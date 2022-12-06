Read full article on original website
Massive storm 2,000 miles away creating life-threatening rip currents at Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. – A storm more than 2,000 miles away in the North Atlantic is having a major impact along the Florida beaches. While it will be sunny, the risk for life-threatening rip currents will be extremely high. If you do enter the water, make sure you are paying...
Patchy fog before highs climb into 80s across Central Florida
ORLANO, Fla. – High pressure continues to dominate the forecast in Central Florida for the next several days, leading to very low rain chances. We will be dry across Central Florida into next week. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando will warm to a high temperature of 82...
Jingle Mills: Central Florida artists invited to showcase work during holiday event
ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2nd annual Jingle Mills event proves “oh what fun it is” to go to a one-door open gallery. According to Mills 50 district officials, the Mills Gallery and its artist-in-residence, Kristy Lee, are presenting an opportunity for Central Florida artists to showcase and sell their artwork at an upcoming holiday event.
Action Church opens Christmas Store to empower parents
WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Central Florida church opened a unique Christmas Store on Saturday that empowers parents to purchase amazing gifts for their children at steeply discounted prices. Christmas is a joyous season, but for Jennifer Spencer, it can be stressful. “We live paycheck to paycheck. It’s kind...
Ask Trooper Steve: Does the color of my car have to match its registration?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. He was recently asked if the color of your car has to match its registration, such...
Central Florida high school kicker named All-American in US Army Bowl
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A senior football kicker here in Central Florida was selected to play in the 2022 U.S. Army Bowl in Dallas on Dec. 17. Horizon High School held a ceremony on Tuesday for their very own Daniel Porto, as he accepted this prestigious invitation. Only about 100 students get selected for this game.
Tax breaks teed up for Florida hurricane damage victims
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Nearly 50,000 property owners forced from their homes for more than a month by Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Nicole could be eligible for tax relief under a bill that was being prepared Friday for a special legislative session next week. A draft of the bill would...
Live on a boat? You may qualify for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – If you live on a boat – and it was your primary residence before and during Hurricane Ian – and sustained hurricane damage, you may quality for federal assistance, FEMA recently announced. FEMA said survivors living in one of the 26 designated counties for...
Florida proposal would add political parties to school board races
ORLANDO, Fla. – When voters choose school board candidates in elections, there are no political parties listed after their names on the ballot. Next year, lawmakers in Florida will consider putting a constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot that would change that. State Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers,...
Sheriff: Florida Keys man tossed 2 kittens out of moving SUV, 1 dead
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a 29-year-old Islamorada man Thursday after they said he tossed two kittens out of the window of his moving SUV, according to News 6 partner Local 10 News. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said on Nov. 28,...
‘Tripledemic:’ COVID, flu, RSV taxing health system as CDC urges taking precautions
ORLANDO, Fla. – A perfect storm of respiratory diseases is increasing cases and hospitalizations across the U.S. and in Florida and could make for a terrible holiday season if more people don’t take precautions, according to the nation’s health experts. Outbreaks of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus...
Florida lawmakers set to begin special session on insurance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida lawmakers released a massive property insurance bill that would create a $1 billion reinsurance fund, seek to reduce insurance lawsuits and force more people out of the state-created insurer of last resort even if it means property owners end up paying more. The 123-page bill...
Florida House, Senate outline potential changes to state’s property-insurance system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With a special legislative session poised to start, the Florida House and Senate late Friday released proposals that would make far-reaching changes in the state’s troubled property-insurance system. The bills (HB 1A and SB 2A) would take steps to reduce litigation costs, move policies out...
