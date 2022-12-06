Read full article on original website
newbernnow.com
Craven County Schools Nutrition Department Hosts Food Show
Craven County Schools School Nutrition Department is hosting its 3rd Annual Food Festival, “Fueling the Possibilities,” at New Bern High School on December 9th, 2022. A total of 250 students (10 students from all schools) will participate in food testing. The students will have the opportunity to test a selection of food items from 12 different vendors, plus Craven County’s own brand, CravenQ, led by grill master Jeremiah Hohlfelder. All will be preparing samples of local meats and produce for the students. The students’ input will help the School Nutrition Department plan the upcoming school year’s menu.
Backyard flock in Onslow County tests positive for HPAI
A backyard flock in Onslow County has tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza (HPAI). The positive sample was identified by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Veterinary Diagnostic Lab in Raleigh. The farm was previously reported as being located in Carteret County. Further evaluation of the farm location determined it to be located in Onslow County.
City of New Bern Employee Pay, Citizens Police Academy, Employees of the Year Among Items on BOA Meeting Agenda – Dec 13
The Dec 13, 2022 meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC. See the agenda packet here. 1. Meeting opened by Mayor Jeffrey T. Odham. Prayer Coordinated by Alderman Aster. Pledge of Allegiance. 2. Roll Call.
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Dec. 8 – 11, 2022
The New Bern High School Bears will play in the 4A Championship game against the Grimsley Whirlies on Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in Chapel Hill, NC. The 23rd Annual Holly & Ivy Homes Tour will take place on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Bank of the Arts, via PayPal on a will-call basis through the website, and at Harris Teeter locations in New Bern.
Local Author Nicole Kohr Publishes New Children’s Book
Local children’s book author and bilateral lung transplant recipient, Nicole Kohr, is excited to announce the launch of her fourth children’s book. She’s already won three awards for her previous children’s book publications and shows no signs of slowing down. Nicole received a bilateral lung transplant...
