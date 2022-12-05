Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Will Strong Results And Dealmaking Activity Drive Hyatt Stock Higher?
Hyatt stock (NYSE:H) has gained about 8% over the last month (around 21 trading days) and remains up by about 4% over the last week (five trading days) . Hyatt recently reported a strong set of Q3 2022 results, driven by a robust recovery in global travel demand following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions. While adjusted earnings stood at a stronger-than-expected $0.64 per share, comparable system-wide revenue per available room rose 46% year-over-year to $133, while the metric for the U.S. rose by over 35% to about $148. The company has also been expanding its portfolio, raising its net rooms growth guidance for full year 2022 to 6.5% driven by multiple deals. For instance, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with Germany’s Lindner Hotels in a deal that adds over 30 hotels and 5,500 rooms across seven European countries. Last week, the company agreed to pay a base acquisition price of $125 million to buy Dream Hotel Group’s lifestyle hotel brand and management platform. Investors appear to like these deals, as they are relatively asset-light and also focus on more premium properties that are currently in demand.
NASDAQ
Devon Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (DVN)
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/22, Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.35, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of DVN's recent stock price of $65.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of Devon Energy Corp. to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DVN shares open for trading on 12/9/22.
NASDAQ
Here's Why Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) Is a Great 'Buy the Bottom' Stock Now
A downtrend has been apparent in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) lately. While the stock has lost 5.4% over the past week, it could witness a trend reversal as a hammer chart pattern was formed in its last trading session. This could mean that the bulls have been able to counteract the bears to help the stock find support.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
NASDAQ
Here is What to Know Beyond Why Workday, Inc. (WDAY) is a Trending Stock
Workday (WDAY) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Shares of this maker of human resources software have returned +10.6% over the past month versus...
NASDAQ
Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
NASDAQ
New to Investing? This 1 Industrial Products Stock Could Be the Perfect Starting Point
Here at Zacks, we offer our members many different opportunities to take full advantage of the stock market, as well as how to invest in ways that lead to long-term success. One of our most popular services, Zacks Premium offers daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank; full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List; Equity Research reports; and Premium stock screens like the Earnings ESP filter. All are useful tools to find what stocks to buy, what to sell, and what are today's hottest industries.
NASDAQ
Why Deere (DE) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
NASDAQ
SUB: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (Symbol: SUB) where we have detected an approximate $303.0 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 95,000,000 to 97,900,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SUB, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 9th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:. Dime Community Bancshares DCOM: This state-chartered community commercial bank that provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, oil struggle to pull out of four-day slide
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks and oil prices battled to pull out of a four-day slide on Thursday as deeply distorted bond curves and choppy currencies underscored the simmering concerns among investors about economic stagnation next year. The sight of China relaxing more of its COVID curbs had...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 9, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday, its first winning day of the week. Investor mood improved on jobless claims coming in higher, on expected lines, thereby acting as an indicator for the Fed to infer that its policies were showing results. All three major indexes ended in the green. How...
NASDAQ
4 Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at Their Current Price Levels
2022 has so far proved to be highly volatile for the U.S. stock market. Year to date, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 have plunged 7.04%, 29.1% and 16.8%, respectively. The global economy has been going through a massive slowdown due to the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment.
NASDAQ
Unusual Santa Claus Rally This Time? These 3 Stocks Don't Care
December, traditionally, has been a good time for Wall Street. The Dow Jones Market Data noted that the Dow’s record in December has been commendable. The blue-chip index has given an average return of 1.4% in the said period. Similarly, the broader S&P 500 and the tech-laden Nasdaq have also scaled upward in December by gaining on average 1.4% and 1.7%, individually.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Jabil, Inc. (JBL) a Buy Now?
Jabil (JBL) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this electronics manufacturer have returned +11.4%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
Darden Restaurants (DRI) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
The market expects Darden Restaurants (DRI) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
NASDAQ
S&P 500 Analyst Moves: AJG
The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the components of the S&P 500 index, Arthur J. Gallagher is now the #163 analyst pick, moving up by 37 spots. This rank is formed by averaging the analyst opinions for each component from each broker,...
NASDAQ
Is The Timken Company (TKR) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Timken (TKR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
NASDAQ
These Mid-Cap ETFs Could Shine in 2023
The most frequently used descriptor of mid-cap stocks is “overlooked.” While accurate, things shouldn’t be this way. History confirms that over long holding periods, mid-cap stocks outperform large- and small-cap equities while displaying better volatility traits than the latter. That’s happening again this year as the S&P MidCap 400 Index is outpacing both the large-cap S&P 500 and the S&P SmallCap 600 Index. Yet even with all that favorable sentiment, it is indeed accurate to describe mid-caps as overlooked.
NASDAQ
Qualys and International Flavor and Fragrances have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
Chicago, IL – December 9, 2022 – Zacks Equity Research shares Qualys QLYS as the Bull of the Day and International Flavor and Fragrances IFF as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on Occidental Petroleum OXY, Hess Corp. HES and Marathon Petroleum MPC.
Comments / 0