Tuscaloosa, AL

wbrc.com

Calera Middle School rewarding students for academic growth

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Student success is being rewarded in Shelby County as Calera Middle School students are getting prizes next week based on their academic performance. Students at the school are preparing to take their state standardized test (ACAP) in the spring and what better way to motivate students to do their best than to offer some rewards.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Volunteers and charities coming together to provide beds for kids who go without

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have seen homes built in a week on tv, but have you ever seen 40 beds built in a day? Close to fifty volunteers came together to do just that. Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) representatives estimate bedlessness affects nearly three percent of the population and, in their eyes, that is three percent too much.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police taking applications for annual Citizens Police Academy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Preparations are underway for the annual Citizens Police Academy, which starts in February and runs through March. Tuscaloosa police say they started this about 10 years ago so the public can get a better understanding of what goes on behind the scenes. Veteran policeman Chief Deputy...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham-area pharmacy encouraging curbside prescription pickup when sick

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows all districts are experiencing significant flu activity, even though the percentage dropped from the week prior. Even so, the owner of Harbin Discount Pharmacy, Jerry Newman, says he’s seen similar. While there are still a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Rising Star: McKinley Hubbard

Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, McKinley Hubbard!. McKinley is a senior at Brookwood High School with a 4.08 GPA. She is Team Captain of the volleyball and softball teams, a BHS Ambassador, and on the West Alabama FCA Leadership Team. In addition, she is the 2022 Tuscaloosa County Distinguished Young Woman. After high school, she will attend UAB on a softball scholarship.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Northstar EMS sees rebound from recruiting efforts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama has some new first responders, some new graduates that will help fill what’s become a serious situation with healthcare. The industry has lost workers to COVID-19, resignations, and people leaving the business. Northstar EMS got creative and took matters into its own hands to recoup the losses and it’s paid off.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be extending hours at some post offices during the holiday season. Select postal facilities will extend their hours to help you with your mailing needs for much of the rest of the year. For a list of...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address

EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages. Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.
wbrc.com

Birmingham startup creates remote drug testing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Birmingham company is expanding remote drug testing to help with drug addiction recovery. You can do the remote drug testing anywhere without having to take a urine sample. It is saliva based and it can be configured through an app. The owner of clearMINDnow...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

TCSO: Escaped Tuscaloosa Co. jail inmate back in custody

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office spent Friday morning searching for an inmate who escaped the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail early Friday morning. Officials say around 6:00 a.m. 23-year-old Quinn Martel Rogers, an inmate employee who worked in the kitchen and helped unload supplies, walked...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover looking for more tech-based companies

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is looking to become a tech hub and bring in new tech-based businesses. Hoover is already home to a number of tech-based companies, but they are looking to expand and transform certain areas to new places where people can not only work but live and play as well.
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday. The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony. One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Double homicide investigation underway near East Lake Park

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide they say happened Thursday evening near East Lake Park. Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. to investigate shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

JCSO: Woman critically injured in shooting following argument with boyfriend

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday Dec. 9, around 12:30 a.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of Cahaba Forest Cove. Police say they arrived and found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene...
wbrc.com

One dead, one in custody after grocery store shooting in Greene County

CLINTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in front of the TJ & J Grocery store on Highway 14. It’s a tragedy that unfolded very close to the front door of the grocery store. Citizens on the scene say one man was shot dead. Greene County and state homicide investigators say 27-year-old Gerrick Adams of Clinton died in the shooting.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022. At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot. When police arrived at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Should you give someone a pet for Christmas?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This time of year, you may be thinking about giving a loved one a pet for Christmas, but that comes with a warning. We’re On Your Side with what you should know before you surprise someone with a pet. A lot of humane societies say...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

