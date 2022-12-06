Read full article on original website
NJ weather: Turning colder, next rain/snow chance this weekend
After two days of pretty wet and relatively warm weather, colder air is now arriving in New Jersey. Fair warning: Thursday will be our "warmest" day for the next week at least, our last shot at 50s for a while. We had been watching a storm system for the Thursday...
Mystery solved – What caused the ground to shake in NJ on Monday
The mystery of what caused the ground to shake in South Jersey on Monday has been solved. Military aircraft were flying about three miles off the Atlantic Coast, and the U.S. Navy is confirming some of those aircraft were traveling at super-sonic speeds. Sonic booms can be created when an...
VOTE: WindMill Photo of the Week Fall Final Winner
This season, high school athletic programs provide plays that often leave us shaking our heads in amazement and even disbelief. That’s why the Shore Sports Network uses many sources in putting together great photos each week submitted by our very talented photographers. SSN partnered with The WindMill and will post the top photos from the Fall season for our audience to vote on the top 3 and after we received over 15,000 votes we have our top 3 photos.
Wawa opens two more New Jersey stores
As part of a previously announced expansion, Wawa has christened two more stores in the Garden State, one in Hamilton and one in Orange. The new store in Orange continues the chain’s expansion into the northern part of the state; its base of operations is in the South Jersey/Philadelphia region.
Amazing diner dubbed New Jersey’s most ‘charming retro’ eatery
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Have the Grinch or Santa deliver your Christmas tree in NJ
If you haven’t gotten your Christmas tree yet, it’s not too late. Not only is it not too late, but you may also be able to give your family one of the most magical Christmas traditions ever!. This small business is doing Christmas tree deliveries like you’ve never...
This is why people are moving from New Jersey more than any other state
Why the mass exit? People are moving out of New Jersey in droves. In fact, we have been named "the most moved out-of-state" for years now. Especially this year as we deal with COVID fallout, people need to save money and they are doing it by leaving. Universal Van Lines...
Did New Jersey rank on this ‘Most Fun Cities’ list?
In fact, we spend over $3,500 on entertaining ourselves every year. WalletHub took a deep dive into what cities spend the most on fun and I was curious where New Jersey cities ranked. They came out with the “Most Fun Cities In America” list by comparing 180 cities, what they...
A lot of NJ kids are sick right now, but cold medicine is scarce
Is your child "under the weather" at the moment? They are not alone. From flu to COVID, from stomach bugs to upper respiratory viruses, "sick season" has been raging extra-early this year. Doctors' offices across New Jersey have been packed for almost a month now. Especially concerning is an uptick...
Who in New Jersey wants free coffee for a year?
The Central Jersey-based convenience store chain Quik Check is offering 160 people free QuikCheck coffee for a year. One person for every store location. Eligible persons must be a QuikCheck rewards member and scan their bar code each time they get a self-serve beverage in December. The winner will be...
NJ overdose deaths expected to hit mark not seen since 2017
Through Oct. 31 of this year, the Garden State counted 2,422 drug-related overdose deaths, at a pace of 242 per month, according to data from the New Jersey State Police. This is expected to be the first year since 2017 that New Jersey sees fewer than 2,900 people lose their lives to a drug overdose.
Hey New Jersey, it’s not illegal to use your horn
Rush-hour traffic can be very stressful whether it’s morning or afternoon. In the morning you have the pressure of making sure you’re not late for work and in the afternoon, you just want to get home!. Driving home the other day I came up to the T intersection.
New Jersey bear hunt off to slow start – could be extended
New Jersey's black bear hunt is off to a slow start. The Department of Environmental Protection reports 20 bears were killed on Wednesday, the first fill day of hunting. Only one bear was reported killed on Tuesday, the first day hunting was allowed. According to the DEP, nine bears were...
‘Atlas of Disaster': NJ records more than 1 climate disaster each year
Ninety percent of U.S. counties between 2011 and 2021 experienced at least one weather event so severe that it was declared a federal climate disaster. The rate and frequency in the Garden State was even greater during that time frame, and New Jersey has received more per capita federal storm money than nearly every other state, according to an "Atlas of Disaster" released by the group Rebuild by Design.
Join a great organization for police at a midnight run in NJ
Every job comes with stress. Some jobs come with more than others of course. One of the toughest jobs in our country is that of a law enforcement officer. Officers certainly have a tough task of not only facing some of the worst things that our society experiences, but they have to put it behind them and move on to the next job, family obligations, etc.
A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey
A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
No tip? Try this alternative for NJ delivery workers this holiday season
It's that time of year again when UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Post Office, and all other delivery services put it into overdrive to deliver holiday packages to your doorstep. The rush to get you your packages before Christmas day is certainly no easy task, and the drivers of these vehicles play a huge role in making that possible.
Motley Crüe and Def Leppard to rock New Jersey
Before heading out on an ambitious world tour, classic rock icons Motley Crüe and Def Leppard will be playing a couple of dates in New Jersey at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City. The shows will be Feb. 10 & 11. Hard Rock Atlantic City strives to consistently bring...
Try out Warby Parker eyeglasses at their new NJ store
Looks like another addition is coming to The Promenade in Marlton, New Jersey. Warby Parker, a retailer of prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses and sunglasses, is slated to open a location at The Promenade at Sagemore in Marlton, according to Facebook community page A View From Evesham. If you haven't ever...
8 amazing pop-up Christmas bars in NJ you need to visit
Just because the weather is turning bitter doesn’t mean we stop going out to enjoy a drink or two (or four) with some friends especially now during the holidays. And if a bar or restaurant decorates for the holidays, it makes it that much more special and gets us into the season.
