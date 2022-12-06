Read full article on original website
New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023. Increased tax […]
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia juvenile justice official found dead days after going missing
Victor Roberts had been reported missing in Cobb County last week. He was a deputy commissioner in the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.
WXIA 11 Alive
'Unbelievable' Georgia high school football touchdown call could lead to replay use
ATLANTA — A widely-panned touchdown call that helped decide a Georgia state championship high school football game last weekend could lead to the use of replay in the state. One of Georgia's top high school sports officials told 11Alive that "we owe it" to schools to explore using replay after the call, which was described as "unbelievable" in some of the more generous language used to comment on it.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
The Georgia Republican Unscathed by Walker’s Defeat
ATLANTA — As Republicans smarting from Herschel Walker’s defeat in Georgia continue the process of assigning blame, one man seems to be conspicuously above reproach: Gov. Brian P. Kemp.
capitalbnews.org
How Black Voters Turned the Tide in Warnock’s Favor
It’s been about two years since Buckhead resident Greg Weeks came out to vote for anything or anyone, but during Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff race, he felt compelled to cast his ballot for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Weeks was “frightened” by the prospect of his opponent, Herschel Walker, representing...
Georgia Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, To Get a REAL ID License - In Order to Board a Plane - a 2 Year Extension
Georgia residents just got a 2-year extension to get their REAL ID driver's license. The previous deadline was May 3, 2023, less than 5 months away. I wrote about this on Dec. 5: "Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License By May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane."
Monroe Local News
Kemp and legislative leaders announce extension of gas tax suspension, second tax refund
Atlanta, GA – (Dec. 8, 2022) – Governor Brian P. Kemp, joined by Lt. Governor-Elect Burt Jones, Speaker Jan Jones, and Speaker-Nominee Jon Burns, today announced he has extended the temporary suspension of the state motor fuel and locomotive fuel tax and the supply chain state of emergency until Jan. 10, 2023. The state leaders also reiterated their support for a next phase of inflation relief through a second tax refund, equal in size to this year’s, and an extension of the homestead tax exemption that will be introduced in the coming legislative session.
capitalbnews.org
What Warnock’s Win Means for Black Voters
West End resident Britney Ball was “ecstatic” late Tuesday night when she learned Raphael Warnock had beaten Herschel Walker in their highly publicized U.S. Senate runoff election. The 34-year-old Ball, an engaged mother of two, was at the Rock Steady Caribbean restaurant in West Atlanta with 12 of...
accesswdun.com
Eligible Georgians can take GED exam for free
The Technical College System of Georgia announced Monday that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency for free. According to a press release, this opportunity comes after the Georgia General Assembly passed a bill that established the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program earlier this year. Gov. Brian P. Kemp signed that bill into law.
Georgia Candidate Who Thinks 2020 Was Stolen Apparently Voted Illegally 9 Times
A right-wing talk show host running in a high-profile special election in Georgia allegedly voted illegally nine times while serving probation for felony convictions, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday. The candidate, Brian K. Pritchard, is running in a Jan. 3 special election to replace former Georgia Speaker of the House...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
MSNBC
Caroline Randall Williams: Herschel Walker's candidacy 'an indignity' for Black voters to watch
Award-winning poet Caroline Randall Williams, the writer-in-large at Vanderbilt University, joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss her latest essay in which she calls Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker a "fundamental assault by the Republican Party on the dignity of Black Americans."Dec. 8, 2022.
MSNBC
Voting activist: The more Herschel Walker talks the more people are inspired to vote
The Georgia U.S. Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock is analyzed by voting rights and politics experts live on the ground in Atlanta on the eve of the official voting day. “In Georgia we have critical needs,” voting rights activist LaTosha Brown tells Joy Reid. “I think the people of Georgia are saying… this is the time to really make sure we have representation… that is going to fight for the people of Georgia."Dec. 6, 2022.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
Possible Tornadoes, Severe Weather On Its Way To Georgia
Here's when you can expect it.
