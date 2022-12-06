Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other recordsAnita DurairajTuscaloosa, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Calera Middle School rewarding students for academic growth
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Student success is being rewarded in Shelby County as Calera Middle School students are getting prizes next week based on their academic performance. Students at the school are preparing to take their state standardized test (ACAP) in the spring and what better way to motivate students to do their best than to offer some rewards.
wbrc.com
Volunteers and charities coming together to provide beds for kids who go without
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have seen homes built in a week on tv, but have you ever seen 40 beds built in a day? Close to fifty volunteers came together to do just that. Non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) representatives estimate bedlessness affects nearly three percent of the population and, in their eyes, that is three percent too much.
wbrc.com
Children’s of Alabama patients experience winter wonderland at Children’s Tree Farm
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Patients at Children’s of Alabama got to spend the day at the annual Children’s Tree Farm presented by ACE Hardware. The hospital patio was transformed into a winter wonderland on Thursday, Dec. 8 with 350 3-foot trees, holiday decorations, music and snow. Throughout the...
wbrc.com
Vestavia Hills PD: No weapons found at high school while threat investigated
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills High School was placed on a secure perimeter December 7 while school resource officers and administrators investigated a report of a possible threat. A Facebook post by the Vestavia Hills Police Department says their investigation has determined there was no imminent threat to...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police taking applications for annual Citizens Police Academy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Preparations are underway for the annual Citizens Police Academy, which starts in February and runs through March. Tuscaloosa police say they started this about 10 years ago so the public can get a better understanding of what goes on behind the scenes. Veteran policeman Chief Deputy...
wbrc.com
Birmingham-area pharmacy encouraging curbside prescription pickup when sick
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest report from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows all districts are experiencing significant flu activity, even though the percentage dropped from the week prior. Even so, the owner of Harbin Discount Pharmacy, Jerry Newman, says he’s seen similar. While there are still a...
wbrc.com
Rising Star: McKinley Hubbard
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, McKinley Hubbard!. McKinley is a senior at Brookwood High School with a 4.08 GPA. She is Team Captain of the volleyball and softball teams, a BHS Ambassador, and on the West Alabama FCA Leadership Team. In addition, she is the 2022 Tuscaloosa County Distinguished Young Woman. After high school, she will attend UAB on a softball scholarship.
wbrc.com
Northstar EMS sees rebound from recruiting efforts
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama has some new first responders, some new graduates that will help fill what’s become a serious situation with healthcare. The industry has lost workers to COVID-19, resignations, and people leaving the business. Northstar EMS got creative and took matters into its own hands to recoup the losses and it’s paid off.
wbrc.com
USPS extends some post office hours for the holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The US Postal Service announced Friday that they’ll be extending hours at some post offices during the holiday season. Select postal facilities will extend their hours to help you with your mailing needs for much of the rest of the year. For a list of...
wbrc.com
Birmingham City Council approves ARPA funds for an affordable housing trust fund
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is investing in more affordable housing, approving millions of dollars for a trust fund to continue new housing construction across the city. On Tuesday, the city council approved $10 million for an affordable housing trust fund, which city leaders said promotes equity...
wbrc.com
Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address
EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages. Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.
wbrc.com
Birmingham startup creates remote drug testing
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new Birmingham company is expanding remote drug testing to help with drug addiction recovery. You can do the remote drug testing anywhere without having to take a urine sample. It is saliva based and it can be configured through an app. The owner of clearMINDnow...
wbrc.com
TCSO: Escaped Tuscaloosa Co. jail inmate back in custody
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office spent Friday morning searching for an inmate who escaped the Tuscaloosa Co. Jail early Friday morning. Officials say around 6:00 a.m. 23-year-old Quinn Martel Rogers, an inmate employee who worked in the kitchen and helped unload supplies, walked...
wbrc.com
Hoover looking for more tech-based companies
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover is looking to become a tech hub and bring in new tech-based businesses. Hoover is already home to a number of tech-based companies, but they are looking to expand and transform certain areas to new places where people can not only work but live and play as well.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday. The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony. One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too...
wbrc.com
Double homicide investigation underway near East Lake Park
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a double homicide they say happened Thursday evening near East Lake Park. Police were called to the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North around 8:30 p.m. to investigate shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they found two adult...
wbrc.com
JCSO: Woman critically injured in shooting following argument with boyfriend
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday Dec. 9, around 12:30 a.m., Jefferson County deputies were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 300 block of Cahaba Forest Cove. Police say they arrived and found a 32-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was treated on the scene...
wbrc.com
One dead, one in custody after grocery store shooting in Greene County
CLINTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday in front of the TJ & J Grocery store on Highway 14. It’s a tragedy that unfolded very close to the front door of the grocery store. Citizens on the scene say one man was shot dead. Greene County and state homicide investigators say 27-year-old Gerrick Adams of Clinton died in the shooting.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police need help in unsolved homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help in an unsolved homicide from July 8, 2022. At approximately 6:07 p.m. South Precinct officers were dispatched to Center Street and 4th Avenue Southwest in Titusville on report of a person shot. When police arrived at the...
wbrc.com
Should you give someone a pet for Christmas?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This time of year, you may be thinking about giving a loved one a pet for Christmas, but that comes with a warning. We’re On Your Side with what you should know before you surprise someone with a pet. A lot of humane societies say...
Comments / 0