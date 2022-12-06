Read full article on original website
Former players weigh in on what makes the Cy-Hawk rivalry so special
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowa Wolves guard and former Iowa Hawkeye Jordan Bohannon looks at some pictures from the 2019 Cy-Hawk game, he reminisces on the moment he signed his shoes and left them on the floor at the Hilton coliseum. Iowa had just beaten Iowa State...
Last minute comeback puts Navy on top of Army for 1st time in 'Battle for the Rock'
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the first time in the game's four-year history, bragging rights belong to the Navy. Rock Island Arsenal soldiers, sailors, marines and coast guardsmen clashed on the football field Friday night for the fourth annual flag football game in the "Battle for the Rock." For the...
Geneseo's Victorian Walk Throwback weekend filled with a 5K, holiday parade, and Victorian clothing
The Geneseo Christmas Walk is held every year and the 2022 theme is the nod to the event's origins. An estimated 10,000 people will show up this year.
St. Ambrose engineering students getting hands-on learning with race cars and robots
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Final exams are approaching fast for college students, but on Dec. 8 at St. Ambrose University, engineering students got the chance to compete with small race cars and robots. As final projects for the semester, Intro to Engineering students competed with CO2 racing cars. The students...
90-year-old Geneseo resident set to graduate from Northern Illinois University
GENESEO, Ill. — A local 90-year-old woman is set to graduate from Northern Illinois University after near-70-year hiatus from school. Joyce DeFauw, from Geneseo, will be receiving her Bachelor's Degree in General Studies from NIU when she walks across the stage on Sunday, Dec. 11. DeFauw's journey began in...
Davenport School Board to vote on long-range facilities plan Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District board will vote on its long-range facilities plan Monday, Dec. 12. It includes the proposal to downsize from 17 elementary schools to 14, closing Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools. Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the goal of the long-range facilities plan...
Devoting to Quad Cities organizations | Pay It Forward
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Ever since Bonnie Favre retired, she's wanted to use her time doing something that brings her joy. “Being around people, of course, makes you happy. Giving back to the community, everything is like a big puzzle… it takes pieces… sometimes they’re little, sometimes they’re large," Favre said.
Police investigating after suspicious messages found around Augustana College campus
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are handling an investigation into suspicious hand-written messages that were left around the Augustana College campus this week. According to a "community safety notice" issued by the college on Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8and obtained by News 8, the messages were left anonymously in several campus buildings.
Junkin' Market Days coming to Davenport this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The "Junkin' Market Days" indoor shopping event is coming to Davenport's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend, according to a news release. The event will take place on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds located at 2815 Locust St.
Iowa awards $9.6M to Davenport for Skybridge, Main Street Landing, Figge Museum light field projects
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One of the Iowa Quad Cities is about to get a major boost in funding for three big projects, according to a press release from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' office. Thanks to the state's Destination Iowa program, Davenport is set to receive $9.6 million for three...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returns to the Quad Cities after 2-year hiatus
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returned to the Quad Cities after a two-year absence. It brought excitement around the area, as hundreds of people gathered in the cold to see the train. “I've never seen the train before,” said Deb Kuehl, a Quad City resident. "It...
2 people shot, man dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
QC Hispanic Chamber holds annual holiday fiesta for local business networking
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Area businesses are spreading a little holiday cheer with one another and getting a chance to network. It was part of an annual 'holiday fiesta' Friday at The Urban Reserve near Schwiebert Park in downtown Rock Island. The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce...
North Scott receives $1 million for new innovation center
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. along with the Iowa Dept. of Education, rolled out $4 million worth of grants to four schools across Iowa, including one Quad Cities school. The awards consisted of career academy grants to prepare students for high-demand fields. North Scott High School in...
Collectors find happiness among fellow toy-lovers at Quad Cities Toy Show
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 4th annual Quad Cities Toy Show wrapped up this weekend. It started on Dec. 3 and ran through Dec. 4. The two-day show at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport attracted about seven dozen vendors offering to sell and buy toys of all kinds. And...
Adler Theater hosting weekend performances to support Quad City refugees
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Hundreds of refugees from around the world are settling into the Quad Cities. While hundreds more are on their way, local organizations are hoping to pave the way for a smooth transition to their new home. The Quad City Symphony Orchestra and World Relief Quad Cities...
Floreciente pairs with Moline Police Department for end-of-the-year celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — The Floreciente Neighborhood Association partnered with the Moline Police Department, for the organization's end-of-the-year celebration Tuesday night. "It's something that we traditionally do at the end of the year after all the community meetings and after all the community projects of beautification, we like to celebrate," Floreciente co-chair Susana Aguilar said.
Your weekend rundown for Dec. 2-4 from WQAD and WLLR
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Dec. 2-4. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and David Bohlman were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. And in case you...
Warrant issued in Tuesday stabbing of 15-year-old in Rock Island
A warrant has been issued for the suspect in the Tuesday stabbing of a 15-year-old in Rock Island, according to a news release. On Wednesday, the Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Destiny T.L. Thomas. Thomas is being charged with two counts each of home invasion and aggravated battery. Her bond is set at $250,000.
Morgan Wallen coming to Vibrant Arena on April 28
GLENWOOD, Iowa — Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is taking his 2023 "One Night at a Time" world tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at THE MARK, according to a news release. Wallen will perform at Vibrant Arena on April 28. The show will feature opening performances from Ernest and...
