Houston, TX

Plan Your Weekend: December 15 to 18, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, December 15 to Sunday, December 18, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
Share in the celebration of Chanukah at concerts, events & more in Houston

Celebrate the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah at celebrations and events around Greater Houston from Tuesday, December 13 through Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Load up on chocolate gelt (coins), latkes, and other holiday favorites while lighting the menorah and enjoying music, live entertainment, crafts, and other activities during this Chanukah 2022 in Houston.
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Sugar Land

Houston is a great place to unwind. In this series, we hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Lying southwest of the city, Sugar Land is one of...
Giant Gingerbread Village at City Place in Spring

Times: Daily from 7am to 11pm. Special pop-up entertainment and event times vary by day. Explore upcoming pop-up events. Location: City Place, 1250 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389. Admission: Free. Learn more about the Giant Gingerbread Village, upcoming pop-up events, and City Place. This article has been sponsored by...
SPRING, TX

