ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

What’s Happening In Northern Michigan: Spreading Cheer with Holiday Events

Looking for some winter activities? Erin Murphey from West Michigan Tourist Association has details on what family fun you can have. Santa Claus is headed to Northern Michigan! Head to Mackinaw City this weekend to check out Christmas in the City, a Mackinaw Tradition since 1882. On Friday, December 9th, you can catch the Christmas Parade of Lights & Annual Tree Lighting starting at 6pm. The parade will process along Central Avenue and visitors will be able to also enjoy cookies & cocoa, a visit with Santa, and carols as you countdown to the lighting of the tree! Then on Saturday, December 10th, enjoy a delicious Breakfast with Santa at Audie’s Restaurant from 9-11:00 am – yum! Both of these great events are sponsored by the Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce, and additional details can be found on their website.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Troopers Searching for Missing Interlochen Man

Troopers need your help finding an Interlochen man who was last seen on Dec. 1. They say Dean Barnes’ vehicle was found on Monday at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Dean is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds. He...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
MLive

Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice

ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
Up North Voice

Just married!

Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Woman, 23, struck in Grand Traverse County hit-and-run has died

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a now-fatal hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. Timothy James Lyon, 47, was arraigned Tuesday for failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony, lying to a peace officer and operating a vehicle with license restrictions.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
My North.com

Stunning Details Inside a Vintage-Inspired Walloon Lake Cottage

Vintage by design, this Walloon Lake cottage lives as beautifully in the winter as it does in the summer. Take a look inside this Northern Michigan home to explore the hand-crafted quality and classic touches executed by a roster of Petoskey-area design and build all-stars. This article first appeared in...
PETOSKEY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

MSP move will impact Missaukee County

MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
MISSAUKEE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City-Area Wineries Win Top Honors at National Competition

Some local reds and whites are bringing home some blue ribbons. Half a dozen Northern Michigan wineries are bringing home big awards from a national wine competition. The six Traverse City-area wineries earned 41 different honors. Traverse City Tourism says it’s a testament to the strength of agritourism in the area. The awards came from last month’s Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition. It’s an invitation-only competition, and this year 575 wines across the country were invited to compete for the best-of-the-best bragging rights. The top honor is the Jefferson Cup, and six local wines from four different wineries earned that distinction.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy