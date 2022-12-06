Read full article on original website
Foggy drizzle and… more clouds to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Patchy drizzle and areas of fog as we head into Saturday!. Mild temperatures with moisture continue across Central Indiana! Temperatures will stay mild through the weekend. Cloudy, overcast skies will accompany the drizzle at times. Patchy fog will start the day Saturday. Light rain moved through Friday.
Series of gray days hang around
INDIANAPOLIS – We’ll have to wait out the weekend before we see more widespread sunshine. Cloudy skies will be in place once again for Sunday throughout the day. By Sunday evening, some Hoosiers will experience clearing skies, mainly south of I-70. We will be drying for the rest of the weekend.
Seasonal into the weekend, a few showers too
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off with some patchy fog and a few clouds this morning. Temperatures haven’t budged a whole lot since yesterday, we are starting off in the lower 40s once again. Some light showers are possible this morning but this weekend does look dry!
Rainy and gray Friday for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS – Gray skies with a chance of rain is on the way Friday morning. No sight of sunshine for a while!. Mild temperatures with moisture on the way means rain showers here for us across Central Indiana! Temperatures will stay warm enough to see precipitation on the form of rain, but farther northeast, mainly north of Muncie, signs if mixed precipitation are present. We may see areas of sleet to our north.
Indiana flu deaths double in a week
INDIANAPOLIS— The number of flu-related deaths doubled in the span of a week, according to the Indiana Department of Health. Officials say 24 people have died from the flu so far this season. This is 13 more deaths than the previous week. Of the deaths this season, 1 was...
High School Basketball: December 9
Alexa Ross has high school basketball scores and highlights from across central Indiana. Local small business owners pleased over traffic …. Local small business owners pleased over traffic from holiday events. IMPD releases video of deadly October police shooting. IMPD releases video of deadly October police shooting. Decades later, remains...
Indiana lawmakers considering ways to improve 911 response across county lines
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers are looking at ways to help 911 dispatchers communicate across county lines. When you call 911, sometimes the closest first responders are not the ones who get that call. This can happen when 911 systems can’t communicate across county lines. Counties each have their...
Indiana lawmakers to push mental health legislation
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers are sharing new details about their plans for mental health legislation this session. A bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers discussed their ideas at Mental Health America of Indiana’s symposium Friday. They say they believe the timing is right and the support from their colleagues is there to pass mental health legislation.
