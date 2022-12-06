Read full article on original website
Police identify Michigan woman fatally hit by car while walking dog, suspect charged
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI – A 52-year-old Michigan woman has been charged after the vehicle she was driving struck and killed a woman and her dog in Leelanau County. Christen Kelly Landry of Lake Leelanau was arraigned in the 86th District Court in Leelanau County on Friday for operating under the influence causing death.
UpNorthLive.com
Leelanau County woman charged with operating while intoxicated causing death
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Leelanau County community is mourning the loss of a woman killed while walking her dog. Police said Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, of Lake Leelanau was killed Thursday evening while walking her dog on South Lake Shore Drive. Kellogg and her dog died at the...
What’s Happening In Northern Michigan: Spreading Cheer with Holiday Events
Looking for some winter activities? Erin Murphey from West Michigan Tourist Association has details on what family fun you can have. Santa Claus is headed to Northern Michigan! Head to Mackinaw City this weekend to check out Christmas in the City, a Mackinaw Tradition since 1882. On Friday, December 9th, you can catch the Christmas Parade of Lights & Annual Tree Lighting starting at 6pm. The parade will process along Central Avenue and visitors will be able to also enjoy cookies & cocoa, a visit with Santa, and carols as you countdown to the lighting of the tree! Then on Saturday, December 10th, enjoy a delicious Breakfast with Santa at Audie’s Restaurant from 9-11:00 am – yum! Both of these great events are sponsored by the Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce, and additional details can be found on their website.
MI village employees got paid twice; official quits
The village manager in a northern Michigan community has resigned after an investigation of $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers.
Which Cast Member of “The Andy Griffith Show” Was From Petoskey, Michigan?
Which regular cast member of “The Andy Griffith Show” was born in Petoskey, Michigan? Was it Andy? Barney? Aunt Bee? Opie? Ernest T. Bass? Helen Crump? Thelma Lou? Gomer? Goober? Floyd the barber?. Ten times NO. The Michigander who became one of Mayberry’s most beloved characters was Hal...
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Police searching for suspect connected to a string of thefts in Lake & Osceola Counties
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect accused of stealing dozens of items from places around Lake and Osceola Counties. The Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered dozens of stolen items from two separate properties this week. They are still searching for the 44-year-old Luther man accused of stealing the items.
Troopers Searching for Missing Interlochen Man
Troopers need your help finding an Interlochen man who was last seen on Dec. 1. They say Dean Barnes’ vehicle was found on Monday at the East Creek Reserve trailhead on Mayfield Road in Paradise Township. Dean is 51 years old, about 6 feet tall, and 240 pounds. He...
Official resigns after Northern Michigan village mistakenly pays employees twice
ELK RAPIDS, MI – Several officials in a Northern Michigan village have been disciplined after an investigation into $32,000 in mistaken payroll payments to public workers. The Associated Press reported Friday that Elk Rapids Village Manager Bryan Gruesbeck has resigned while zoning administrator and former treasurer Kerri Janisse was suspended for two weeks without pay and a third official was publicly reprimanded.
Up North Voice
Just married!
Justin and Zoey (Thayer) Morton celebrated their love and marriage on Oct. 22 at the Century Club Ballroom in Muskegon. Justin is the son of Tracey and Dennis Morton of Roscommon, and Zoey is the daughter of Pascha and Brian Stirling of Roscommon. Justin and Zoey are waiting a few months to honeymoon in Cancun. While they wait, they’ll be spending their winter months in Phoenix.
Woman, 23, struck in Grand Traverse County hit-and-run has died
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man is facing several charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a now-fatal hit-and-run in Northern Michigan. Timothy James Lyon, 47, was arraigned Tuesday for failure to stop at scene of accident resulting in serious impairment or death, which is a felony, lying to a peace officer and operating a vehicle with license restrictions.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Investigator would have recommended firing Charlevoix police chief, had he not retired
Former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerald Doan's retirement came during an ongoing sexual harassment investigation, and prevented investigators from recommending he be fired. That's according to a memo from the city. A police department employee accused Doan of “repeated and regularly inappropriate conduct on the basis of sex.”. The unnamed...
My North.com
Stunning Details Inside a Vintage-Inspired Walloon Lake Cottage
Vintage by design, this Walloon Lake cottage lives as beautifully in the winter as it does in the summer. Take a look inside this Northern Michigan home to explore the hand-crafted quality and classic touches executed by a roster of Petoskey-area design and build all-stars. This article first appeared in...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
MSP move will impact Missaukee County
MARION – A recent announcement by the Michigan State Police post is likely to provide more law enforcement coverage for Missaukee County and neighboring areas. The MSP announced in the coming weeks, it will open a full-time service post in Traverse City that will serve Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse counties.
Driver who died likely had medical emergency before Northern Michigan crash
CHUMS CORNER, MI -- A 48-year-old Interlochen man is believed to have suffered a medical emergency prior to a two-car crash Monday near the intersection of US-31 and M-37. Troopers with the Michigan State Police were dispatched to the scene and when they arrived, they discovered the man was in cardiac arrest.
Traverse City Curling Club Asks for Oil Cleanup Reimbursement
UPDATE Dec. 8, 2022 11:00 a.m. The project to make the old K-Mart in Grand Traverse County into a curling facility is moving forward, but the new owners are running into some problems. Traverse City’s Curling Club spoke to the Board of Commissioners Wednesday after discovering the property they bought...
Proposed: Marriott hotel with rooftop bar overlooking Grand Traverse Bay
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A proposed four-story Marriot hotel in Traverse City would include a rooftop bar overlooking Grand Traverse Bay and 99 rooms, officials said. The Marriot Tribute Hotel, 211 and 221 W. Grandview Parkway, is expected to open in 2024, Taylor Roncelli, asset manager for JS Capito Group, told MLive. The lots are currently vacant.
Long-time Northern Michigan Radio Broadcaster Retires After 50+ year Career
In the news business, people come and go. Whether we stay in one place for a few years, or an entire career, broadcasting is predictably unpredictable. But one Northern Michigan radio broadcaster is hanging up his headphones and turning off the microphone after a career of more than five decades.
Water-protecting green infrastructure installed at Meijer’s Traverse City parking lot
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Renovation plans at Meijer’s busy Traverse City store recently led to a $1.15 million effort to keep hundreds of thousands of gallons of stormwater from rushing off the parking lot into Kids Creek, a small stream which flows into the Boardman River just before it spills into Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay.
Traverse City-Area Wineries Win Top Honors at National Competition
Some local reds and whites are bringing home some blue ribbons. Half a dozen Northern Michigan wineries are bringing home big awards from a national wine competition. The six Traverse City-area wineries earned 41 different honors. Traverse City Tourism says it’s a testament to the strength of agritourism in the area. The awards came from last month’s Jefferson Cup Invitational Wine Competition. It’s an invitation-only competition, and this year 575 wines across the country were invited to compete for the best-of-the-best bragging rights. The top honor is the Jefferson Cup, and six local wines from four different wineries earned that distinction.
Treetops Resort in Gaylord Has News for Skiers & Tubers
Cold temperatures have returned and even a few snowflakes in some places. But area ski resorts are also turning on the snow guns to give their hills a boost. Treetops Resort in Gaylord had some big news about this weekend for skiing and tubing.
