Good works in the name of Susan Carver continue
As a longtime Brook Park resident and wrestling coach in the Berea City School District, I really enjoy reading Rich Heileman’s columns (Around the Town). Last year, there was an article by Beth Mlady in the News Sun regarding Brook Park Elementary School dedicating a little free library to my late wife, Susan Carver, who was a longtime teacher, PTA officer and parent at the school.
Honoring Sen. Portman for his service to Ohio’s nationality groups, including Ukrainians: Marta Liscynesky-Kelleher and Matt Dolan
PARMA, Ohio -- Today, the American Nationalities Movement hosts their annual Christmas Party and Program in Parma. For over half a century, this group, founded in Cleveland, has lobbied and provided a voice for millions of oppressed and silenced people around the world. Over the past year, their advocacy continues to play an invaluable role in celebrating the strength of our diversity in Ohio and in advancing the cause of freedom abroad.
West Side Market food waste will stop going to landfill
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Food waste generated at the West Side Market will soon be diverted from landfills and sent instead for composting. And if food items are still good, they would go to the hungry. City Council this week signed off on a contract for the pilot program with...
The top Ohio and Greater Cleveland news stories of 2022, and you pick them: Letter from the Editor
One of the traditional newsroom activities in December is to look back at the top stories of the past year, and this time around, we’re asking you to help choose them. We’ve come up with 40 or so of the big stories in Ohio and Greater Cleveland in 2022. That’s a lot. It was a newsy year. We’re not going into great detail on each, relying on you to remember them if you choose to vote. And if you don’t recall a few, they probably don’t belong in the top 10.
Budish highlights achievements in final state of the county speech
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Outgoing County Executive Armond Budish highlighted some of the county’s accomplishments in his final state of the county speech Friday, which was recorded and publicly distributed, rather than delivered live before an audience, as is customary. Topping Budish’s list were the county’s response to COVID-19, increasing...
Berea Historical Society honors astronaut, animal warden: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- Air Force Maj. Charles A. Bassett II and Joann R. Macias, Berea’s longtime animal control officer, have received the posthumous Grindstone Heritage Award for 2022. This is the 42nd year for the awards, which are given by the Berea Historical Society to outstanding Bereans. Recipients are...
Gaslighting Ohio: The state senate vote was 22-7 to define natural gas, a fossil fuel, as green energy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Within 24 hours of unveiling the idea, Ohio Senate Republicans passed legislation Wednesday that would expand the ability to drill in state parks and reclassify natural gas as “green energy.”. We’re talking about the absurdity on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
State lawmakers cross party lines to work together, pushing for clemency for Cleveland prisoner on death row
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A bipartisan group of state lawmakers is pushing to free a Cleveland man who is on death row for a 1984 rape and murder that he maintains he didn’t commit. Anthony Apanovitch, who was freed for nearly two-and-a-half years after a judge in 2015 determined DNA...
MetroHealth trustees misled but not negligent in Akram Boutros’ unauthorized payments, board VP says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The vice chairman of the MetroHealth board contends negligence wasn’t the reason why the MetroHealth System board of trustees — charged with overseeing the health system — failed to discover for years that former CEO Dr. Akram Boutros had been giving himself $1.98 million in unauthorized bonuses.
Governor appoints Timothy Sterkel as judge of South Euclid Municipal Court
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Lawyer Timothy Sterkel on Thursday was appointed by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as judge for South Euclid Municipal Court, filling a seat left vacant since late July by the resignation of former Judge Gayle Williams Byers. Sterkel will begin work on Dec. 16. The appointment...
MetroHealth places two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga jail inmate
CLEVELAND, Ohio – MetroHealth has placed two employees on unpaid leave following the death of a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate. A spokesman for the hospital system said Saturday that officials are conducting an internal review of the incident. He declined to give details about the employees’ actions, citing only the death of Edrick Brooks.
‘It’s killing our babies’: 12-year-old from Richmond Heights dies attempting TikTok challenge, family says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 12-year-old boy from Richmond Heights died Tuesday after trying a dangerous game from social media that has gone viral, his family says. Tristan Casson died attempting the “blackout challenge” on TikTok, one of the world’s most popular apps, the boy’s mother, Taylor Davis said. As part of it, participants are challenged to hold their breath or asphyxiate themselves until they pass out.
You’ve seen FOX-8′s Wayne Dawson for 40 years, but do you really know him? – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – You’re Wayne Dawson. Sometimes you walk away from the FOX-8 cameras and think, “How did this ever happen to me?”. It’s been like that for more than 40 years at the same Cleveland television station. You started as a part-timer; now you are in the prime morning news spot.
UH closing last open unit at Richmond Heights Medical Center Dec. 17
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- University Hospitals Richmond Heights Medical Center is set to close the last unit in operation at the facility -- its behavioral health unit -- on Dec. 17. UH announced in July that, as of Aug. 12, Richmond Heights Medical Center, 27100 Chardon Road, would no longer...
Veteran Cuyahoga County judge should be suspended for a year for misconduct, panel recommends
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court should remove long-sitting Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Daniel Gaul from office and suspend his license for one year, a disciplinary panel recommended on Friday. A panel of attorneys for the court’s Board of Profession Conduct held that Gaul committed misconduct in eight...
Ohio pledges $25M in lawsuit settlement money to help remove Gorge Dam on Cuyahoga River
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The state of Ohio will use $25 million in settlement money from Monsanto to help pay to remove the Cuyahoga River Gorge Dam, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Friday. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency says the announcement is a “key step” – though not the final one...
Cuyahoga County judge’s son convicted of murdering wife
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Friday found the son of a Cuyahoga County judge guilty of killing his wife in May 2021. Omnisun Azali, 36, testified that he shot Mwaka Azali three times in the head in self-defense as she raised a gun that she had already shot three times in the house, then took the couple’s two children to the home of his mother, Common Pleas Court Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams. She declined to comment after the verdict.
Brawl breaks out at beauty salon: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
At 11:55 a.m. Dec. 3, officers were dispatched to the Hair Café, 3964 Mayfield Road, on a report of a disturbance involving several people. Dispatchers told officers that pepper spray had been used. As the first officer arrived, women inside the shop told him that suspects “went out the...
Berea resident reportedly points firearm at repo man
BEREA, Ohio -- A Hickory Drive man, 36, may face criminal charges after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a repossession agent at about midnight Nov. 30 outside his house. The repossession agent called police and said he had arrived at the home to repossess a sport-utility vehicle. He saw an SUV in the man’s driveway, but was unable to determine the make and model. He used a flashlight to look at the SUV.
Man exaggerates death of his living ex: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Dec. 1 to say that her ex, with whom she broke up in March, was now telling people on social media that she was dead. She said people were calling her home to offer their condolences to her family. An officer said her former beau would...
