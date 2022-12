(Pottawattamie Co) An Avoca man was injured in a three-vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Wednesday morning. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred at approximately 4:52 a.m. at the 19 mile marker of I-80 westbound near Underwood. Emilio Lucio Guerra, of Des Moines, was driving a 2020 Kenworth cargo truck westbound when he lost control due to a possible deer in the roadway. The truck came to a stop, blocking the left lane completely. Shortly after, a 2013 GMC Sierra, driven by Larry Keith Wineland, of Avoca, broadsided the rolled over truck. A third collision occurred when a 2007 Chevy Monte Carlo, driven by Michael John Carroll, of Avoca, rear ended the GMC pickup.

AVOCA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO