Madison Girls Basketball Tips Off Season Tonight
Tonight tips off the 2022-23 Madison High School Girls Basketball season, when they travel to take on the Dell Rapids Quarriers. After a disappointing season a year ago that saw the Bulldogs only win three games, Madison will be hoping for more success this year under first year head coach, Maxine Unterbrunner.
Krebs to speak at DSU Fall Commencement Saturday
Dakota State University in Madison will be holding its Fall Commencement on Saturday. The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the DSU Fieldhouse. A Hooding Ceremony for graduate students will take place at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse. The 198 students who will graduate this...
Dept of Ag & Nat Resources hosting suicide prevention trainings
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will host Suicide Prevention Trainings for Faith Leaders in Sioux Falls and Rapid City in April. The trainings are free to attend. The Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources encourages clergy, spiritual and faith leaders including chaplains, elders, deacons, sisters, youth pastors, parish nurses, church board members, church staff, and congregational suicide prevention advocates to consider participating.
LAIC Executive Director provides update to Lake County Commission
Lake Area Improvement Corporation Executive Director Brooke Rollag presented her quarterly update to Lake County Commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday. Rollag told commissioners that daycare continues to be a top initiative for her office. Amazing Madison · Laic – Rollag.MP3. Rollag said that housing is another area...
County approves personnel items
The Lake County Commission approved a few personnel items during its regular meeting on Tuesday. Commissioners approved the hiring of a new full-time Correctional Officer to work within the county’s Sheriff’s Office. They approved the hiring of Kaylee DeVries at a rate of $19.35 an hour, effective November 29th.
