Toledo, OH

Man found dead in central Toledo; 2nd homicide in 24 hours

By The Blade
 4 days ago

Toledo Police reported the second homicide in Toledo in less than a day early Tuesday morning.

Phonesavanh Viengmany, 55, was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound at Woodruff Avenue and Hawthorne Street at 7:45 a.m.

Police pronounced Mr. Viengmany dead at the scene.

On Monday, Adrian McCaster, 42, was found shot inside a home in the 800 block of Underwood Avenue at 7:02 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No suspects have been identified for either homicide as of Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Viengmany’s death marks the 61st homicide in the city of Toledo this year. Anyone with information should call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Toledo, OH
