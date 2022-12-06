Looking for some winter activities? Erin Murphey from West Michigan Tourist Association has details on what family fun you can have. Santa Claus is headed to Northern Michigan! Head to Mackinaw City this weekend to check out Christmas in the City, a Mackinaw Tradition since 1882. On Friday, December 9th, you can catch the Christmas Parade of Lights & Annual Tree Lighting starting at 6pm. The parade will process along Central Avenue and visitors will be able to also enjoy cookies & cocoa, a visit with Santa, and carols as you countdown to the lighting of the tree! Then on Saturday, December 10th, enjoy a delicious Breakfast with Santa at Audie’s Restaurant from 9-11:00 am – yum! Both of these great events are sponsored by the Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce, and additional details can be found on their website.

MACKINAW CITY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO