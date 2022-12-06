ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lubbock designer helps decorate the White House for the holidays

By Jaxie Pidgeon
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aqzBH_0jYyQTNT00

LUBBOCK, Texas — Just a few weeks ago, over 150 creatives from all around the country headed to Washington, D.C. to be volunteer decorators at the White House ahead of the holidays.

Out of more than 200,000 applicants, one of those lucky designers happened to be from Lubbock.

Holiday photo op in Lubbock: Life-size snow globe

“We all watch those White House specials at Christmas, and I had even said, I would love to do that,” said Susan Talkmitt, owner of The Nest Egg. “To have it happen, and that I get to represent Lubbock, I mean, what a joy.”

Talkmitt has a background in ornamental horticulture, floral design and biology. With that resume, she was chosen as one of 10 captains where she led a group of 21 creatives from all walks of life.

“We’re all united and we were elated to get to do this,” Talkmitt said. “I feel like I found my peeps. I have lots of friends that I’ve made from this experience.”

According to the first lady’s office, there are 77 christmas trees, 25 wreaths and more than 83,000 holiday lights around 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Talkmitt and her team were assigned to decorate the East Room and the Green Room at the White House under this year’s theme of “We the People.”

Biden’s first state dinner draws famous faces

“The East Room was the national parks and recreation,” Talkmitt said. “The things we do for fun and what we enjoy that we as a people own. We flocked the trees and did lots of icicles. “Then in the Green Room, we did bells. It’s songs and sounds, the things that unite us and how we love music.”

Talkmitt called this week-long experience a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“To be working in the White House, you have the freedom to go between the rooms and go back and forth and up and down the stairs, and you’re working in this room, and there are these amazing portraits of presidents and first ladies,” Talkmitt said. “There’s this architecture, and you’re decorating a tree or decorating a mantel. I mean, just the excitement, I don’t even know how to describe it. I’m just smitten that I had this opportunity.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0etmTF_0jYyQTNT00
    The East Colonnade, Photo Courtesy of Susan Talkmitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPeHl_0jYyQTNT00
    The Green Room, Photo Courtesy of Susan Talkmitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QzXFE_0jYyQTNT00
    The Green Room, Photo Courtesy of Susan Talkmitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeanF_0jYyQTNT00
    The Green Room, Photo Courtesy of Susan Talkmitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5x8E_0jYyQTNT00
    The East Room, Photo Courtesy of Susan Talkmitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jzp3_0jYyQTNT00
    The East Room, Photo Courtesy of Susan Talkmitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WtASP_0jYyQTNT00
    The East Room, Photo Courtesy of Susan Talkmitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kkt6K_0jYyQTNT00
    The State Dining Room, Photo Courtesy of Susan Talkmitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UrnH2_0jYyQTNT00
    The State Dining Room, Photo Courtesy of Susan Talkmitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pO1E5_0jYyQTNT00
    Photo Courtesy of Susan Talkmitt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eesbr_0jYyQTNT00
    Photo Courtesy of Susan Talkmitt
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
everythinglubbock.com

Old MacDonald’s is hosting Santa and the Grinch

LUBBOCK, Texas— Old MacDonald’s Petting and Family Fun Farm is inviting the community to come see the animals and get photos made with Santa. Santa is coming to the farm on December 10 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. And the Grinch will be stopping by on December 11 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m . Find out more at @oldmacdonaldslubbock.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Just in Time for the Holidays, Pancho Clos is Coming to Lubbock

Everyone knows about Santa Claus but most people don't know about a classic West Texas take that started in the Hub City, and his name is Pancho Clos. For more than 50 years Pancho Clos has been coming to Lubbock to help Santa Claus during this busy holiday season. Pancho Clos is portrayed wearing a sombrero and serape while also wearing an outfit similar to Santa Claus.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Project Hub City Smilez is delivering toys on Christmas morning

LUBBOCK, Texas—To kick off their 2nd annual toy drive, Project Hub City Smilez is having a car show on December 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at Texas Tires located at 2614 50th street. This event is free to the public and will include a car show, food, music and more. Find out more on Facebook at: Project Hub City Smilez and Car Show or Papis Pinatas and Parties.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock offers greats events to be festive this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas—The weekend is almost here so Trends and Friends share a few events happening around the South Plains. This weekend is sure to get you in the spirit for the holidays with Santa Land, the Candlelight at the Ranch and even a way to give back.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock caregiver receives big reward as Caregiver of the Year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Kristi White has been a caregiver in Lubbock for two years, caring for others during the pandemic, while being a single mom, doing it all without a car. Today, Cornerstone Caregiving surprised her with a new car for her dedication to our community, and what a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

What Happened to Lubbock’s Chinese Kitchen?

Lubbock was shocked to find out that Chinese Kitchen closed without a warning. This restaurant has been serving Lubbock for more than 30 years. The restaurant moved into their new location off Milwaukee Avenue back in September 2020 and had been a staple in Lubbock for a long time. Back...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Have You Tried this Lubbock Restaurant Hidden Gem?

Lubbock is full of so many amazing restaurants. While there are plenty of well-known spots that get lots of love, there are some lesser-known establishments that deserve more recognition. As someone that loves any sort of Asian cuisine, I am always looking for new places to try. A while back,...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Man Sick Of Waiting For Aloha BBQ To Reopen Learns To Make His Own

How long has it been since we all had a taste of that sweet sweet Aloha BBQ? Months? Years? Eternity? I've been hoping and praying to any God out there that will listen to please just bring that tasty food back to us all. So far, there hasn't been any word on when Lubbock's favorite Hawaiian BBQ joint will reopen, but that hasn't stopped some of us from trying to recreate it at home.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

IRONMAN 70.3 canceling Lubbock triathlon

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The IRONMAN team appreciates your support and loyalty while we have worked to provide you with world-class events at top destinations. For over 30 years, Lubbock, Texas has been a favorite destination amongst the triathlon industry, attracting top professionals who viewed the West Texas course and summer climate as ideal preparation for the annual IRONMAN World Championship in Hawai`i. Mike and Marti Greer built an event that we all have come to know and love.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock woman gives back to say thank you for support after house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Every year one Lubbock woman acknowledges the support of the Lubbock community and honors her sister and nephew who died in a house fire 17 years ago. Tiffany Lilly-Essix, Executive Director of Brittany and Devin’s Angels, says she lived two doors down from where her two sisters, Demetra and Brittany Lilly lived. On the cold night of Dec. 7, 2005, her sisters’ house caught on fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

LPD expands perimeter around Executive Inn on Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A total of nine units with the Lubbock Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded subject at the Executive Inn on 44th and Avenue Q. Police initially received a call at 2:49 p.m. for a domestic disturbance and established a perimeter around the hotel. A total of nine LPD units are At around 3:20 p.m., LPD reported that the responding officers had the situation under control.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Couple establishes scholarship as tribute to nurse’s career

LEVELLAND, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - It is said that Florence Nightingale’s philosophy and teachings emphasize that the nurse must use her brain, heart and hands to create healing environments to care for the patient’s body, mind and spirit. For more than 40 years, Joyce Alexander Luck epitomized the essence of Florence Nightingale throughout her career as a nurse.
LEVELLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy