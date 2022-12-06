Glasgow, Lukaszek, and Reno with members of the Joliet Police Department and fellow K-9 handlers. A new member of the Joliet Police Department is officially out on the streets – K-9 “Reno,” a 2-year-old Malinois-German Shepherd purchased by Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow using money forfeited from drug dealers and money launderers. Reno is the 13th police K-9 Glasgow has provided to law enforcement agencies throughout Will County. Glasgow purchased Reno, his training, and the canine transport equipment installed in the police vehicle using drug asset money seized from dealers and traffickers selling illegal narcotics in Will County. No taxpayer dollars were used.

JOLIET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO