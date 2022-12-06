Read full article on original website
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)
Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
Sulphur Springs Police Arrest Three From Pittsburg
Sulphur Springs Police responded to a theft in progress at Walmart and saw a man matching the suspects’ description running toward a car carrying two TVs. The suspect jumped into the car, which then exited the parking lot. After a traffic stop, a subsequent search turned up narcotics and paraphernalia. Officers arrested 27-year-old Hector Leonardo Hernandez, 58-year-old Thomas James Clower, and 37-year-old Dana Lynn Lison, all of Pittsburg, on drug charges. They also charged Hernandez with theft and Clower and Lison with parole violations.
Pittsburg Siblings, 1 Other Jailed Following Theft Complaint
Three Pittsburg residents, a pair of siblings and another man, were jailed on controlled substance charges following a theft complaint at Walmart, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 7, 2022, to what was reported as a theft in progress at Wal-Mart. Officer Sean Hoffman was near the area and responded. He arrived in time to see a man, who matched the description given for the theft suspect, running from the store to a white Mitsubishi Endeavor. Store personnel reported the man walked past all points of sale with two TVs he had not paid for. The man jumped into the SUV, which quickly exited the store parking lot, turning east onto Posey Lane. The officer also exited the parking lot and initiated a traffic stop.
KXII.com
Emergency sirens activated after ant attack, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police responded to a report of an emergency siren being activated in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue early Tuesday morning. According to a press release from Paris Police, the siren was activated at 1:52 a.m. and again at 2:08 a.m., but there was no emergency weather in the area, and the siren was not activated by authorities.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Human Remains, Bike Found Not Far From Where Retired Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
Newly-discovered human remains could help solve a high-profile missing person case in Hunt County. The remains haven't been identified but where they were found has many making connections to the disappearance of retired Dallas firefighter Michael Chambers who was last seen nearly six years ago. An explorer, by nature, Mike...
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
Wassail Fest Saturday In Downtown Paris
Coming to Downtown Paris on Dec. 10 is the Annual Wassail Fest (pronounced waa·sl) 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Stores serve Wassail to compete for The Traveling Trophy. Customers vote on the best Wassail and enter a drawing for door prizes from each store.
Hunt County Looking For Teen
In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
Hunt County authorities seeking information about missing Hawk Cove teenager
The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a teenager reported missing from Hawk Cove. Kearstyn Hope Cagle, age 16, was last seen leaving her home in Hawk Cove on Oct. 2. She was reported missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair. Cagle has a tattoo on her left forearm that reads “she gave me life” written in cursive. Anyone with information on Cagle’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office at 903-453-6800. Or, to remain anonymous, contact Hunt County Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929, online at www.huntcountycrimestoppers.com or via mobile app at P3TIPS.com.
Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group For GROWL Awards
Paris ISD principals named winners for the November GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Kendra Mosely, Shawn Reeves, Maygen Steed, Stacy Allen, Suzanna Coyle, Jeremy Beshirs, Ashlee Johnson, and Drew McBeth. Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand...
Paris Area Christmas Activities
Experience a vintage horse-drawn carriage ride through historic downtown Paris tomorrow beginning at 5:30 pm. Enjoy the Christmas season’s lights, atmosphere, sights, and sounds while riding around Bywaters Park and the Downtown Plaza. For additional information, you may call Carolyn at 903-782-6215. Check out “Christmas in the Park,” a...
Do You Know This Bank Robber?
On Friday, Nov. 18, an unknown white male entered Guaranty Bank and Trust in Longview and withdrew approximately $3,700.00 from an account owned by a resident of Mt Pleasant. The suspect presented the teller with an identification card with the victim’s information, allowing him access to the funds. A picture of the individual is on our website and Facebook page. If you recognize the individual, contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.
Online threat leads to Chisum ISD lockdown
PARIS, Texas (KTEN) — The Chisum Independent School District in Paris placed its campus under lockdown at 10 a.m. Friday after being made aware of a threat on social media. School administrators said local law enforcement detained a person accused of sending the threat. The lockdown was lifted after...
At Least 20 Arrested In Hopkins County On Felony Warrants
At least 20 people were arrested in Hopkins County on felony warrants over the last 2 weeks, beginning Nov. 21 and ending Dec. 3, 2022, according to local law enforcement reports. A traffic stop by Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 3, 2022, on East Loop...
TxDOT Road Report for 12/8
Paris District Road Report for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday
Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular restaurant has burned down in Emory Friday. Sidekicks Restaurant in Emory, on Hwy 19, caught fire during the dinner rush, witnesses report. They tell us everyone got out safely. Emory Fire Department says assisting them were Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point fire departments. They...
WebXtra: Emory restaurant owners respond to fire loss
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - The owners of a popular Emory restaurant spoke about the fire that took place Friday night. Sidekicks Owners David and Linda Patton lost an investment of 12 years of their lives when the restaurant burned down last night. A number of customers were still inside and...
