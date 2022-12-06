Read full article on original website
Amorepacific and BTS Collaborate to Release Limited-Edition Lip Sleeping Mask
In K-pop sensation BTS' smash hit “Butter,” they sing, “smooth like butter/like a criminal undercover.”. has collaborated for a second time with the boy band to present a limited-edition three-piece Lip Sleeping Mask Lip & Pop Edition Set. The partnership follows on the heels of a successful limited-edition release last year. Once again featuring the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask formula, the new set comes with three flavors, including a new butter flavor reminiscent of popcorn and the return of the fan-favorite peach iced tea inspired by “Permission to Dance” and sweet candy to represent “Dynamite.” Lip Sleeping Mask, Laneige’s global best-seller, keeps lips supple and hydrated overnight for a smoother, plumper look.
Pinterest Predicts Leading Beauty Trends for 2023
More than 400 million consumers visit Pinterest to plan, be inspired and discover new ideas. The predictions for 2023’s biggest trends is the result of months of data analysis and evaluation. For the last three years, eight out of 10 trends came true thanks to robust methodology and analysis. This year, Pinterest analyzed what people have been looking for on the platform to identify the key trends that will emerge or continue to grow in 2023.
Resorcinol-Free Hair Color Patented by Italian Company
This US patent was awarded to Beauty & Business of Milan. US Patent No. 11,517,514 B2 (Antonio Consoli, Katiuscia Grevalcuore, Monica Besozzi, Emanuela Facchetti, Massimo Fabbi); Beauty & Business S.p.A., Milan, has been awarded a US patent for a hair coloring composition that is free of resorcinol, 2-methyl resorcinol, 4-chloro resorcinol and resorcinol derivatives, and free of methoxymethyl-p-phenylenediamine. It is comprised of at least one primary dye selected from p-toluenediamine sulphate, p-aminophenol, N-methyl-p-aminophenol sulphate and 1-hydroxyethyl-4,5-diamino pyrazole sulphate, and at least two secondary dyes selected from hydroxyethyl 3,4-methylenedioxyaniline HCl, 2-amino-3-hydroxypyridine and 2-methyl-5-hydroxyethylaminophenol, or at least two primary dyes selected from p-toluenediamine sulphate, p-aminophenol, N-methyl-p-aminophenol sulphate and 1-hydroxyethyl-4,5-diamino pyrazole sulphate, and at least one secondary dye selected from hydroxyethyl 3,4-methylenedioxyaniline HCl, 2-amino-3-hydroxypyridine and 2-methyl-5-hydroxyethylaminophenol.
Aphogee Hair Care Breaks Down the Top Curl Trends for 2023
For Aphogee Hair Care, a new year means prosperity and lots of curls. Curly-haired consumers are embracing their natural textures while trying out new haircuts and hairstyles, and 2023 is coming in hot with big curl transformations, according to the brand. Below, the brand breaks down the top three curl...
BeautyHealth’s Hydrafacial Launches New Skincare Booster Developed with Babor Laboratories
The Beauty Health Company, home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, launched a new booster co-created with Babor Skincare, which leverages Doctor Babor’s technology to help increase hydration levels for a smoother, lifted and more youthful-looking complexion. Delivered with Hydrafacial’s patented magic wand handpiece and vortex fusion technology, this new collagen...
ColourPop Cosmetics Launches Aurora Struck Collection
ColourPop Cosmetics has launched a new collection inspired by the Northern Lights, the Aurora Struck Collection. The northern lights, or the aurora borealis, are beautiful dancing waves of light. It is famous for being one of the most beautiful sights on Earth, and this mega palette is truly inspired by that magic of the sky.
Tod’s Teamed Up With Mr Porter for an Exclusive Batch of Shearling-Lined Winter Footwear
Mr Porter just dropped a batch of exclusive footwear that might just make your winter a little more bearable. The four new shoes, made in collaboration with Italian shoemaker Tod’s, launched on the luxury retailer’s website Friday. The stylish assortment includes an updated version of the classic Gommino moccasin by the Italian label and its Nuovo Gommino Sabat slip-on. You’ll also find the new Winter Gommino boot part of the lineup in lace-up and slip-on options for staying upright in snowy conditions. In total, the assortment offers 10 pairs of shoes that’ll help you do everything—except, possibly, run a marathon. The duo’s...
ELF Cosmetics Teams Up With Meghan Trainor and The Weather Channel for Digital Campaign to Promote Halo Glow Liquid Filter
Gen Z makeup brand ELF Cosmetics is kicking off the holidays with a first-of-its-kind digital campaign informed by insights from The Weather Channel and brought to life with Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Meghan Trainor. Dubbed a “special radiance report,” Trainor breaks news on an “elfing” glow storm approaching...
Sally Hansen Launches Miracle Gel Merry N’ Bright Collection
Just in time for the holidays, Sally Hansen, maker of the gel hybrid polish, has launched the Miracle Gel Merry N’ Bright Collection inclusive of eight frosty shades with unique shimmer, metallic, glitter and pearl finishes. The patented color set technology nail polish offers up to eight-day manicures with...
Non-Nano Particle Sunscreen Patented by Zoca Lotion
US Patent No. 11,517,513 B2 (Emily Seager); Zoca Lotion LLC, Rockaway Park, NY, has patented a sunscreen. It contains zinc oxide (non-nano particle form); an oil mixture; and a water-resistant wax comprising beeswax, calendula wax, or a mixture thereof. The composition is produced by melting water-resistant wax in a steam...
Serena Williams Serves Up New Topical Pain Recovery Line
Serena Williams has teamed up with two CPG veterans to launch Will Perform, a line of clean, cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions. The launch assortment will include five products spanning four categories. Williams' co-founders in the new venture, known as Will Perform Public Benefit Corporation, are...
Bold Eau de Parfum Is Firmenich’s Fragrance Inspired by Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year
Firmenich has partnered with Pantone to create a unique fragrance inspired by Pantone Color of the Year for 2023, Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta. The fragrance, Live Bold Eau de Parfum, is said to capture the exuberance, optimism and rebellious spirit of Viva Magenta. It contains Dragon Fruit Smell-the-Taste, which Firmenich contends gives emotion and texture to its fragrance creations, as well as accords of beet and magenta vetiver.
Increasing Skin Firmness with Nephelium Lappaceum Extract
US Patent 11,517,520 B2 (Vincent Bardey, Isabelle Bonnet, Anabelle Echard, Nicolas Pelletier, Boris Vogelgesang); BASF Beauty Care Solutions France has patented a method of increasing the firmness and/or elasticity of the skin and/or mucous membranes. It entails administering an effective amount of a Nephelium lappaceum extract or a cosmetic composition...
