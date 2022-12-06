ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Showers will continue today

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 8 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. -- Expect more showers on and off throughout the day. Today will be warmer, with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Some clearing and areas of fog will be possible tonight.

A relatively dry period of weather is expected Thursday as the front slides south of the area. Another round of rain will be possible late Thursday night into Friday.

Mostly cloudy and cool conditions are likely this weekend, with low rain chances both days. Rain will return to the area Sunday night into Monday morning. The pattern favors dry weather next Tuesday.

