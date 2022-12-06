Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Supervisors okay Appalachia High School partial demolition
WISE — Demolition could start as early as February on the former Appalachia High school classroom building and auditorium. The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a $375,000 change order in a blanket demolition contract that has already seen the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high school buildings leveled in 2022 and work continuing on the Kelly football stadium.
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 11-17)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade
This is video footage of the 2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade, starting shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. It lasted just more than 16 minutes and went along the two-lane Main Street of Mount Carmel, the former U.S. Highway 11W parallel to the four-lane road designated as such, from Hardee's eastward to City Hall. This was shot from in front of the Eastman Credit Union, next to the former Food City.
Editorial: Kingsport working to clean up dilapidated properties
There is a perception among some Kingsport residents that the city fails to act quickly against dilapidated property or even tolerates it, depending on who you are or where you live. The city’s performance in property code enforcement demonstrates that nothing could be further from the truth. But this perception...
2022 KOSBE Awards recognize Tri-Cities businesses
KINGSPORT — Local entrepreneurs gathered in downtown Kingsport on Thursday to celebrate the successes and stories of their businesses at the KOSBE Awards presentation. The awards, bestowed by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Enterprise, have been around since 1994, with the first honor given to Auto Masters.
Wrap party at the Kingsport Senior Center
Kingsport Senior Center members embraced the Christmas spirit recently as they spent more than an hour wrapping presents of all shapes and sizes. A dozen volunteers wrapped more than 50 packages in the center’s atrium on Friday and once the work was done, the gifts were delivered to the residents of Kiwanis Towers.
Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth
GATE CITY — Shoemaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. “I’m 5,” Haley said after sitting on Santa’s lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
It's a wrap: Volunteers help Coalition for Kids wrap Christmas gifts
On Thursday night, community members gathered in the gym at Coalition for Kids to help wrap gifts during their "Wrapping for Others" event. With their "Shopping for Others" event, Coalition for Kids called on the community for donations to help them fund shopping trips that allow families who may be struggling this season to hand-pick Christmas gifts for their kids. After Coalition's recent expansion into Bristol and Washington County, they needed more help than every to bring Christmas to nearly 260 children.
Johnson City suffragist to be honored with historical marker
Johnson City will honor prominent city suffragist Eliza Shaut White on Sunday with the dedication of a Tennessee state historical marker in front of her former home. The event will take place at 2 p.m. at 611 E. Holston Ave.
MECC Promise offers bridge to full two-year tuition
BIG STONE GAP — Class of 2023 high school graduates in five Southwest Virginia localities will be eligible for tuition-free community college. Mountain Empire Community College and the MECC Foundation announced on Thursday that the MECC Promise program will cover up to two years of tuition for 2023 high school graduates in Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
Scott County PSA, Hawkins looking to bring clean water to Pink Hill homes
PINK HILL — Officials with the Scott County Public Service Authority and members of Hawkins County government met with residents of the Pink Hill community to talk about extending Scott County’s water lines to provide the area with clean drinking water. Water Condition.
‘We built this city on rock ‘n’ roll”: Casino groundbreaking looks ahead to future growth
BRISTOL, Va. — The song “We Built This City” by Starship played on as Jon Lucas, the chief operating officer of Hard Rock International, looked over the podium at the Bristol Casino facility on Wednesday. He stood just a few feet from the ceremonial dirt he and casino and state leaders would later shovel with shiny guitar-necked shovels as part of Wednesday’s groundbreaking event.
Temple Grandin applies visual perception to livestock, technology and learning
PENNINGTON GAP — “Any career starts with exposure and mentoring.”. Animal welfare and autism expert Temple Grandin used that phrase to explain good livestock handling practices and human education on Friday in a lecture at the Lee Theatre in Pennington Gap.
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
Shull asks state lawmakers for help with exploding deer population
KINGSPORT — Mayor Pat Shull expressed his concern about a growing problem across the city this week to local legislators: the overpopulation of deer. “We’re picking up dead deer every day,” Shull said.
Airport still feeling effects of pandemic, director says
BLOUNTVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic has affected Tri-Cities Airport with lower passenger traffic and businesses more cautious about expanding their footprint. “At the height of COVID, we lost 90% of our customers at our lowest point,” Gene Cossey, TCA executive director, said.
Sullivan County set to spend $1.55 million on patrol cars
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is set to lease or purchase new patrol cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as quickly as possible, and the vote will come next week. Sullivan County Commissioner Michael Cole brought to the commission on Thursday night during its work session...
Cherokee NJROTC recognized as Distinguished Unit with Honors for 15th straight year
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps unit has been recognized as a Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors for the 15th consecutive year. The unit received the honor Friday during its annual Navy inspection, which Commander Michael Bucchi oversaw.
Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport accepts National Commander’s Challenge
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport has accepted a challenge from its national commander to attempt to raise more money than him in a four-hour period on Friday — part of a nationwide effort to collect $1.5 million in Red Kettle donations in just four hours.
Christmas trees lit up at Sullivan County Courthouse
The rain fell Thursday night, but that didn’t stop the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in historic Blountville as a crowd gathered around to watch the large evergreen next to the Sullivan County Courthouse come to life with lights. Angela Crane, marketing specialist for the Sullivan County Department of Archives...
