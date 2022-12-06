ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Patchy fog before highs climb into 80s across Central Florida

ORLANO, Fla. – High pressure continues to dominate the forecast in Central Florida for the next several days, leading to very low rain chances. We will be dry across Central Florida into next week. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando will warm to a high temperature of 82...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Action Church opens Christmas Store to empower parents

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Central Florida church opened a unique Christmas Store on Saturday that empowers parents to purchase amazing gifts for their children at steeply discounted prices. Christmas is a joyous season, but for Jennifer Spencer, it can be stressful. “We live paycheck to paycheck. It’s kind...
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Central Florida high school kicker named All-American in US Army Bowl

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A senior football kicker here in Central Florida was selected to play in the 2022 U.S. Army Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 17. Horizon High School held a ceremony on Tuesday for their very own Daniel Porto, as he accepted this prestigious invitation. Only about 100 students get selected for this game.
DALLAS, TX
click orlando

Tax breaks teed up for Florida hurricane damage victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
click orlando

Florida proposal would add political parties to school board races

ORLANDO, Fla. – When voters choose school board candidates in elections, there are no political parties listed after their names on the ballot. Next year, lawmakers in Florida will consider putting a constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot that would change that. State Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers,...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida lawmakers set to begin special session on insurance

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers released a massive property insurance bill that would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, seek to reduce insurance lawsuits and force more people out of the state-created insurer of last resort even if it means property owners end up paying more. The 123-page bill...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy