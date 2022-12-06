INDIANAPOLIS – Gray skies with a chance of rain is on the way Friday morning. No sight of sunshine for a while!. Mild temperatures with moisture on the way means rain showers here for us across Central Indiana! Temperatures will stay warm enough to see precipitation on the form of rain, but farther northeast, mainly north of Muncie, signs if mixed precipitation are present. We may see areas of sleet to our north.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO