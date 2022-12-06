Read full article on original website
Coinbase President and Binance CEO Among Web3 Experts Teaching a MasterClass on Crypto & Blockchain
The class will be taught by Emilie Choi, Chris Dixon, Paul Krugman and Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Emilie Choi will share insights on the complexities of regulation and how entrepreneurs can build the future of Web3. Chris Dixon, founder and managing partner of a16z, will talk about the Web3...
Bybit: “All NFT purchases require individual KYC”
NFT sales over $10,000 per transaction in secondary marketplace will also require KYC. The platform was previously known for being a no-KYC exchange. Bybit will require individual Know Your Customer (KYC) for NFTs and other crypto products and services from Dec 15. The crypto exchange updated its FAQ for individual...
RTFKT Announces New MNLTH Airdrop After Cryptokicks iRL Underperformed
RTFKT’s latest NFT collection Cryptokicks iRL failed to meet its standards. The web3 company also said the MNLTH experience reveal was lacking. RTFKT is now dropping new MNLTH (MNLTH X) and piloting the RTFKT Interdimensional HUB service for those without US shipping addresses. RTFKT’s latest NFT drop the Cryptokicks...
Tezos India Partners Revise to Onboard Local Devs to Web3
The partnership will enable developers and designers to create their own dynamic NFTs. Revise will leverage its NFT infrastructure to provide the required APIs and software developer kits (SDKs) for integration. Dynamic NFTs are tied to real-world activities and gain value depending on how the underlying asset performs in real...
Maitri Capital Launches Web3 FCA-Regulated Hedge Fund
Maitri Capital has announced a Web3 FCA-regulated hedge fund that will invest in a diverse selection of asset classes. The fund targets opportunities in locked and unlocked tokens, equity, staking programmes, and liquid tokens. Maitri’s approach also includes diversifying investments across DeFi, the metaverse, collateralised lending and blockchain security protocols....
Metagood Raises $5M in Pre-Seed Round to Promote Good Deeds on Web3
Metagood has raised $5 million in a pre-seed round backed by Animoca Brands and others. The web3 startup is using a DAO-driven fund to promote a culture of goodwill on the blockchain. Morgan Creek Capital founder and CEO Mark Yusko, and Virgin Group investment manager Freddie Andrewes were among several...
Decentraland Introduces New Renting System for LAND Owners and Tenants
The renting system uses a combination of signatures stored in a server handled by the Decentraland Foundation and Ethereum transactions. Landlords can set a rental price per day in MANA and the number of days users can rent their land. After the rental period is over, landlords can reclaim their...
