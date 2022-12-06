Read full article on original website
Over 100 catalytic converters found in police raid of suburban chop shop
Glenwood police said they found more than 100 catalytic converters at a home that was being used as a chop shop. Police said its patrol and investigation divisions disrupted an auto and catalytic converter theft operation at a private residence.
Suburban high school locked down after gun discovery
The scare at Morton West High School began around 10 a.m. Friday when an employee at the school spotted a photo on social media that showed two students, one of whom had a handgun.
Nearly 130 catalytic converters seized in auto chop shop bust in Chicago suburb, police say
The property was being rented under a stolen identity, police said.
2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say
ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
4 Aurora police officers followed department policy in moments leading up to deadly crash: officials
AURORA, Ill. - Four Aurora police officers acted properly and followed department policy in the moments leading up to a crash that killed two men in June, the Kane County State's Attorney said Friday. On June 10, Aurora police learned that Arlington Heights police were searching for several individuals believed...
Lombard police officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting after armed robbery report
An armed robbery suspect has died and a Lombard police officer remains hospitalized Friday after a shooting in the suburb.
2 in custody after bank robbery at Wells Fargo in suburban Westchester; FBI searching for driver
The FBI is looking for the driver of a Mazda sedan with Illinois license plate DM 29650.
Lombard police officer shot during armed robbery, police say
A Lombard police officer was shot and wounded during an armed robbery Thursday.
Teen gets 40 years for carjacking, shooting at Aurora Wendy's that paralyzed mother of 2
A 17-year-old boy will spend 40 years in prison for his role in a carjacking and shooting in Aurora that left a woman paralyzed.
Police searching for Grinch stealing Christmas decorations in Sycamore
SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole Christmas decorations from outside a home in Sycamore. Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video taking down the lighted displays. They then drove off in an SUV. Law enforcement says other Christmas decorations have been stolen in the area. […]
Bond denied for man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in suburban Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied for one of two Cook County men accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Villa Park Walmart parking lot and then leading police on a high-speed chase. Jarquez Jones, 18, had a bond hearing Friday morning where a judge denied...
wjol.com
Glasgow Donates K-9 Officer “Reno” to Joliet Police Department
Glasgow, Lukaszek, and Reno with members of the Joliet Police Department and fellow K-9 handlers. A new member of the Joliet Police Department is officially out on the streets – K-9 “Reno,” a 2-year-old Malinois-German Shepherd purchased by Will County State’s Attorney James W. Glasgow using money forfeited from drug dealers and money launderers. Reno is the 13th police K-9 Glasgow has provided to law enforcement agencies throughout Will County. Glasgow purchased Reno, his training, and the canine transport equipment installed in the police vehicle using drug asset money seized from dealers and traffickers selling illegal narcotics in Will County. No taxpayer dollars were used.
abc57.com
Illinois-based trucking company has trailers stolen in Bremen, caught on surveillance camera
BREMEN, Ind.-- An Illinois-based trucking company, with lots in Michiana, is facing about $300,000 in damages after six of its 50 semi-trailers were stolen over the course of a few months. Rely transport has trucks on the road throughout the Midwest, with lots in LaPorte and Bremen. The owners say...
Police actively searching for wanted fugitive possibly hiding in Three Oaks Recreation in Crystal Lake
Police are actively searching for a wanted fugitive who fled from them Thursday morning and is believed to be hiding in Three Oaks Recreation Area in Crystal Lake. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said they attempted to serve an arrest warrant around 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Virginia Road and Teckler Street in […]
wjol.com
Homeless Accused of Murder After Pushing Man Off Metra Platform
A 49-year-old homeless man has been charged with murder after allegedly pushing a man off a train platform killing the victim. Carlos Hernandez was arrested by the Metra Police Department for the murder of 60-year-old Steven Spangler of Joliet. Sources to WJOL report the man was pushed onto the tracks...
UPMATTERS
‘Enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s family’: Wisconsin man travels to Illinois to allegedly murder mother & father-in-law
CRETE, Ill. (WFRV) – The man from Wisconsin accused of attacking his mother and father-in-law in Illinois, possibly over being angry about an ongoing divorce with their daughter, has been identified. According to the Will County Sheriff’s Office, the man in the incident is identified as 36-year-old Michael Y....
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police handle two crashes with injuries Wednesday
The Oswego Police Department responded to two crashes Wednesday morning with injuries. The first happened at S. Madison and E. Washington just after seven. Two vehicles were involved and two people were taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The second crash happened at Minkler Road and Route 71 at...
fox32chicago.com
Cook County man sentenced to 34 years for robbing gas station at gunpoint, carjacking man in Addison
ADDISON, Ill. - A Cook County man has been sentenced to 34 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for robbing a gas station at gunpoint as well as carjacking a man at gunpoint in 2020. James T. Kimbrough, 25, of Dolton, entered a blind plea of guilty to one...
Chicago police: Woman with concealed carry license fatally shot with own gun on South Side
A woman was shot and killed with her own gun in a South Side home Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.
Crew at large, believed to have committed 5 armed robberies in 30 minute span on West Side: CPD
A street robbery spree in Humboldt Park Tuesday was remarkable for the number and how quickly the robberies were committed. Police believe the same people, teenagers or young men, committed six armed robberies, five in a span of 30 minutes.
