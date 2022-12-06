Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Pope selected as Commencement Speaker
CHADRON – Chadron State College’s Winter Commencement Speaker is Karen Pope, the Director of Alumni and Development for the Chadron State Foundation. Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement will be combined in the Chicoine Center at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Seventy-one graduate candidates and 108 undergraduate candidates will be...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado in bulls-eye of projected winter storm
SIDNEY - Confidence in a winter storm that could dump anywhere between 8-12 inches of snow, with the potential of 12-16 inches, across the Nebraska Panhandle and northeast Colorado early next week remained high Saturday morning, according to WeatherEye Meteorologist Nick Carlyle. "I haven't seen winter storm watches issued this...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather on its way to the region on Monday
SIDNEY, Neb.- A massive winter storm that could bring tornadoes and flooding to different parts of the country, will likely bring blizzard conditions to the Nebraska panhandle and surrounding areas starting on Monday evening. I winter storm watch has already been issued for Sheridan County, predicting 10 to 19 inches of snow and 55 mph wind gusts between Monday evening and Wednesday evening.
Comments / 0