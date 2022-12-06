Read full article on original website
Christmas Lights And Carriage Rides
The Christmas lights, carriage rides, festive shopping, and dining continue in downtown Mt Pleasant! You can make your carriage ride reservation by going online through Christmas Eve. Our website has the online information for Four winds Carriage Company. https://fourwindscarriage.com/mount-pleasant.
Christmas At Heritage Park In Sulphur Springs
Christmas in Heritage Park in Sulphur Springs will be from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm Saturday, Dec 10. Admission is $3; children under seven are free. You can visit with Santa, see light displays and live nativity, roast marshmallows and enjoy free hot cocoa and old-fashioned cider. You can also start your Christmas shopping in the country store.
Wassail Fest Saturday In Downtown Paris
Coming to Downtown Paris on Dec. 10 is the Annual Wassail Fest (pronounced waa·sl) 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Stores serve Wassail to compete for The Traveling Trophy. Customers vote on the best Wassail and enter a drawing for door prizes from each store.
Paris Area Christmas Activities
Experience a vintage horse-drawn carriage ride through historic downtown Paris tomorrow beginning at 5:30 pm. Enjoy the Christmas season’s lights, atmosphere, sights, and sounds while riding around Bywaters Park and the Downtown Plaza. For additional information, you may call Carolyn at 903-782-6215. Check out “Christmas in the Park,” a...
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular restaurant has burned down in Emory Friday. Sidekicks Restaurant in Emory, on Hwy 19, caught fire during the dinner rush, witnesses report. They tell us everyone got out safely. Emory Fire Department says assisting them were Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point fire departments. They...
Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group For GROWL Awards
Paris ISD principals named winners for the November GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Kendra Mosely, Shawn Reeves, Maygen Steed, Stacy Allen, Suzanna Coyle, Jeremy Beshirs, Ashlee Johnson, and Drew McBeth. Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand...
HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)
Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center In Paris Closing
The U.S. Small Business Administration will be closing its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Paris on Dec. 15.The center is for applicants to receive one-on-one assistance with disaster relief. People who have been denied on their application can ask for reconsideration on their disaster loans.The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is January 17th and for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans is August 16th. Call (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 9)
Wednesday afternoon at 12:19, officers worked with a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle victim in the police lobby, who delayed making a report last Sunday because he was running late for church. He stated he had entered his unlocked truck in the 4300 block of Castlegate Drive and saw that someone had rummaged through his vehicle, and his pistol and a shotgun were missing. His wallet with cards and ID had been moved but not taken. The victim wasn’t concerned with getting his guns back but did not want to be implicated by his weapons in a potential crime by the thief’s behavior.
Hunt County Looking For Teen
In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
Upshur County man receives life sentence for assault after 13 minute jury deliberation
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while on parole, was sentenced to life in prison after 13 minutes of jury deliberation. The jury first began hearing evidence on Wednesday about not only this case but the defendant, Robert Buchanan’s prior convictions as well. According to a […]
PJC’s Young Frankenstein opens Thursday at Plaza Theater
The second production of the Paris Junior College Drama Department’s “Weird Science” season opens Thursday, Dec. 8. “Young Frankenstein the Musical” will be performed at the Plaza Theater in downtown Paris. A major HVAC renovation is underway in the Administration Building, putting the Ray E. Karrer Theater off limits until the spring semester.
Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
Hunt County authorities seeking information about missing Hawk Cove teenager
Sulphur Springs Police Arrest Three From Pittsburg
Sulphur Springs Police responded to a theft in progress at Walmart and saw a man matching the suspects’ description running toward a car carrying two TVs. The suspect jumped into the car, which then exited the parking lot. After a traffic stop, a subsequent search turned up narcotics and paraphernalia. Officers arrested 27-year-old Hector Leonardo Hernandez, 58-year-old Thomas James Clower, and 37-year-old Dana Lynn Lison, all of Pittsburg, on drug charges. They also charged Hernandez with theft and Clower and Lison with parole violations.
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
MPISD – News
Mount Pleasant Junior High coach, Crystal Jackson, reacts to the surprise from MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall. Wednesday, December 7, was the annual “Ham Day” in MPISD, where all staff members are traditionally gifted a Christmas ham. But this year, instead of ham, MPISD staff members received “bread” in the form of $500! Superintendent Judd Marshall, Deputy Superintendent Deb Malone, Director of Facilities Van Bowen, and members of the MPISD Board of Trustees were on hand all day Wednesday passing out Christmas greetings and the surprise.
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
Man Convicted In Upshur County In Baseball Bat Assault
After deliberating only 13 minutes, an Upshur County jury convicted Robert Buchanan of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The state accused Buchanan of nearly killing his girlfriend with a baseball bat after she told him she wanted to end their relationship. The court sentenced him to life in prison because of his extensive criminal record, which included seven convictions for violent felonies.
