New York City, NY

pix11.com

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and …. A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. Rain and...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey City

It's been three years since the deadly antisemitic attack on a kosher market in Jersey City. Vigil held commemorating antisemitic attack in Jersey …. It's been three years since the deadly antisemitic attack on a kosher market in Jersey City. Moose on the Loose: The Rangers’ early struggles …
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Man gropes teen girl, 14, on Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) – A man groped a 14-year-old girl aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Thursday, police said. The victim was standing on the southbound D train around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect groped her as the train entered the 18th Ave subway station, police said. The suspect ran...
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Thief breaks in and steals from summer camp facility in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An unknown thief broke into a summer camp in Brooklyn and stole $500, a book bag, and sunglasses on Sunday, police said. The suspect threw a rock into the glass front door around 3:40 a.m. at the Kings Bay Y facility located on Nostrand Ave, authorities said. Once inside, he stole $500 cash, a book bag, and sunglasses then fled the facility, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in Manhattan

A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening when she was struck twice on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, first by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV, then by an MTA bus, police said. Woman killed in hit-and-run on Upper East Side in …. A female pedestrian was killed Thursday evening...
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at …. A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator...
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Follow-up Friday: NYCHA building's gas woes and more

In this week's Follow-up Friday, PIX11's Monica Morales provides an update about the situation at a NYCHA building in Brooklyn, where residents have been without gas service for months. Follow-up Friday: NYCHA building’s gas woes and more. In this week's Follow-up Friday, PIX11's Monica Morales provides an update about...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Man stabbed to death, another hurt in Queens: NYPD

A man was stabbed to death and another was wounded during an incident in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said. Man stabbed to death, another hurt in Queens: NYPD. A man was stabbed to death and another was wounded during an incident in Queens Wednesday afternoon, police said. Tis the season...
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

NYC bill would bar landlord background checks on new tenants

A new bill would ban New York City landlords from viewing criminal records of prospective tenants. NYC bill would bar landlord background checks on …. A new bill would ban New York City landlords from viewing criminal records of prospective tenants. Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: …. Celine Dion...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio City Rockettes

North Shore Dance is a children's dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they have been selected to open for The Radio City Christmas Spectacular on Dec. 13. Long Island dance studio selected to open for Radio …. North Shore Dance is a children's dance studio in Huntington, N.Y., and they...
HUNTINGTON, NY
pix11.com

NY holiday light displays you can’t miss this season

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holiday season is in full swing and there’s no better place to celebrate than in New York. Every year, many spots across the state are decked out in immersive light displays, transforming New York into a magical wonderland. Here’s a list of seven...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Take a look inside the newly opened Bronx Children’s Museum

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Located just a few steps from Yankee Stadium, the Bronx Children’s Museum opened this week. The museum had previously operated out of a purple bus, traveling around the borough showcasing its interactive exhibitions on wheels since 2011. New York Living’s Rebecca Solomon was in the South Bronx on Friday with a preview of the immersive exhibitions.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Bischoff’s ice cream shop in Teaneck closing after 88 years

Teaneck's beloved Bischoff’s will shut down by the end of December after 88 years serving up ice cream, the store announced Wednesday. Bischoff’s ice cream shop in Teaneck closing after …. Teaneck's beloved Bischoff’s will shut down by the end of December after 88 years serving up ice...
TEANECK, NJ
pix11.com

Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC wedding officiant shares his most notable weddings

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Wedding officiant Micheal Goran has seen his fair share of memorable weddings. Goran, the owner of NY1 Minute Weddings, joined New York Living on Thursday to share his journey as a wedding officiant. Watch the video player for the full interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

