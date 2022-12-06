ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

WQAD

Davenport School Board to vote on long-range facilities plan Monday

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Davenport Community School District board will vote on its long-range facilities plan Monday, Dec. 12. It includes the proposal to downsize from 17 elementary schools to 14, closing Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools. Superintendent TJ Schneckloth said the goal of the long-range facilities plan...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Devoting to Quad Cities organizations | Pay It Forward

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Ever since Bonnie Favre retired, she's wanted to use her time doing something that brings her joy. “Being around people, of course, makes you happy. Giving back to the community, everything is like a big puzzle… it takes pieces… sometimes they’re little, sometimes they’re large," Favre said.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Junkin' Market Days coming to Davenport this weekend

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The "Junkin' Market Days" indoor shopping event is coming to Davenport's Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend, according to a news release. The event will take place on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds located at 2815 Locust St.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

2 people shot, man dead in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another man injured after a Monday night shooting in Davenport, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. The shooting happened around 9:53 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Columbia Avenue. Responding officers found a 34-year-old male dead, with an...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

North Scott receives $1 million for new innovation center

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. along with the Iowa Dept. of Education, rolled out $4 million worth of grants to four schools across Iowa, including one Quad Cities school. The awards consisted of career academy grants to prepare students for high-demand fields. North Scott High School in...
ELDRIDGE, IA
WQAD

Floreciente pairs with Moline Police Department for end-of-the-year celebration

MOLINE, Ill. — The Floreciente Neighborhood Association partnered with the Moline Police Department, for the organization's end-of-the-year celebration Tuesday night. "It's something that we traditionally do at the end of the year after all the community meetings and after all the community projects of beautification, we like to celebrate," Floreciente co-chair Susana Aguilar said.
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Your weekend rundown for Dec. 2-4 from WQAD and WLLR

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Dec. 2-4. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and David Bohlman were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. And in case you...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Warrant issued in Tuesday stabbing of 15-year-old in Rock Island

A warrant has been issued for the suspect in the Tuesday stabbing of a 15-year-old in Rock Island, according to a news release. On Wednesday, the Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Destiny T.L. Thomas. Thomas is being charged with two counts each of home invasion and aggravated battery. Her bond is set at $250,000.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Morgan Wallen coming to Vibrant Arena on April 28

GLENWOOD, Iowa — Country music superstar Morgan Wallen is taking his 2023 "One Night at a Time" world tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at THE MARK, according to a news release. Wallen will perform at Vibrant Arena on April 28. The show will feature opening performances from Ernest and...
MOLINE, IL
WQAD

WQAD

Davenport, IA
Quad Cities local news

