ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Pope selected as Commencement Speaker

CHADRON – Chadron State College’s Winter Commencement Speaker is Karen Pope, the Director of Alumni and Development for the Chadron State Foundation. Graduate and Undergraduate Commencement will be combined in the Chicoine Center at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16. Seventy-one graduate candidates and 108 undergraduate candidates will be...
CHADRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Winter weather on its way to the region on Monday

SIDNEY, Neb.- A massive winter storm that could bring tornadoes and flooding to different parts of the country, will likely bring blizzard conditions to the Nebraska panhandle and surrounding areas starting on Monday evening. I winter storm watch has already been issued for Sheridan County, predicting 10 to 19 inches of snow and 55 mph wind gusts between Monday evening and Wednesday evening.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy