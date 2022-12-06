ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WSAV News 3

New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023.  Increased tax […]
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

'Unbelievable' Georgia high school football touchdown call could lead to replay use

ATLANTA — A widely-panned touchdown call that helped decide a Georgia state championship high school football game last weekend could lead to the use of replay in the state. One of Georgia's top high school sports officials told 11Alive that "we owe it" to schools to explore using replay after the call, which was described as "unbelievable" in some of the more generous language used to comment on it.
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

How Black Voters Turned the Tide in Warnock’s Favor

It’s been about two years since Buckhead resident Greg Weeks came out to vote for anything or anyone, but during Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff race, he felt compelled to cast his ballot for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Weeks was “frightened” by the prospect of his opponent, Herschel Walker, representing...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund

Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

What Warnock’s Win Means for Black Voters

West End resident Britney Ball was “ecstatic” late Tuesday night when she learned Raphael Warnock had beaten Herschel Walker in their highly publicized U.S. Senate runoff election. The 34-year-old Ball, an engaged mother of two, was at the Rock Steady Caribbean restaurant in West Atlanta with 12 of...
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Eligible Georgians can take GED exam for free

The Technical College System of Georgia announced Monday that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency for free. According to a press release, this opportunity comes after the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill that established the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program earlier this year. Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed that bill into law.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote

The Georgia U.S. Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock is analyzed by voting rights and politics experts live on the ground in Atlanta on the eve of the official voting day. “In Georgia we have critical needs,” voting rights activist LaTosha Brown tells Joy Reid. “I think the people of Georgia are saying… this is the time to really make sure we have representation… that is going to fight for the people of Georgia."Dec. 6, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
GEORGIA STATE

