This US patent was awarded to Beauty & Business of Milan. US Patent No. 11,517,514 B2 (Antonio Consoli, Katiuscia Grevalcuore, Monica Besozzi, Emanuela Facchetti, Massimo Fabbi); Beauty & Business S.p.A., Milan, has been awarded a US patent for a hair coloring composition that is free of resorcinol, 2-methyl resorcinol, 4-chloro resorcinol and resorcinol derivatives, and free of methoxymethyl-p-phenylenediamine. It is comprised of at least one primary dye selected from p-toluenediamine sulphate, p-aminophenol, N-methyl-p-aminophenol sulphate and 1-hydroxyethyl-4,5-diamino pyrazole sulphate, and at least two secondary dyes selected from hydroxyethyl 3,4-methylenedioxyaniline HCl, 2-amino-3-hydroxypyridine and 2-methyl-5-hydroxyethylaminophenol, or at least two primary dyes selected from p-toluenediamine sulphate, p-aminophenol, N-methyl-p-aminophenol sulphate and 1-hydroxyethyl-4,5-diamino pyrazole sulphate, and at least one secondary dye selected from hydroxyethyl 3,4-methylenedioxyaniline HCl, 2-amino-3-hydroxypyridine and 2-methyl-5-hydroxyethylaminophenol.

20 HOURS AGO