4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
CNN Announces It Is Leaving Hollywood Amid Budget CrisisNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson explains last-second 360 windmill dunk against Suns: ‘Got carried away a little bit'
Zion Williamson dunked the ball with only seconds remaining in the game against the Phoenix Suns Friday night, angering members of the Suns.
Florida woman arrested after cops find bug infestation, feces, trash, 300 loose rodents, child in her home
A Florida woman has been charged with animal cruelty and child neglect after police found feces, rats, bugs, and trash strewn across her house.
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
Marcus Smart Says He Was Thinking About Stephen Curry All Summer During Workouts
Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart admitted that he had been thinking about Stephen Curry all summer during workouts.
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas 'a heart attack' after surprising him
Catherine Zeta-Jones feared she gave husband Michael Douglas a "heart attack" when the "Wednesday" actress and her children surprised him in France for Thanksgiving.
Idaho murders: Convicted killer arrested a mile from university stabbings
Police arrested an ex-con killer this week just over a mile from the house where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep last month.
America's libraries are canceling Kirk Cameron. Where are Stephen King and Margaret Atwood?
Liberal authors Stephen King and Margaret Atwood support librarian-turned-writer, but do they care to defend conservative authors like Kirk Cameron, too?
LAURA INGRAHAM: Can you believe we live in a society where there's such a thing as doll propaganda?
Laura Ingraham ridicules the American Girl company for manufacturing its dolls in China and promoting transgenderism to children on "The Ingraham Angle."
Putin says one missile will trigger ‘hundreds’ of warheads in stark message on nuclear deterrence
Russian President Vladimir Putin drew international attention after he warned that even one missile on Russian territory would be met with 'hundreds' of warheads amid an address on nuclear deterrence.
Boomer Esiason takes shot at Biden's prisoner swap for Brittney Griner: 'We look so pathetic'
While ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason is happy Brittney Griner is heading home, he ripped President Biden's decision to swap Viktor Bout, nicknamed the 'Merchant of Death.'
Notorious cartel hit man disappears from US prison system, leaving Mexico dumbfounded
Edgar Valdez-Villareal, a notorious drug cartel leader, has gone missing from the Bureau of Prisons system. He is mysteriously listed as having been "released" in November.
ABC's 'The View' hosts awkwardly discuss cheating spouses amid T.J. Holmes-Amy Robach affair
ABC's "The View" had a lengthy discussion of how one would handle a cheating spouse Thursday, amid the network's drama with lovebird co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach.
Oops! White House press secretary Jean-Pierre reads wrong script during briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answers reporter with wrong script before correcting herself and speaking about the Hatch Act.
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Disgraced Supreme Court whistleblower busted for lying was once a mainstream media darling
Rev. Robert Schenck, a pro-choice activist who claimed to have been tipped off on a 2014 Supreme Court decision, was found to have lied about an incident in his latest book.
Cowboys star rips Biden over Brittney Griner release, walks back scathing tweets
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons took aim at the Biden administration over Brittney Griner's release as Marine veteran Paul Whelan was not involved in the swap.
Kirk Cameron speaks out after faith-based book 'banned': Diversity should include Christianity
Actor Kirk Cameron, author of 'As You Grow,' told Fox News he has been rejected by dozens of libraries where he or his publisher have asked to host a story hour.
Aerosmith cancels final shows in Vegas due to Steven Tyler's health
Aerosmith canceled its final two shows in 2022 due to "the advice of doctors" for Steven Tyler. The rock band was scheduled to perform dates in Las Vegas.
SCOTUS whistleblower admits incident in his book 'possibly' did not happen, then Jordan proves it didn't
Rev. Robert Schenck, who told Chief Justice John Roberts that a 2014 decision by Justice Samuel Alito leaked in advance, admitted that a story from his book may not be true.
Russia's Wagner Group fighters burn through 2,000 rounds of ammo per day fighting determined Ukrainian army
The Wagner Group, a private Russian military mercenary force, is reportedly burning through 2,000 rounds of ammunition per day as it battles fierce Ukrainian resistance.
