SIDNEY, Neb.- A massive winter storm that could bring tornadoes and flooding to different parts of the country, will likely bring blizzard conditions to the Nebraska panhandle and surrounding areas starting on Monday evening. I winter storm watch has already been issued for Sheridan County, predicting 10 to 19 inches of snow and 55 mph wind gusts between Monday evening and Wednesday evening.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO