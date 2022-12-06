ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

‘A crisis even before it burned down’

By Hayley Milon, Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Gskz_0jYyUzZR00

Church St. Family Dollar fire highlights food desert in Norfolk neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Family Dollar at 720 Church Street in Norfolk had been, for many, their only source of food in the community.

So when a Sept. 5 fire forced the store to close, a crisis situation due to limited food options became even more so, and turned it into even more of a food desert than it already was.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

For those that live around the shopping center and do not have transportation, it was the only store they could walk to for groceries.

It’s what led the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore Tuesday to stage a second emergency food distribution outside the store.

Residents left with fewer grocery shopping options after Family Dollar fire in Norfolk

Volunteers and Foodbank staff distributed boxes of shelf-stable food items, lean protein, and produce, each one containing approximately 35 pounds of food, and more than 540 families received free groceries.

“One of the things that happened in this community is the Family Dollar had a fire and was taken out of commission, and to be quite frank, it was one of the only food places to get food in the community, which means it was a crisis before it even burned down,” said Christopher Tan, CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. “We’re just happy as a Foodbank to provide some assistance, particularly during the holidays and get families the food they need.”

Emergency food distribution events are not factored into the Foodbank’s annual budget, so it relies upon community donations. Tan said that because of the Foodbank’s buying power, it’s able to purchase $60 of groceries for only $10.

“We will take everything,” Tan said. “We certainly are appreciative of everything. But monetary donations allow us to do more with our buying power.”

Norfolk Ward 4 Councilman-Elect John E. Paige helped with the food distribution. He said bringing shopping options to the area is a priority.

“We’re so grateful to the Foodbank for getting on top of this and doing what they can until we can get another store in here,” Paige told 10 On Your Side. “We need to come together and agree about what needs to be done. Something needs to happen.

“The Foodbank can’t continue to provide all of the food to this area. All of our citizens are equally important. This is the equity that we’re talking about in the city of Norfolk. I’m grateful for the Foodbank being here today. But we must figure out a way for our citizens to be fed every day.”

Learn more about, or donate to, the Foodbank o f Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 5

margie mccormick
3d ago

A real grocery store cannot thrive, nor even survive, with constant shop lifting and other security threats. Until Norfolk gets tough on crime, poorer neighborhoods will continue to suffer.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Foreclosures on the rise in Virginia: How homeowners can prepare

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Foreclosures on the rise in Virginia: How homeowners …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Sentara celebrates 50th anniversary of kidney transplants. WAVY News 10's Photojournalist Robert Rizzo reports. Chesapeake residents in uproar over proposed cargo …. WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. Newport...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart shooting victims

WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Chesapeake church to hold memorial service for Walmart …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing 34-year-old woman found safe in Norfolk

Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Police say Ulisicia Martin has been safely found in Norfolk. Super Doppler Meteorologist Ricky Matthews has the latest weather forecast for the Hampton Roads viewing area. State champs! Phoebus tops Heritage 48-7 for Class …. Jayden Earley threw two long...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

What’s Good: Suffolk Holiday Lights

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year through decorations. Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years.
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake YNot Pizza to close after fire to kitchen

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A fire to a Chesapeake YNot Pizza on Volvo Parkway damaged the kitchen and has forced the closure of the restaurant while it makes repairs. No injuries were reported. The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at the business at 1036 Volvo Pkwy. in...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

51K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy