Roy Rogers brand in Greater Cincinnati provided an update to the opening of two restaurants -- one on the West Side and the other in Northern Kentucky. One Holland Corp., owner of several restaurant franchises as well as...
WKRC
10,000 Santas to flood Downtown Cincinnati and Covington to benefit cancer research
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Downtown and Covington will be flooded with Santas on Saturday for the 15th annual SantaCon. 10,000 people are expected to participate at more than 50 bars in Over-the-Rhine, The Banks, Mt. Adams, Covington, and the Central Business District. "The first year, we had 25 Santas. A couple...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: On National Adoption Weekend, take home pets like Rosie, Blue and Pepper!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's National Adoption Weekend!. The SPCA is lowering adoption fees to just $25 for dogs and $10 for cats Saturday and Sunday, so you can take home great animals like Rosie, Blue, and Pepper. Rosie is roughly two years old and her brother, Blue, is about one-and-a-half....
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
WKRC
Eastern Kentucky Toy Drive to benefit flood victims
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WKRC) - Kentucky’s first lady Britainy Beshear is set to host a toy drive for Eastern Kentucky. This comes after many families continue to rebuild after the floods devastated the area. “For many of us, the holidays are a time for being at home surrounded by...
WKRC
CPD searches for 2 men accused of posing as fundraisers for a cancer charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police need help identifying two men accused of fraudulently collecting money. CPD says that two men posed as fundraisers for the Stand Up 2 Cancer organization at least twice at Paycor Stadium during Bengals games and accepted donations from fans. Anyone with information is asked to call...
WKRC
Local BBQ restaurant closes, but still plans on serving food
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ohio (WKRC) - There is some good news and bad news for fans of a local barbecue restaurant. The owners of Sweets and Meats in Mount Washington posted on social media that they plan to close their carry-out restaurant on December 18. The good news is they plan...
WKRC
Newly revitalized College Hill to hold tree lighting
CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- College Hill is gearing up for the 3rd Annual Light Up College Hill event. It takes place Thursday, Dec. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Patrick Park in the business district. The Chief Executive Officer of the College Hill Community Urban Redevelopment Corporation said there will be...
WKRC
Local teen asks for people to donate blood for his Make-A-Wish request
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager who got to choose his wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation is choosing to give back with the gift of blood donation. With so many of us out with respiratory illnesses and traveling toward the end of the year, it takes a toll on our nation’s blood supply.
WKRC
Creator of Mensch on a Bench shows what's new for the holiday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The first night of Hanukkah is just 10 days away. And what better way to celebrate the Festival of Lights than with new traditions in your family. One of those traditions could be Mensch on a Bench, a Hanukkah character invented by local entrepenur Neal Hoffman, with his new products.
WKRC
One year after Mayfield tornado, NKY school's generosity still remembered
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WKRC) – Saturday marks one year since an EF-4 tornado flattened Western Kentucky and the town of Mayfield. Although Beechwood High School is more than 300 miles away, it played a big role in getting relief to its rivals at Mayfield High School. “The thing that...
WKRC
Foosball, pool tables, arcades and more: Rec room deals you can't miss from Watson's
As you prepare to host friends and family this year, is your house ready to become the go-to spot for the most family fun?. Watson's of Cincinnati – the city's go-to retailer of living room, home theater, game room, outdoor furniture and above-ground pools – is all about creating spaces for customers to enjoy life's best moments.
WKRC
New Richmond schools return to remote learning due to bus driver shortage
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WKRC) - Schools in New Richmond have temporarily gone back to remote learning. There's a shortage of bus drivers due to illness, officials say. So, students returned to a remote schedule Thursday and Friday. The superintendent says they will hopefully be back in classrooms on Monday.
WKRC
Fresh fears after more coyote sightings in Tri-State neighborhoods
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – They sometimes howl, and they always seem to be on the prowl. Coyotes are being spotted more and more frequently in Tri-State neighborhoods and now some fear the worst after video emerged of a coyote attacking a California toddler. Jeannie Barker filmed a coyote trotting down...
WKRC
Cincinnati restaurant among 100 best of 2022, according to OpenTable
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Diners on restaurant reservation platform OpenTable have selected their top 100 eateries of 2022, and only one Cincinnati-area establishment made the list. Pepp & Dolores, the intimate Italian restaurant from Thunderdome Restaurant Group, was the only restaurant in the region to make OpenTable's list of...
WKRC
University of Cincinnati plans $100 million project just off campus
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The University of Cincinnati is asking for construction managers to submit qualifications to build a $100 million mixed-use project just south of campus and to the east of the U-Square development. The university has faced a student housing crunch as enrollment continues to hit records,...
WKRC
Crews search retention pond for missing Clermont County man with autism
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Crews are searching a retention pond for signs of a missing man with autism in Pierce Township Thursday. Pierce Township Police say Thomas Mills was last seen in the parking lot of the Amelia Court Apartments Tuesday morning around eight. A fire and rescue team...
WKRC
School bus hits student in Clermont County
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Batavia High School student was hit by a school bus Thursday morning. According to the school district, the student was struck by the bus at Old State Route 32 and Batavia Road. The student was taken to the hospital for observation. The school said...
WKRC
Batavia Township fire destroys home, damages house next door
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A garage fire in Batavia Township Friday destroyed one home and damaged another. A mail carrier spotted the garage burning on Wedgewood Court around 10 a.m. and called 911. This video was sent in by a Local 12 viewer:. The fire spread to the rest...
Comments / 0