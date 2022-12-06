Read full article on original website
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
‘There’s Something About Merry’ Holiday Market in Rockford this weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — WomanSpace, on Maria Linden Drive, is hosting a special holiday market this weekend, offering handmade art, jewelry, gifts, and Christmas decor. More than 40 local vendors are expected to attend the “There’s Something About Merry” Holiday Market this weekend. Snacks and refreshments will be available, organizers said, along with all different […]
Did Rockford, Illinois Aldi Stores Stop Selling Skim Milk?
I will admit that I don't get to Aldi as much as I used to now that we live outside of Rockford, but for the last few months when I've stopped at a store I walk out of there with no milk. Why?. Here's the thing, my family drinks a...
WIFR
‘Wild Cherry’s‘ manager worried Stellantis term layoffs could impact business
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - News of the temporary shutdown at the Stellantis plant in Belvidere not only impacts workers but local businesses, too. One manager says he often sees a lively atmosphere from the plant workers at the bars he oversees but after the news of a shutdown, that might change.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Paranormal Files : Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley.
Several sources were reporting a strange incident that happened recently, over the skies of SE Rockford/Cherry Valley. Sources are reporting that they have saw some strange lights in the skies over SE Rockford and Cherry Valley. Shortly after the strange lights disappeared, there were many reports of helicopters circling the...
949wdkb.com
Barstool Pizza Review Lands In DeKalb
It was all about finding some good eats in the DeKalb for Barstool’s Dave Portony. Dave stopped by Lord Stanley’s Annex and Pizza Pro’s to taste their pizza. See what Dave gave each place below and I want to know who has the best pizza in DeKalb?
rockrivercurrent.com
‘It makes the Christmas story come alive’: Machesney Park Church holds 10th annual live nativity scene
MACHESNEY PARK — Riverside Community Church will bring the story of Christmas to life this weekend with its 10th annual live nativity display. The event incorporates live animals, including sheep and camels, and human actors to display six scenes depicting the birth of Jesus. The live nativity culminates with the portrayal of baby Jesus in the manager.
8 new stores opening at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora
It's a big day for small business owners at Fox Valley Mall.
WIFR
Happy Car Quick Lanes opens second location in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A new auto shop opened in Freeport on Thursday as Happy Car Quick Lanes opens its doors. The auto shop is located at 1829 South West Ave. This is the shop’s second location, residents and city leaders were in attendance for a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The...
What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th. This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the […]
When is the new Beefaroo going to open?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It’s been a long time coming, but Beefaroo says its new location, at 1680 N. Alpine Road, is on target to open just before Christmas. The new restaurant, located in the Highcrest Centre across the street from Edgebrook, has been in the works for more than a year. The Rockford Zoning […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Source tells us her paranormal experience, Near Stillman Valley
Source tells us her paranormal experience, Near Stillman Valley. Hello. I had a paranormal experience in Ogle county in 1999 that I reported to MUFON and NUFOC in 2012. At that time, I was a production assistant at (edited) in downtown Rockford, and lived in Stillman Valley. Tuesdays were always...
rockrivercurrent.com
‘A blessing in a season of need’: Rockford nonprofit delivers super Christmas to kids
ROCKFORD — It’s a Christmas tradition for kids to get gifts from a man in a big red suit, but on Wednesday it was men in super suits — and sometimes capes — doing the gift-giving. The Fatherhood Encouragement Project and Rockford police teamed up for...
My first 10/10 rating given for Best Breakfast/Brunch Resturant in Illinois for 2022
I truly have a clear winner as my favorite breakfast brunch spot for 2022. The name of this location is Eggology in South Barrington. I want to start by saying this is one of my favorite areas and all of Illinois. The restaurants that are in this small area are top notch. This area is also fantastic to sit in the many different seating areas and enjoy the weather when we have nice weather.
rockrivercurrent.com
From plowing progress to city costs, here’s what to know about snow removal in Rockford
ROCKFORD — You may be struck with a flurry of questions when snowflakes start flying in the region. How long will it take to plow the roads? When will my street be cleared? Who can I call if it isn’t?. We’ve tried to lay out the answers to...
WIFR
Kwik Trip location coming to South Beloit
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you’ve driven through Wisconsin, chances are you’ve made a stop at one of the state’s more than 400 Kwik Trips. But now, the company plans to open a convenience store under the name “Kwik Star” in the stateline, and visiting will only be a quick trip to South Beloit.
Rain and snow are in the forecast. Is your car ready for Illinois winter?
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — With rain and snow forecast overnight Thursday, auto experts say now is the time to make sure your car is ready for winter weather. Bruce LaMeier, from Goodboys Auto Care Center, at 6850 N Alpine Road, said it is important to get cars serviced at least twice a year to […]
WIFR
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
WIFR
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slushy Snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rain changing to snow with slushy accumulations 1 - 3″. Highs in the middle 30′s with rain/snow ending by the noon hour. Drizzle tomorrow with highs in the upper 30′s. 40 on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: Carjacking in Rockford
Sources are reporting a carjacking. This one happened in the area of Blackstone and Belden. Unknown if it is related to the other carjacking/robbery. Sources said the suspects stole a Hyundai Elantra. Suspect is allegedly described as a Black male, approx. 19 years old,. 5’10, 150 lbs, wearing a Black...
wisfarmer.com
Round Barn history revisted
I'd guess that most folks in Wisconsin have an interest in dairying as it was "in the day," whatever that day was. It might be the years when we were growing up or it could be when we helped grand dad or dad milk cows on the family dairy farm years ago...or today.
