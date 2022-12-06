ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him

Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Willson Contreras was willing to join Cardinals for less money than other suitors

Catcher Willson Contreras wanted to be a St. Louis Cardinal so badly, that he was actually willing to turn down more lucrative offers, according to his agent. The St. Louis Cardinals had the unenviable task of trying to find a new catcher to replace the retiring Yadier Molina. The Cardinals didn’t have to look far, as they set their focus on Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, who was the best option available in free agency. At the time of the Winter Meetings, the two sides agreed to terms on a five-year, $87.5 million contract.
Chaim Bloom’s reported reaction to Padres’ Xander Bogaerts offer is hilarious in the saddest way

It’d be nice if Chaim Bloom was a bad guy. It’d be nice if laughing at his expense actually felt as fulfilling as it could be if Theo Epstein or Ben Cherington were still running the show in Boston. It’d be nice if Red Sox ownership was the more front-facing figure in the team’s disastrous last four years (no, one ALCS run doesn’t solve all your problems, and being up 2-1 in that series only to lose 4-2 after Calum Scott threw the first pitch before Game 4 is a separate tragedy).
White Sox Pick Up Righty Nick Avila from Giants in Rule 5 Draft

It was a quiet week at Winter Meetings for the Chicago White Sox, but they did come away with one player. In the Major League phase of Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft, the Sox selected Nick Avila from the San Francisco Giants. Avila, 25, is a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher. The Giants...
Today in White Sox History: December 8

The White Sox purchased future Hall of Fame second baseman Eddie Collins from Connie Mack and the Philadelphia A’s. The price was incredible by on 1914 standards: $50,000 went to Mack, $15,000 went to Collins as a signing bonus, and then Collins was tendered a five-year guaranteed deal worth $75,000!
2022 White Sox in Review: Josh Harrison

The Chicago White Sox signed Josh Harrison to a one-year deal with a team option for a second year prior to the 2022 season. The 12-year veteran middle infielder was brought in to provide team leadership and stability at second base. Harrison added above-average defense at his position for a team that defended poorly this past season. The former Oakland A started to contribute at the plate after a brutal slump to start the campaign.
