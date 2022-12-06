Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Aggie Football Receives Commitment From Star RB Rueben Owens
Texas A&M received a big high school commitment Wednesday, as El Campo star running back Rueben Owens said he plans on coming to Aggieland. Owens, who is listed as the top back in the nation by 247, had been a previous commit to Louisville. However, he decommitted after Cardinals coach...
5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment
Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
KBTX.com
Franklin punches ticket to third straight state championship game
KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (15-0) are an ‘old school’ ground pound football team that uncharacteristically threw three touchdown passes in a 41-13 win over Edna Thursday night in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals at Legacy Stadium. Down 7-0 early, Lions quarterback Cort Lowry...
Cheer world in uproar after Sam Houston's team barred from nationals
Sam Houston State administrators barred the cheer team from national competition for alleged "hazing."
wtaw.com
B/CS Hosting More Than 3,000 For The National Junior Olympic Cross-Country Championships
More than 3,200 cross country runners are in the twin cities for Saturday’s National Junior Olympic Cross Country championships. Competitors and organizers were recognized at Thursday’s College Station city council meeting. Following a proclamation read by mayor John Nichols, city manager Bryan Woods said many of the seven...
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Jackie Pinkerton from Caldwell High School
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Jackie Pinkerton is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Caldwell senior has a 4.5 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Jackie is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in multiple clubs at Caldwell High. Jackie has also been awarded Academic All-District in the various sports that she is involved with.
kwhi.com
21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY
21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
Final TDCJ report details what went wrong to allow convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez to escape
HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has released its findings into the escape of Gonzalo Lopez, the convicted murderer who investigators say killed a man and his four grandsons in Centerville while on the run earlier this year. As a result of the investigation, TDCJ took...
wtaw.com
Brief Comments From The State Prison Director The Day After The Release Of Two Investigation Reports About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The day after the Texas department of criminal justice (TDCJ) released the findings of two investigations of last May’s escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez, TDCJ executive director Bryan Collier brought up during Friday’s meeting of the state prison board, Lopez’s escape and the murders of the Tomball area man and four grandsons at their vacation home near Centerville.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Learns Of The Departure Of The President Of The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation
The end of Thursday night’s four hour College Station city council meeting included the announcement from councilman Dennis Maloney about the departure of the president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC). Maloney, who is one of College Station’s representatives on the BVEDC board, says Matt Prochaska is...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Dave’s Hot Chicken to open Friday in College Station
Dave’s Hot Chicken will open this Friday in College Station. The restaurant is located at 1512 Texas Ave. S. in the space formerly occupied by Urban Bricks Pizza. Dave’s Hot Chicken will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Dave’s Hot Chicken is a chain of fast casual restaurants that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders.
News Channel 25
Alleged 'porch pirates' arrested in College Station, police show off items
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A Texas duo is in trouble for allegedly taking packages from doorsteps in College Station, police said Thursday. A tip from a concerned citizen led to the arrests of 41-year-old Kenneth McIntyre of Bryan and 48-year-old Jennifer Tinkham of Normangee. College Station police showed off...
News Channel 25
Report: TDCJ failures led to inmate’s escape, murders of 5 family members
Nearly seven months since cartel killer Gonzalo Lopez fled from a prison bus near Centerville, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has finally released its internal investigation, which shows multiple failures led to his deadly escape that took the lives of five family members. The reports by TDCJ and an...
wtaw.com
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Department Update on WTAW
Chad Jones, CSPD Recruiting Coordinator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruitment efforts, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement, recruiting trips, requirements for new officers, and more. Then Shannon Ballard, Citizens Recruiter for CSPD, visits with Scott about non-sworn positions in the department, how to apply, requirements, employee shortage, and more. Listen to both of their visits on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 9, 2022.
KBTX.com
Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
