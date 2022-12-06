ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Rule change opens new path for ‘constitutional sheriff’ group to train Arizona law enforcement

In 2021, the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association submitted a proposal to Arizona’s top law enforcement-certifying agency to train officers in “American ideals and the principles of Liberty upon which the USA was founded.”. But the seemingly innocuous curriculum objective obscured the anti-government views of the so-called...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting

Phoenix, AZ
485
Followers
46
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting is an independent, nonprofit media organization dedicated to statewide accountability journalism in Arizona. AZCIR’s mission is to produce, foster and promote investigative journalism through original and collaborative reporting, public events and trainings, for the betterment of our communities.

 http://azcir.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy