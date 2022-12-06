The Georgia U.S. Senate runoff between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock is analyzed by voting rights and politics experts live on the ground in Atlanta on the eve of the official voting day. “In Georgia we have critical needs,” voting rights activist LaTosha Brown tells Joy Reid. “I think the people of Georgia are saying… this is the time to really make sure we have representation… that is going to fight for the people of Georgia."Dec. 6, 2022.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO