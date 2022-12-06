A Hills woman has been arrested for drunk driving twice in just over two months with what police say were dangerously high levels of intoxication. The latest incident was at the Iowa City Kwik Star on Keokuk Street, where 53-year-old Darci Orcutt of Sierra Park Drive was arrested just before 2:15 Tuesday morning. Orcutt reportedly admitted to driving her 2003 GMC Yukon from Hills after consuming alcohol throughout the night. Multiple open bottles of liquor were reportedly found inside her vehicle, and her breath alcohol concentration was measured at .284%. A study from the University of Toledo says a BAC of .25-.30% means “mental, physical and sensory functions are severely impaired”. Accidents are very likely, there is little comprehension, and the subject may pass out suddenly.

HILLS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO