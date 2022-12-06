King Signs along Route 60 catches fire overnight

BARBOURSVILLE, WV. (WOWK) – A business on Route 60 caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke at King Signs in Barboursville near Foodfair around 5:45 this Tuesday morning.

Crews on the scene tell 13 News it’s believed the fire may have started with a car parked near the building.

Crews are still on the scene working to put out the fire.

