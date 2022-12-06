Read full article on original website
Winter storm leaves heavy snowfall in northern Iowa
DES MOINES, IOWA — The heaviest snow on Thursday night fell along the Northern border of the state with some thunder snow reported. This is where you can see a flash of lightning and even hear thunder while the heavy snow is falling. Around an inch to two inches fell per hour in these communities […]
What's the latest on next week's major snowstorm system?
The storm from Thursday night exited Minnesota after dropping 3-10 inches of heavy, wet snow in far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and now attention turns to the much bigger system that will bring both severe weather and potential blizzard conditions to the heart of the U.S. The highly-publicized storm...
Increasing clouds today, rain/snow mix arrives tonight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are starting off quiet this morning across eastern Iowa. Watch for a few pockets of fog here or there, otherwise, our attention remains on the incoming system for tonight. This system still looks to carry the potential for several inches of snow accumulation in northern Iowa and a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for areas along and north of Highway 20. This includes locations such as Dubuque, Manchester, Independence and Waterloo. South of Highway 20, a wide variety of precipitation is likely, and snow accumulation appears minimal for both Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. For locations along and south of I-80, expect mainly just a cold rain. This system looks to pull away from the area by lunchtime tomorrow, though drizzle could easily linger through tomorrow night.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Update: Wintry Weather System Forecast for Iowa on Thursday
(Des Moines) The National Weather Service in Des Moines is forecasting a slight chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain before noon, on Thursday, and then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow between noon and 3pm, then rain likely after 3:00 p.m. The forecast high temperature on Thursday is 40-degrees,...
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
Tracking Thursday night – Snow potential
There’s a considerable amount of disagreement in the going data for Thursday night into Friday. But a larger storm system is expected to cut through the middle of the country. Southern Minnesota and northern Iowa appears to be riding the northern extent of this storms potential. The disagreement mainly...
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
December 2022 Medium Range Forecast For Iowa, Active Storm Pattern
November was less active but that is changing as we inch further into December, so read on for the full details... The current storm track projected in weeks 1-3 will feed several storm systems across the north and central United States between now and late month. This type of pattern will favor consistent storm dates on the order of about every 4-7 days. A ridge will build in the southeast United States next week with a trough right behind it. A weak system will pass through Monday across the extreme northern counties with some flurries/snow showers but that will be about it. The first main system on the docket is Tuesday which may drop a quick round of light snow from north to central Iowa but overall, this looks like a very weak system. Then the second system will fall into the picture between December 7-9th. This will be the one I will be focusing on primarily with potential rain/snow/ice risks and a target date of this coming Thursday. So, if you have travel plans, I highly encourage you to check back. The areas that will be active with this storm track will include the central plains (Iowa), Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. That said, I believe Iowa is ground zero for these systems so buckle up because it will be an active stretch through the next 2-3 weeks which would be roughly December 19th.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
Editorial: Rural communities in the heartland benefit from Iowa’s early voting position
DES MOINES, Iowa — Last week, the Democratic National Committee voted to replace Iowa with South Carolina on their primary calendar. All but ensuring Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status is over. Some have shrugged this off, pointing to the Republican Party’s commitment to Iowa. There’s only one problem with that...
Train all decked out for the holiday set to arrive in Iowa
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will chug back into eastern Iowa Tuesday. It’s 1,000-foot long,14-car freight train that’s colorfully lit for the Christmas season from engine to caboose. Railroad spokesman Andy Cummings says the train is on a mission to raise money for local food banks with holiday music concerts at each stop.
Snow, freezing rain all possible Sunday morning and afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. — SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE:. Snow has started falling across the Portland Metro area and into the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Western Oregon except for the coast. The advisory is set to expire at 6 p.m. "Snow...
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
Kansas Woman’s First-Ever Deer Is a 218-Inch Public-Land Giant
With her first-ever deer, Devyn Messenger tagged the buck of a lifetime. And on heavily pressured public land too. On November 5, while hunting with her husband at Fort Riley, Messenger rattled in a 200-plus-inch monster to 25 yards before taking the buck with her crossbow. Messenger grew up in...
Iowa-owned ice cream company acquired by Italian sweets group
LE MARS, Iowa — One of the largest ice cream makers in the U.S., located in far northwest Iowa, now has a new owner. The Italian-based Ferrero Group announced Wednesday it's acquiring Wells Enterprises. It's a 100-year-old family-owned company in Le Mars. Wells Enterprises is best known for its...
Open Season On Raccoons Approved
Statewide Iowa — The state Natural Resources Commission has approved a DNR proposal to create a continuous open season on raccoons. DNR wildlife biologist, Vince Evelsizer, told the commission the request was not taken lightly and came after a review of various raccoon population surveys. He says there’s been...
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony held at Iowa Statehouse
DES MOINES, Iowa — Flags were flown at half-staff across Iowa on Wednesday in honor of the more than 2,400 Americans killed at Pearl Harbor. Eighty-one years ago, on Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese Navy attacked the U.S. naval base in Hawaii, pulling our country into World War II.
