CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 7-10 cents, wheat up 2-4 cents, corn up 1-3 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 2 to 4 cents a bushel. * Wheat futures still seen as attractive...
UPDATE 1-U.S. corn stocks to rise as export competition heats up
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Domestic corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as rising competition on the export market cuts into demand for U.S. shipments, the government said on Friday. U.S. stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the...
GRAINS-Soybeans climb to 2-1/2 month highs on strong exports
Market awaits weekly U.S. exports, monthly USDA world outlook. (Updates with closing prices) CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures climbed on Thursday, supported by strong export demand, pushing the oilseed to nearly three-month highs. Wheat traded near even after Wednesday's rebound from a one-year low, although prices remained...
Grains close mixed | Thursday, December 8, 2022
Corn ended the day up a penny and soybeans are up 14¢. CBOT wheat and KC wheat are down 2¢. Minneapolis wheat is up 7¢. Live cattle are up 38¢. Lean hogs are down $1.93. Feeder cattle are up $2.68. Crude oil is down 50¢.
Chicago wheat closes near year's low | Friday, December 9, 2022
At the close corn is still up a penny while soybeans are down 4¢. CBOT wheat closed down 13¢ to $7.33, only slightly higher than the year's low reached earlier this week at $7.29. KC wheat is down 14¢ to $8.30. Minneapolis wheat is down 8¢ to $9.01....
GRAINS-Soybeans firm on demand optimism, wheat faces pressure from Black Sea supplies
SINGAPORE, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures ticked higher on Thursday, gaining more ground as expectations of demand recovery from top importer China, amid easing COVID-19 curbs, underpinned the market. Wheat dipped after last session's strong gains as prices were weighed down by record Russian supplies, while corn firmed. FUNDAMENTALS * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) added 0.1% to $14.73-1/2 a bushel, as of 0144 GMT, while wheat lost 0.1% to $4.79 a bushel. Corn rose 0.1% to $6.42 a bushel. * Soybeans are being supported by optimism that easing COVID-19 lockdown measures in China will fuel further exports. * China's November imports of soybeans fell 14% on the year to 7.35 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as logistics woes in top supplier the United States helped confound expectations for a significant rise. * Argentina soybean sales surged last week to 74.2% of the current harvest, helped by a preferential exchange rate, though sales trailed the totals seen at the same point last year, the government said Wednesday. * Export demand for U.S. wheat has been strong this week, though U.S. wheat remains expensive compared to Black Sea supplies. * Russia-focused agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Wednesday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022/23 July-June wheat exports to 43.9 million tonnes from 43.7 million tonnes due to current active shipments. * Forecasts for a record crop in Australia have also eased global supply concerns and added weight to U.S. wheat markets. * Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Wednesday and net sellers of soyoil futures, traders said. MARKET NEWS * World stocks slid further and Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as U.S. worker productivity data beat forecasts but extended a weak trend, further muddying a debate on how far and how fast U.S. interest rates will rise. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0030 Australia Trade Balance G&S Oct 1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; editing by Uttaresh.V)
GRAINS-Soybeans hold at three-month high ahead of USDA report
* Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought * Wheat, corn steady after lows this week on export concerns * Grain markets awaiting USDA monthly world crop report (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans held firm at a nearly three-month high on Friday as demand led by top importer China underpinned the market while traders awaited world crop forecasts from the U.S. government. Wheat and corn edged higher as cereals consolidated following one-year and three-month lows, respectively, this week reflected concerns over sluggish exports. Price movements were limited as crop markets sought direction from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly world outlook due at 1700 GMT. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.1% at $14.88-1/4 a bushel by 1136 GMT. The contract earlier reached its highest since Sept. 13 at $14.92-3/4, just above a previous three-month top on Thursday. The USDA on Thursday reported sales of 118,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 718,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year. That marked the third flash sale of soybeans to China this week, spurring broader hopes that easing COVID-19 measures in China will boost demand. For the week ended Dec. 1, export sales of soybeans totalled 1.746 million tonnes, the USDA also reported on Thursday, beating the high-end of trade forecast. Drought in major soy producer Argentina has also supported Chicago futures. Argentina's estimated area for 2022/23 soybeans could be cut due to prolonged drought, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. Traders were assessing possible relief for Argentine crops from showers this week, as well as increased export sales spurred by a latest government exchange-rate mechanism. Uncertainty over Argentine harvest prospects has countered supply pressure from bumper crops expected in Brazil. CBOT wheat added 0.5% to $7.49-3/4 a bushel, and corn rose 0.4% to $6.44-3/4 a bushel. Weekly U.S. wheat export sales were near the low-end of analysts' forecasts, while corn sales were in the middle of trade estimates. News that Egypt had bought 260,000 tonnes of Russian wheat via private talks on Thursday underscored competition from Black Sea supplies, despite disruption caused by the war in Ukraine. Prices at 1136 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 749.75 3.50 0.47 770.75 -2.72 CBOT corn 644.75 2.25 0.35 593.25 8.68 CBOT soy 1488.25 2.00 0.13 1339.25 11.13 Paris wheat 307.00 -1.00 -0.32 276.75 10.93 Paris maize 290.50 -0.50 -0.17 226.00 28.54 Paris rape 573.00 1.75 0.31 754.00 -24.01 WTI crude oil 71.95 0.49 0.69 75.21 -4.33 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 0.03 1.1368 -7.12 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
LIVESTOCK-CME Feeder, live cattle firm; softer cash weighs
CHICAGO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange climbed on Thursday, supported by sluggish corn futures, while live cattle gains were muted as meatpackers offered lower cash cattle prices this week, traders said. "They've backed off a bit in the cash market," said Doug Houghton,...
Corn stocks seen rising as demand for U.S. exports eases
CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn supplies will be bigger than previously thought as a record-large crop from Brazil boosts competition on the export market, the government said on Friday. Domestic stocks of corn will total 1.257 billion bushels at the end of the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S....
GRAINS-Soybeans near 3-month high, set for weekly gains on China demand hopes
SINGAPORE, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on Friday, but the contract hovered close to its highest since mid-September as strong demand — led by top importer China — limited the losses. While soybeans are likely to post a weekly gain, wheat is on track for...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Dec 14-20
MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Dec 14-20 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Dec 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,143.4 2,603.1 78.2 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.4 282.9 224.9 Dec 7-Dec 13 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,806.8 2,315.0 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.1 283.0 215.4 Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt)
Evening Edition | Friday, December 9, 2022
In tonight's Evening Edition, read about the USDA's WASDE Report, the new chair of the House Ag Committee, drought in Argentina, and top stories this week. Editor Cassidy Walter covers the USDA's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. The report indicates the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks for...
Does this bull have a long tail?
In recent weeks, the corn and wheat markets have experienced price declines, with wheat a big surprise. Wheat futures have now moved to their lowest prices of the calendar year, even lower than before the war in Ukraine. Despite the war and drought conditions in the U.S. and Europe this past year, market forces have disassociated supply concerns with a bigger-picture perspective.
GRAINS-Soybeans ease from three-month high on added global stocks
Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought. Wheat, corn steady after lows this week on export concerns. Quiet USDA monthly crop report raises U.S. corn stocks. (New throughout; updates byline, dateline previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Friday after the U.S....
GRAINS-Soybeans ease on global stocks; exports, South American weather underpin
Soybeans underpinned by China demand optimism, Argentina drought. Corn steady after lows this week on export concerns. Quiet USDA monthly crop report raises U.S. corn stocks. (Updates with closing prices; adds weekly trends) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans eased on Friday after the U.S. Department...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Dec. 5
PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on soft wheat, winter barley and durum wheat sowing and emergence stages, along with crop conditions, covering week 48 ending Dec. 5. Figures are percentages of the expected crop area. SOFT WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 99 98 Week 47 2022 99 96 Week 48 2021 99 94 WINTER BARLEY SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 100 99 Week 47 2022 100 99 Week 48 2021 100 99 DURUM WHEAT SOWN EMERGED Week 48 average in France 93 85 Week 47 2022 89 76 Week 48 2021 90 65 SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 1 Week 47 2022 0 0 2 97 1 Week 48 2021 0 0 2 97 1 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 1 Week 47 2022 0 0 3 96 1 Week 48 2021 0 0 3 97 0 DURUM WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 48 average in France 0 0 3 96 2 Week 47 2022 0 0 2 96 2 Week 48 2021 0 0 6 94 0 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Japan weather agency sees 80% chance of normal weather pattern returning by end of winter
TOKYO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Friday that there was an 80% chance that normal weather patterns will return by the end of the northern hemisphere winter with the end of the La Nina phenomenon. A La Nina weather event is characterised by unusually cold ocean...
UPDATE 1-TC Energy evaluates Keystone pipeline restart plans after major oil spill
Dec 9 (Reuters) - TC Energy said on Friday it is evaluating plans to return its Keystone pipeline to service after it leaked 14,000 barrels of oil into a Kansas creek, the largest crude spill in the United States in nearly a decade. TC Energy on Wednesday evening shut down...
UPDATE 3-Investigators, cleanup crews begin scouring oil pipeline spill in Kansas
(Changes headline, dateline to Washington, Kansas, adds details) WASHINGTON, Kansas, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emergency crews on Friday were preparing to labor through the weekend to clean up the largest U.S. crude oil spill in nearly a decade, with workers descending on this farming community from as far away as Mississippi.
The commanding new cattle chute to Arrowquip’s army lineup
Most feedlot and large-scale cattle operations have dealt with unreliable chutes that often break down, leaving farmers waiting several days for parts or a technician. In comes Arrowquip’s, Colonel, the newest addition to their army series of heavy-duty hydraulic squeeze chutes. Steve Langrell, Arrowquip’s resident cattle expert and rancher,...
