ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Rare fish caught out of Kansas River, KDWP confirms

By Matthew Self
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txy6n_0jYyTRie00

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s not every day that you catch a truly rare fish in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) confirmed that angler Kevin Zirjacks landed a lake sturgeon. This fish is so rare that KDWP biologists have only recorded 15 other lake sturgeon captures over the past 25 years.

The KDWP was contacted by Zirjacks to confirm the catch.

Thanks for the identification confirmation! I knew I had a special fish once I landed this fish. Never thought I would ever see one of these dinosaurs, let alone be able to actually hold one. Definitely a catch I will remember for the rest of my life!

Kevin Zirjacks Facebook statement
‘Cheers’ star Kirstie Alley dies at 71, family says

Lake sturgeon used to have a wide range which included the St. Lawrence-Great Lakes Basin, Lake Champlain, Hudson Bay, and Mississippi River basin from Minnesota to Louisiana, including the Missouri River upstream to South Dakota. The fish is becoming harder to find in the southern part of its range due to several factors, such as Missouri River drainage and pollution, according to the KDWP.

Lake sturgeon are noteworthy for their long life spans, with the maximum age reportedly 152 years, and for their rows of bony plates giving them the look of an “armored torpedo,” according to National Geographic. They are considered an endangered species in the state of Missouri.

If you see or catch a rare species in Kansas, you can reach out to the KDWP at rare.species@ks.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Angler recalls catching ‘dinosaur’ fish out of Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local angler who hooked a rare “one in a million” fish while on the Kansas river shared his experience with KSNT 27 News. Kevin Zirjacks wasn’t looking to catch anything particularly special when he started casting lines into the Kansas River in late November. As luck would have it, he […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Kansas superintendent refutes ‘Worst School in Kansas’ moniker

HUMBOLDT, Kan. (KSNF) — A southeast Kansas school district superintendent is speaking out against an online publication that names the worst school districts in all fifty states. The website’s pick for the state of Kansas is Humboldt Unified School District 258. Now, Superintendent Dr. Amber Wheeler wants to set the record straight, and make right, […]
HUMBOLDT, KS
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years

Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
NEBRASKA STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas schools close due to student, staff illnesses

The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is known for its bell ringers, but photojournalist Bert Harry found one who's focused on making music. Bethesda Place and the WeKan Center are partnering to sell Christmas decorations to help individuals with mental and physical disabilities. Vandal causes extensive damage at Wichita business.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy