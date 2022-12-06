Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man denounced in armed robbery at Wichita Walmart arrested by policeEdy ZooWichita, KS
Attacks on teachers in Wichita, Kansas highlight growing culture of violenceEdy ZooWichita, KS
3 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this YearTravel MavenWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Valley Center students disciplined, some reports ‘exaggerated, inaccurate,’ principals say
The principals said some “exaggerated and/or inaccurate’” reports of actions by Valley Center students at a basketball game against Topeka High School led to “responses from both communities that have become inflamed and disappointing.”
Valley Center students disciplined following taunts during game
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several students from Valley Center High School have “received consequences” as a result of their behavior during a basketball game between Valley Center and Topeka High School on Dec. 3. The school said it could not disclose the nature of the consequences. According to a joint press release from Ms. Rebecca Morrisey, […]
Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants
WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
KWCH.com
Students involved in inappropriate behavior at Kansas high school basketball game disciplined
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The principals of Valley Center and Topeka high schools issued a joint statement on Friday following the fallout after reports of inappropriate behavior by students during a basketball game. According to the statement, game footage was reviewed and statements were collected and then shared between the...
Valley Center cancels school after receiving threats
The Valley Center schools have canceled classes and closed all buildings for Wednesday, citing threats that have been made online to USD 262.
KWCH.com
Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some schools around Kansas to close this week. School leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend in hopes of recovering and curbing absences. Some parents, like Chelsea Thompson, think schools should start enforcing masks. “I want everybody...
kmuw.org
A third-generation Black physician reflects on his work; the push to build diversity in Wichita’s medical community.
Dr. Val Brown, Jr. talks about being a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. Of the one thousand doctors in the Medical Society of Sedgwick County, only 33 are Black. That's why the society started the Brown Family Fund, an effort to recruit and retain more Black doctors in Wichita. Dr. Val Brown Junior, a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. He's excited the funding will help Black physicians in a vocation that began in his own family in the 1940s.
KWCH.com
Topeka, Valley Center school districts release joint statement as investigation into inappropriate behavior continues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The superintendents from the Topeka and Valley Center school districts released a joint statement on Wednesday following reports of inappropriate behavior over the weekend at a basketball game between Topeka High School and Valley Center High School. In the statement, Dr. Tiffany Anderson of Topeka Public...
WIBW
Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
KVOE
KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo
A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
KVOE
Emporia city logo has slight adjustment
Emporia’s brand-new — and controversial — city logo has seen a minor adjustment. The original logos unveiled Monday had a gold star near the top of the stylized E to represent veterans and Emporia’s status as the founding city of Veterans Day. After social media concerns from local veterans about the meaning of gold stars in the military — notably the Gold Star Mothers group for moms of soldiers killed in action — the city changed the star to a blue color.
Mother of girl hit by a car outside of Wichita school wants safety, crosswalk improvements
A mother want safety improvements after her daughter was hit by a car outside of Wichita school.
South Wichita elementary school closes because of staff illnesses, lack of substitutes
The school plans to reopen Monday.
KWCH.com
Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
proclaimerscv.com
After Students Accused of Mocking Basketball Team with Black Baby Doll and Racist Chants- 2 Kansas High Schools are Under Investigation
Two Kansas high schools are looking into accusations that basketball players from the opposing school were treated to racial and offensive taunts by students at one of the schools. Coach Geo Lyons claimed in a Change.org petition that his team at Topeka High School was subjected to “racist insults, assaults,...
KWCH.com
Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business
The district canceled classes Wednesday following online threats connected to inappropriate comments made at a basketball game with Topeka High School. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former...
Valley Center basketball debacle starts with Republicans’ war on racial diversity | Opinion
Racism at Valley Center basketball game is the fallout from GOP’s misleading anti-CRT campaign.
Outage disrupts power in northwest Wichita
The outage was reported just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and affected around 1100 customers. Sedgwick County Dispatch reported traffic lights were out at I-235 and Zoo Boulevard, causing delays there.
WIBW
Nominations open for Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Little Miss contestants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for both Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas contestants. Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Inc., says on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it has opened nominations for women of achievement who are wheelchair-mobile to compete in the 18th annual Ms. Wheelchair Kansas pageant. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program.
Kansas community welcomes home boy from battling brain cancer
The Kansas community welcomed home 3-year-old Nash from battling brain cancer Wednesday.
Comments / 2