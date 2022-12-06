ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

247Sports

New name on A&M's offensive coordinator search (VIP)

Texas A&M's search for an offensive coordinator took a surprising turn late this week when a new name surfaced that's well known to fans of the Aggies and college football as a whole. Find out more in Junction which is our premium message board community about who A&M's new play caller and show runner on that side of the ball might be.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Aggie Football Receives Commitment From Star RB Rueben Owens

Texas A&M received a big high school commitment Wednesday, as El Campo star running back Rueben Owens said he plans on coming to Aggieland. Owens, who is listed as the top back in the nation by 247, had been a previous commit to Louisville. However, he decommitted after Cardinals coach...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Flips His Commitment

Rueben Owens, a five-star running back and the No. 2 overall player at his position, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings, de-committed from Louisville earlier on Wednesday. Wednesday night, he found a new home. The five-star running back has officially flipped his commitment from Louisville to Texas A&M. "BREAKING: Five-Star RB Rueben...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Franklin punches ticket to third straight state championship game

KATY, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (15-0) are an ‘old school’ ground pound football team that uncharacteristically threw three touchdown passes in a 41-13 win over Edna Thursday night in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals at Legacy Stadium. Down 7-0 early, Lions quarterback Cort Lowry...
KATY, TX
KBTX.com

Classroom Champion: Jackie Pinkerton from Caldwell High School

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Jackie Pinkerton is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Caldwell senior has a 4.5 grade point average and ranks first in her class. Jackie is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in multiple clubs at Caldwell High. Jackie has also been awarded Academic All-District in the various sports that she is involved with.
CALDWELL, TX
kwhi.com

21 INDICTED BY THE WASHINGTON CO. GRAND JURY

21 people were indicted by the Washington County Grand Jury Tuesday. Victor Hugo Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Credit or Debit Card Abuse. Juan Alberto Freire Diaz, 39 of Pflugerville, was indicted for Fraudulent Possession or Use of a Credit or Debit Card. Joaquin Santos Echeverria, 27 of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
wtaw.com

Brief Comments From The State Prison Director The Day After The Release Of Two Investigation Reports About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape

The day after the Texas department of criminal justice (TDCJ) released the findings of two investigations of last May’s escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez, TDCJ executive director Bryan Collier brought up during Friday’s meeting of the state prison board, Lopez’s escape and the murders of the Tomball area man and four grandsons at their vacation home near Centerville.
CENTERVILLE, TX
wtaw.com

College Station City Council Learns Of The Departure Of The President Of The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation

The end of Thursday night’s four hour College Station city council meeting included the announcement from councilman Dennis Maloney about the departure of the president of the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC). Maloney, who is one of College Station’s representatives on the BVEDC board, says Matt Prochaska is...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Dave’s Hot Chicken to open Friday in College Station

Dave’s Hot Chicken will open this Friday in College Station. The restaurant is located at 1512 Texas Ave. S. in the space formerly occupied by Urban Bricks Pizza. Dave’s Hot Chicken will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight. Dave’s Hot Chicken is a chain of fast casual restaurants that specializes in Nashville-style hot chicken tenders and sliders.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Texas Department of Criminal Justice Releases Findings Of Two Investigations About The Gonzalo Lopez Escape

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) on Thursday released the reports of two investigations about the escape of inmate Gonzalo Lopez near Centerville last May. Lopez eluded authorities from his escape on May 12 until he was killed June 2 following an exchange of gunfire with authorities south of San Antonio. That was after Lopez killed a Tomball area man and four of his grandchildren who were staying at a vacation home near Centerville.
CENTERVILLE, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Department Update on WTAW

Chad Jones, CSPD Recruiting Coordinator, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about recruitment efforts, how the pandemic has affected law enforcement, recruiting trips, requirements for new officers, and more. Then Shannon Ballard, Citizens Recruiter for CSPD, visits with Scott about non-sworn positions in the department, how to apply, requirements, employee shortage, and more. Listen to both of their visits on The Infomaniacs on Friday, December 9, 2022.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Three killed Saturday morning in Centerville crash

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three people died early Saturday morning after a vehicle struck a tree in Centerville, KBTX has confirmed. The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at 535 Cass Street. The Centerville Volunteer Fire Department says four people were inside a vehicle that struck a tree. Three people in...
CENTERVILLE, TX

