Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/9/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Friday featured conference and non-conference matchups. Region 8 HS Basketball Scoreboard (12/9/22) Brookland 62, Valley View 42 (Boys) Rector 57, Riverside 46 (Boys) Jonesboro 57, TACA Storm 54 (Boys) Jonesboro 57, Olive Branch 25 (Girls - First National Bank Shootout) Batesville 66, Rector 54 (Girls -...
Thursday basketball results include Melbourne splitting in Izard County Tournament semifinals
Four more basketball games were held in the Izard County Tournament Thursday at Cave City, and Melbourne High School’s teams split their semifinal games. The Lady Bearkatz invoked the mercy rule and routed the host Cavewomen 67-19. Melbourne’s boys did not fare as well as they lost to Highland 60-35. On the junior high level, Izard County’s boys lost in the semifinals to Highland 50-27. Calico Rock’s junior girls finished in fifth place with a 34-9 win over Izard County.
East Poinsett County RB Dennis Gaines is new Arkansas single season rushing king
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Football Friday Night star in 2022 is now in the record books. The Arkansas Activities Association announced that Dennis Gaines is the new single season rushing king. The East Poinsett County junior running back rushed for 3,232 yards. He topped the previous mark by 21 yards. Gaines was key to the Warriors reaching the 2A state semifinals. #24 had 44 touchdowns in 2022, good for 2nd in Arkansas history. Dennis ran for 200 yards in 10 games this season, he eclipsed the 300 yard mark twice.
75th NEA Tournament Central
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A high school basketball tradition continues in Region 8. Brackets and matchups were revealed for the 75th NEA Tournament. There will be 4 champions in 2022: Division II Boys, Division II Girls, Division I Boys, Division II Girls. Games will be played December 17th, 20th, 23rd, 27th, 28th, and 29th. You can watch matchups at three locations: Arkansas State University (First National Bank Arena), Valley View (Blazer Arena), and Brookland (Bearcat Arena).
Arkansas high school football scores: Live updates, live streams - State Finals
Get the latest Arkansas high school football scores on SBLive as the 2022 AHSAA Class 3A and 4A champions are crowned
Wednesday basketball results include Calico Rock splitting in Izard County Tournament
A few area teams continued action in the Izard County Tournament Wednesday at Cave City. Calico Rock to advance to the third place game on the senior boys’ bracket. The Pirates beat up on the host Cavemen 71-45. Calico Rock did not fare as well in senior girls’ action as they fell to Izard County 57-36. Makensie Yancey led the Lady Cougars with 21 points, and Quinn Johnson added 14.
Poffenbarger helps No. 21 Arkansas women hold off Lamar
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) – Chrissy Carr scored 18 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had her second-straight double-double and No. 21 Arkansas pulled away from Lamar for a 63-50 win on Thursday night. Poffenbarger, a redshirt freshman transfer from UConn, had a career-high 17 points and 12 rebounds. Samara Spencer also had...
Hogs survive upset scare; improve to 11-0
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The #21 Arkansas women held off Lamar's upset attempt Thursday night, to take down the Cardinals 63-50. The Hogs improve to a perfect 11-0, the program's best start to a season since 2013. The Razorbacks are one of just 13 remaining undefeated division one teams. The...
These 6 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since October
There are currently 6 kids that are missing in Arkansas since October. Please take a minute to look over these missing posters and help get these kids back home. Please remember that if you spot any of these kids do not approach them, contact the local authorities. You can call 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency
LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 42 pardons, three restorations of firearm rights only, and two commutations. An additional 52 clemency requests were denied and two had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates. The applicants intended...
Batesville native to be part of Arkansas Attorney General’s senior staff next year
A Batesville native will be part of Lt. Governor and Attorney General-elect Tim Griffin’s senior staff when he takes over the Arkansas AG’s office next year. Alexandra Chunn Benton will be Assistant Attorney General and Director, Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. Benton, who currently serves as Counselor and Deputy...
First time in 'modern history'; black bear hunting season hunting opens in Arkansas Sat.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — For the first time in "modern history," Arkansas Game and Fish Commission officials said Arkansas hunters will be able to legally harvest a black bear in the Gulf Coastal Plain and portions of the Delta in south Arkansas beginning Saturday. Officials said they are excited...
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
No injuries in crash with entrapment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
Youngest U.S. Black mayor elected in Arkansas
EARLE, Ark. — Jaylen Smith was elected the mayor of Earle, Ark., on Tuesday night, becoming the youngest Black mayor in the United States. Smith, 18, defeated Nemi Matthews Sr. in a runoff election. Smith had 218 votes, compared to Matthews’ 139, according to election results. Smith announced...
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
VIDEO: Arkansas state trooper hits suspect car after chase on I-530
A newly-released video shows an Arkansas state trooper crashing head on into a suspect’s car after a chase on Interstate 530 in Jefferson County last month.
Stimulus update: One-time $1,500 bonus checks arriving in five days for Arkansas teachers
Some teachers in the Fort Smith School District of Arkansas will be given a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in less than a week, just ahead of Christmas. The bonus check is intended to provide relief to veteran teachers who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and will be paid out of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief budget. The payments were approved in May by the school board and are set to be delivered by Dec. 15, according to Talk Business.
