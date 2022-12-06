MOLINE, Ill. — The Floreciente Neighborhood Association partnered with the Moline Police Department, for the organization's end-of-the-year celebration Tuesday night. "It's something that we traditionally do at the end of the year after all the community meetings and after all the community projects of beautification, we like to celebrate," Floreciente co-chair Susana Aguilar said.

