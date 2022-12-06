ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

UPMATTERS

Report shows 6 ‘intrusions’ at power stations in Florida

(NewsNation) — Just days after what officials are calling a “targeted” attack at two Duke Energy substations in North Carolina, NewsNation has obtained federal documents showing evidence of at least six other “intrusions” at Duke Energy substations in Florida. In September, Duke Energy Florida experienced...
FLORIDA STATE
‘Drive out of it’: MSP shows how to avoid spinning out

WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Every winter, Michigan drivers face wet, snowy and icy roads. Michigan State Police troopers train to drive those roads as safely as possible. Storm Team 8 meteorologist Matt Kirkwood buckled up with Trooper Ryan Davis at the MSP training facility near Lansing to learn...
MICHIGAN STATE
DNR announces funding for 4 park projects in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has approved funding for 13 park projects across the state, including four in West Michigan. The 13 projects will cost an estimated $7.4 million, covered by grants from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
MICHIGAN STATE
It’s thunder. It’s snow. It’s … thundersnow?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Thunder is a common occurrence in the summer, but on rare occasions, it can come with intense bursts of snow in the winter. Thundersnow is sometimes observed in lake-effect systems, which is pertinent to residents of Michigan and Buffalo, New York, for example. Thundersnow can...
LANSING, MI
Huskies sail past Lakers 76-63

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Sara Dax came alive in the third quarter and finished with 18 points to help Michigan Tech over Lake Superior State 76-63 Friday night at SDC Gymnasium. Ellie Mackay (15 points) and Isabella Lenz (14 points) also made it to double figures and Alex Rondorf collected 11 rebounds.

