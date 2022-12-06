Read full article on original website
KCJJ
IC Police: Public Intox suspect ran from wheelchair to avoid incarceration
Iowa City Police say a public intoxication suspect jumped out of his wheelchair and tried to flee from them on foot. Officers initially came into contact with 26-year-old Jarrod Awe of Mason City just before 5pm Wednesday after receiving a report of two men fighting near the corner of Dubuque and Burlington Streets, with one subject fleeing into a nearby daycare. Investigators later learned that Awe had been kicked off a bus just ten minutes earlier after falling asleep and fighting with other passengers.
ourquadcities.com
QC police chief faces disorderly conduct charges
The police chief in Viola, Illinois, faces multiple misdemeanor charges after a set of disturbances the day before Thanksgiving. Documents filed in Mercer County Circuit Court show 28-year-old Troy Brock faces six counts of disorderly conduct after being involved in disturbances on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson and Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Bruning signed off on those six charges, alleging they come from disturbances at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo and also at a private home.
ottumwaradio.com
OPD: Men Wrote Bad Checks to Businesses
A pair of men are behind bars after Ottumwa police say they wrote several fraudulent checks to businesses over an extended period of time. 32-year-old Jacob Barnett (left) of Ottumwa and 28-year-old Scott Wright (right) of Morton, Illinois have each been charged with forgery (Class D felony) and ongoing criminal conduct (Class B felony).
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death
A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
KCJJ
IC woman with history of making threats faces weapons charge after search warrant executed on residence
An Iowa City woman with a history of making threats faces charges that she illegally possessed a firearm. 40-year-old Kimberly Mobley was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 2:45 Tuesday afternoon. Iowa City Police say they executed a search warrant on Mobley’s South Dodge Street apartment at 11:30am on October 10th. They claim they found a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver hidden inside the pocket of a shirt hanging inside Mobley’s bedroom closet.
kciiradio.com
More Details Emerge In Officer-Involved Shooting
On Saturday, December 3, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Mount Pleasant Police Department on a domestic disturbance call that led to an officer-involved shooting. According to recently-released court documents, police responded to 710 North Main Street in Mount Pleasant after the victim, identified as Steven Lovell, reported...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Man found deceased following domestic disturbance
A Muscatine man is dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night. Investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, at approximately 6:24 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8. The male had allegedly been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
KCJJ
Knife-wielding Coralville man accused of threatening staff at downtown IC bank
A knife-wielding Coralville man faces charges that he threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bank. Staff at U.S. Bank on East Washington Street told police 64-year-old Mark Miller of 9th Street had been trespassed from the business on multiple previous occasions. According to arrest records, Miller entered the bank just before 10:30 Wednesday morning and harassed an employee while asking for money. The staffer told Miller to leave, but he refused.
KCJJ
IC man accused of driving while intoxicated, then attacking police while his 13-year-old son was in the car
An Iowa City man faces charges that he drove drunk, then fought with police while his teenage son was in the car. Iowa City Police pulled over a 2004 Hyundai Elantra just after 8:45 Thursday night near the intersection of Gilbert Street and Highway 6. The vehicle reportedly had an unlit license plate, and the driver…identified as 43-year-old Jeffery Brown of The Quarters on Highway 6 East…was known to be barred from driving.
KCJJ
Transient with history of stealing change from laundry machines arrested again for same offense
A transient with a history of stealing change from laundry machines at Iowa City apartment buildings has been arrested again for the same offense. 22-year-old Kevin Ramirez was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 7:45 Tuesday night. Iowa City Police say surveillance video shows Ramirez breaking into a laundry room at an apartment building at 603 South Dubuque Street just after 1:45am on November 11th and just after 10:30am on November 25th. The landlord had reported recent break-ins where the suspect had taken change from laundry machines.
KCRG.com
Wapello County armed robbery suspect injured in officer-involved shooting
We now know the identity of the body found near a burnt vehicle in southern Iowa. More than 5 years recommended for Iowan charged in January 6 Capitol riot. Federal prosecutors say the first Iowan convicted in the January 6 insurrection should spend over five years in jail. Real Christmas...
KCJJ
Washington man sentenced to 30 years in prison after impregnating adopted daughter twice
A Washington man will spend decades in prison after police say he impregnated his adopted daughter twice, then helped her to obtain abortions. According to a news release from Washington County Attorney John Gish, 65-year-old Kevin Orris was charged with Incest and 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse in September of 2021. Washington Police say they learned Orris repeatedly committed sex acts with his daughter, whom he and his wife adopted in 2009, between 2016 and 2021. On two occasions, Orris impregnated her, and each time he helped her get an abortion.
KCJJ
Hills woman arrested for OWI twice in just over two months with dangerously high BAC
A Hills woman has been arrested for drunk driving twice in just over two months with what police say were dangerously high levels of intoxication. The latest incident was at the Iowa City Kwik Star on Keokuk Street, where 53-year-old Darci Orcutt of Sierra Park Drive was arrested just before 2:15 Tuesday morning. Orcutt reportedly admitted to driving her 2003 GMC Yukon from Hills after consuming alcohol throughout the night. Multiple open bottles of liquor were reportedly found inside her vehicle, and her breath alcohol concentration was measured at .284%. A study from the University of Toledo says a BAC of .25-.30% means “mental, physical and sensory functions are severely impaired”. Accidents are very likely, there is little comprehension, and the subject may pass out suddenly.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Police say Hunter Kenyon was last seen in the 1000 block of A Ave NE on December 9th, 2022. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and a white/green striped t-shirt....
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of striking wife with baseball bat, throwing bleach on her
A Coralville man faces charges that he threw bleach on his wife and struck her with a baseball bat. Coralville Police were called to a fight at a 1st Street apartment just before 10:45 Tuesday morning. According to arrest records, the victim reported that her husband, 61-year-old Gus Townsend, had struck her with a baseball bat on the left side of her body. He also allegedly threw bleach on her.
kciiradio.com
County Agencies Respond To Marengo Fire
Yesterday, at approximately 11:15 a.m. several Washington County agencies responded to a call regarding a building explosion and fire at 810 E. South Street in Marengo. Personnel from Wellman Ambulance, Washington County Ambulance, and Washington County Emergency Management were requested to assist with the incident. Members of the Washington County Fire Department also responded, bringing with them fire-fighting foam. The foam is used to more effectively battle fires caused by burning fuels and other combustible liquids.
ktvo.com
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa
NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
Radio Iowa
Man shot by police in Mt. Pleasant after reported hostage situation
The Iowa DCI is investigating an apparent hostage situation that led to the shooting of a man by a police officer in Mount Pleasant Saturday night in southeast Iowa, as Theresa Rose reports:. Officers were called to a residence when a man reported being held at gunpoint. Police and sheriff’s...
ktvo.com
Ottumwa teacher facing felony burglary charge
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Mahaska County authorities have filed a felony burglary charge against an Ottumwa teacher. Forty-year-old Alair Gregory, a social studies teacher at Ottumwa High School, was arrested last month. She’s accused of entering a Fremont, Iowa residence without permission. Court records show Gregory and the alleged victim...
KCJJ
Chicago man arrested after police chase through Iowa City
An Illinois man has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase through Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 20-year-old Patrick Osterman of Chicago fled from a traffic stop in his 2016 Mercedes Benz Monday night. A Johnson County Sheriff’s deputy caught up with Osterman just after 10pm and reports chasing his vehicle through Iowa City before Osterman finally pulled over on Highway 218 northbound near the Melrose Avenue exit. A search of the car allegedly turned up what investigators describe as a “large” amount of marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.
