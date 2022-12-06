ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley Center, KS

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Valley Center students disciplined following taunts during game

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Several students from Valley Center High School have “received consequences” as a result of their behavior during a basketball game between Valley Center and Topeka High School on Dec. 3. The school said it could not disclose the nature of the consequences. According to a joint press release from Ms. Rebecca Morrisey, […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas schools close due to illnesses among students, staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Illnesses are forcing some schools around Kansas to close this week. School leaders are choosing to give an entire building or district a longer weekend in hopes of recovering and curbing absences. Some parents, like Chelsea Thompson, think schools should start enforcing masks. “I want everybody...
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

A third-generation Black physician reflects on his work; the push to build diversity in Wichita’s medical community.

Dr. Val Brown, Jr. talks about being a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. Of the one thousand doctors in the Medical Society of Sedgwick County, only 33 are Black. That's why the society started the Brown Family Fund, an effort to recruit and retain more Black doctors in Wichita. Dr. Val Brown Junior, a third-generation physician and one of the first Black doctors to graduate from the KU School of Medicine in Wichita. He's excited the funding will help Black physicians in a vocation that began in his own family in the 1940s.
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Topeka elementary school mourns passing of kindergartner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka elementary school is mourning the passing of one of its kindergartners due to ongoing health issues. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says in an email to families of students and staff of Jardine Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 8, that kindergartner Alice McClanahan passed away on Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

KVOE News poll results show vast majority of respondents displeased with new city logo

A minor adjustment to Emporia’s new city logo did very little to change opinions on the overall design. KVOE’s recent news poll concluded late Friday afternoon and asked residents the question: Do you approve of the new design? Nearly 500 individuals responded to the poll with an overwhelming majority, 423 to be exact, answering “no.” 31 respondents answered “yes” while 12 responded “unsure.”
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia city logo has slight adjustment

Emporia’s brand-new — and controversial — city logo has seen a minor adjustment. The original logos unveiled Monday had a gold star near the top of the stylized E to represent veterans and Emporia’s status as the founding city of Veterans Day. After social media concerns from local veterans about the meaning of gold stars in the military — notably the Gold Star Mothers group for moms of soldiers killed in action — the city changed the star to a blue color.
EMPORIA, KS
KWCH.com

Scott Conklin, ‘Face’ of Conklin Cars, dies at 62

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man recognized by many for his appearances in commercials for the family business died Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 62. Scott Conklin became the “face” of Conklin Cars in 2005, taking over advertising after his father’s death. The obituary for...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business

The district canceled classes Wednesday following online threats connected to inappropriate comments made at a basketball game with Topeka High School. First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Updated: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:17 PM CST. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former...
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Nominations open for Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Little Miss contestants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for both Ms. Wheelchair Kansas and Little Miss Wheelchair Kansas contestants. Ms. Wheelchair Kansas, Inc., says on Thursday, Dec. 8, that it has opened nominations for women of achievement who are wheelchair-mobile to compete in the 18th annual Ms. Wheelchair Kansas pageant. Contestants can be nominated by a person or group or can choose to participate in the program.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy