Passing Showers Possible Today, Well Above Average Temps Continue A Little While Longer!
TODAY: If you’re headed out to the polls today, expect mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower possible. Highs today will be in the mid 70s, well above average for this time of year. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower still possible, although many of you will stay dry. Lows tonight will be down in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: We should start to see a little more sunshine and that will only help our temperatures get even warmer with highs in the uppers 70s.
THURSDAY: Thursday will be a lot like Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: A weak front will enter the picture on Friday and give a chance for a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will remain above average in the mid to upper 70s.
UPCOMING WEEKEND: The front that enters on Friday will exit early Saturday morning, helping to knock our highs back to more seasonable-like with highs in the mid 60s. A disturbance enters the area on Sunday to give us a chance for some showers.

