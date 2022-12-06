ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

VOTE: WindMill Photo of the Week Fall Final Winner

This season, high school athletic programs provide plays that often leave us shaking our heads in amazement and even disbelief. That’s why the Shore Sports Network uses many sources in putting together great photos each week submitted by our very talented photographers. SSN partnered with The WindMill and will post the top photos from the Fall season for our audience to vote on the top 3 and after we received over 15,000 votes we have our top 3 photos.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores

As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Have the Grinch or Santa deliver your Christmas tree in NJ

If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, it’s not too late. Not only is it not too late, but you may also be able to give your family one of the most magical Christmas traditions ever!. This small business is doing Christmas tree deliveries like you’ve never...
Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?

The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
NEW JERSEY STATE
‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year

Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Try out Warby Parker eyeglasses at their new NJ store

Looks like another addition is coming to The Promenade in Marlton, New Jersey. Warby Parker, a retailer of prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, is slated to open a location at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. If you haven't ever...
MARLTON, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

