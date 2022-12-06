ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
ELGIN, IL
wjol.com

Glasgow Donates K-9 Officer “Reno” to Joliet Police Department

Glasgow, Lukaszek, and Reno with members of the Joliet Police Department and fellow K-9 handlers. A new member of the Joliet Police Department is officially out on the streets – K-9 “Reno,” a 2-year-old Malinois-German Shepherd purchased by Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow using money forfeited from drug dealers and money launderers. Reno is the 13th police K-9 Glasgow has provided to law enforcement agencies throughout Will County. Glasgow purchased Reno, his training, and the canine transport equipment installed in the police vehicle using drug asset money seized from dealers and traffickers selling illegal narcotics in Will County. No taxpayer dollars were used.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Homeless Accused of Murder After Pushing Man Off Metra Platform

A 49-year-old homeless man has been charged with murder after allegedly pushing a man off a train platform killing the victim. Carlos Hernandez was arrested by the Metra Police Department for the murder of 60-year-old Steven Spangler of Joliet. Sources to WJOL report the man was pushed onto the tracks...
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police handle two crashes with injuries Wednesday

The Oswego Police Department responded to two crashes Wednesday morning with injuries. The first happened at S. Madison and E. Washington just after seven. Two vehicles were involved and two people were taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The second crash happened at Minkler Road and Route 71 at...
OSWEGO, IL

