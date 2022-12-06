Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MassachusettsTravel MavenWestford, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting in Dorchester
Two minors were arrested in Boston for a double shooting on Monday, December 5 in Dorchester, according to Boston Police. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old male from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old male from Mattapan. At least three people were left hurt Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, after a...
nbcboston.com
Woman Convicted in Deadly 2018 Needham Crash to Spend 6 Months in Jail
A driver convicted of motor vehicle homicide in a crash that killed two Massachusetts high school juniors in 2018 was sentenced to six months in jail. The deaths of best friends Adrienne Garrido and Talia Newfield after the Feb. 10, 2018, crash devastated the Needham High School community. The pair were hit by cars while walking near the school, prosecutors have said. Newfield, 16, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, while Garrido, 17, died at a Boston hospital the next evening.
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested in Connection to Break-In in Fall River
A man was arrested in connection to breaking and entering into a car in Fall River, Massachusetts on Friday, according to local police. Authorities say they arrested 30-year-old Wilson Colon-Tirado, of Fall River. He is accused with breaking and entering to a vehicle in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, vandalism and attempt to commit a crime.
nbcboston.com
Driver in Apple Store Crash Released on $100K Bail
The driver charged in last month's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been released on bail. Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after driving through the front of the store, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured. A judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bail.
nbcboston.com
Boston Firefighter on Administrative Leave After Alleged Faneuil Hall Assault
In a case that authorities have called "tragic," a 68-year-old Connecticut man was reportedly attacked and thrown to the ground outside a bar in Boston's Faneuil Hall area this past weekend. It happened early Sunday morning in front of J.J. Donovan's Tavern, while the victim was enjoying a family celebration,...
nbcboston.com
Driver Found Guilty of OUI, Manslaughter in Fatal 2019 East Boston Crash
A driver has been found guilty of manslaughter and other charges in a 2019 rollover crash that killed one woman and injured another person in East Boston. Prosecutors say Dylan Etheridge, 26, was driving under the influence on May 5, 2019, when he crashed his car on Bennington Street, killing 20-year-old Amber Pelletier of Central Falls, Rhode Island. A second person was seriously injured in the crash.
nbcboston.com
Police Seek Charges Against Driver in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma
Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed an Acton, Massachusetts, teen in a coma last month. Acton police said Friday afternoon that they have submitted an application for a criminal complaint against an unnamed Maynard woman for the charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury, reckless operation and a crosswalk violation. They said her name will only be released if criminal charges are issued.
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Bellingham Crash
A woman has died after a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 495 in Bellingham, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers responded around 6 p.m. to 911 calls that a pickup truck had rolled over at mile marker 47 on the southbound side of the highway. The driver, a 53-year-old Holliston...
nbcboston.com
Wrong-Way Driver Arrested on I-93 in NH
New Hampshire State Police arrested a wrong-way driver on Interstate 93 early Thursday morning. Police say they received reports around 12:15 a.m. of a silver sedan traveling the wrong way on I-93 from the Massachusetts state line. Authorities said they deployed stop sticks and conducted a rolling road block with...
nbcboston.com
College Student Accused of Smashing Train Car Window
A 24-year-old college student is accused of smashing a Red Line train car window on Wednesday. The student said he "lost it" after missing his train around 4 p.m. at Braintree station, according to MBTA Transit Police. He was issued a summons to Quincy District Court for malicious destruction of...
nbcboston.com
Nashua Police Arrest Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Hurt 3 Pedestrians
A 24-year-old Nashua, New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash last month that left three pedestrians hurt, according to the city's police department. Christopher Jimenez Delgado was arrested Wednesday, and was released on a $1,000 cash bail, according to a news release from the Nashua...
nbcboston.com
Threat Made at City Bus Stop Prompts Framingham High School Lockdown
A person waiting for a MWRTA bus made a threat about Framingham High School Friday, prompting the school to go into stay in-place mode, police in the Massachusetts city said. Framingham police didn't share the nature of the threat, noting that it was under investigation, but said the person who made it has been identified. The school had an increased police Friday afternoon.
nbcboston.com
Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Boston Police
A judge Wednesday denied a motion filed by two Boston police officers seeking to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that they failed to provide medical care to a prisoner in their custody who died of a drug overdose in June of 2019. The family of Shayne Stilphen filed a...
nbcboston.com
Part of Route 140 in Foxboro Closed in Both Directions Following Serious Crash
Serious injuries have been reported after a crash Saturday night in Foxboro that has closed part of Route 140 in both directions, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation said. Two cars were involved in the crash on Route 140 northbound near Lakeview Road, MassDOT said on Twitter. The highway is closed...
nbcboston.com
The Dogwood in Jamaica Plain Is Closing
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A popular spot for pizza, craft beers, and cocktails is shutting down. According to a tweet from @jessekb, The Dogwood in the Forest Hills section of Jamaica Plain is getting ready to close, with the Washington Street spot posting the following on its website:
nbcboston.com
Amazon Driver Arrested for Theft After Failing to Deliver Packages
Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, arrested a woman on Wednesday after she picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them. Police say 23-year-old Rebecca Daigle, from Fitchburg, Massachusetts, who worked for Amazon as a driver, picked up a load of packages and failed to deliver them to various destinations in Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Millbury School Bus Driver Has Students Run Errand at Convenience Store, Officials Say
A bus driver dropped two sixth graders to run an errand for him at a convenience store Thursday morning in Millbury, Massachusetts, then picked them up and brought them to school, officials said. The incident has prompted investigations from Millbury Public Schools -- which said the driver is no longer...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Officials, Sports Teams to Address Hate in School Sports
State and education officials gathered Thursday to address ways to prevent incidents of hate and bias in school sports in Massachusetts. It comes as the number of hate attacks appears to be on the rise, according to the attorney general's office. The conference was hosted by the Massachusetts Attorney General's...
nbcboston.com
MBTA Green Line Extension to Medford Opens Monday; Leaders Expect High Ridership
In just three days, the MBTA's Green Line Extension project to Medford will finally be up and running. Local leaders expect high ridership numbers right off the bat. The extension will open up five new Green Line stops, which will connect Medford and Somerville to the Green Line. The project broke ground back 2018, and cost around $2.8 billion.
nbcboston.com
Nahant Calls in Rifle Experts to Kill Aggressive Coyotes After Attacks
A town on Massachusetts' North Shore has become the first in the state to approve killing off aggressive coyotes. Nahant officials voted this week to hire rifle experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services. The move comes after a number of complaints from residents in recent months about the aggressive animals. Some residents have even had their pets killed.
Comments / 0