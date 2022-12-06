Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Vets present holiday toys to ‘CHiPs for Kids’
LANCASTER — The California Highway Patrol got some love from the Antelope Valley veterans community, Thursday, with a robust donation to CHP’s “CHiPs for Kids” holiday toy giveaway. Toys that had been gathered since spring were dropped off at the Lancaster CHP station on Avenue I,...
Antelope Valley Press
Magic returns to BLVD for Christmas fest
LANCASTER — Lancaster Boulevard will be transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland tonight for A Magical BLVD Christmas with bright lights and the sounds of the holiday season. The popular event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Lancaster Boulevard between Beech and Genoa avenues.
Antelope Valley Press
CHP officers collecting toys in Palmdale
PALMDALE —With the holiday season in full swing, California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley area officers will be at the Sam’s Club and Walmart Supercenter on 10th Street West, today through Sunday, to collect new unwrapped toys for the annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive. Officers will collect toys...
Antelope Valley Press
Healthcare District again at full strength with new additions
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors is officially at full strength, with the swearing-in of three directors, on Friday. Returning incumbent Dr. Don Parazo, former director Dr. Doddanna Krishna and former Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer each took the oath of office before family, friends and hospital staff.
signalscv.com
Elderly woman accidentally accelerates into Canyon Country Yum Yum Donuts
A driver accidentally accelerated into the Yum Yum Donuts shop in Canyon Country on Friday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:33 a.m. to the 16500...
Antelope Valley Press
Mojave will celebrate its tree-lighting on Saturday
MOJAVE — Residents are invited to come celebrate the holidays, on Saturday, with the Mojave Tree Lighting. The free event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Mojave Veterans Building, 15580 O St.
Antelope Valley Press
LA County honors unclaimed dead
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County hosted a ceremony, Thursday, to mark the burial of 1,624 people who died, in 2019, but whose remains went unclaimed by relatives or loved ones. The service included blessings from a range of faiths honoring the unclaimed dead, whose cremated remains were placed...
Antelope Valley Press
How to care for camellias in the Antelope Valley
A popular landscape plant that is starting to bloom now are camellias. There are two common types of camellias. The most common is the Japanese camellia (camellia japonica), which is also called the shade camellia or sometimes it is called a tea tree. Tea comes from a variety of camellia (camellia sinensis) leaves.
Compton's annual holiday parade returns
More than 1,000 residents are expected to come out and watch Compton's first Christmas parade since the pandemic started.The annual holiday tradition began 67 years ago and the Mayor of Compton, Emma Sharif, said she wants the community to be united again."Everybody will come out and get a chance to talk again, especially after pandemic, it will be a lot of people you haven't seen in awhile," said Mayor Sharif.The parade route will head down Compton Boulevard starting on Bullis Road and end on Alameda Street.This years theme is "A Miracle on Compton Boulevard" and bands from Compton and Inglewood Unified School Districts will be among those taking part.The parade will have two Grand Marshall's and they will be Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Former NFL star and SuperBowl Champion Jeron Johnson. Congresswoman Waters has served the area of South Los Angeles for over 30 years as a leader in the US House of Representatives and due to redistricting will now serve the City of Compton in the 43rd Congressional District. Jeron Johnson, a Compton native, played 7 years in the NFL including a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks.The parade starts Saturday at 11 a.m. and will end around 1 p.m.
Abandoned Church Burns in Pomona
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County firefighters were at the scene of an abandoned church fire Thursday morning. LACoFD responded to a reported commercial building fire shortly after 7:30 a.m., Dec. 8, on the 600 block of North Mills Avenue in the city of Pomona. Once firefighters arrived...
spectrumnews1.com
Pasadena launches paramedic subscription service
PASADENA, Calif. — The Pasadena Fire Department is offering a new program to help residents avoid unexpected ambulance bills. For $85 annually, people who sign up for the Pasadena Paramedic Subscription Service will be able to access unlimited use of the department’s emergency medical system. “When you need...
Antelope Valley Press
Council approves gun dealer permit
PALMDALE — The City Council, on Wednesday, approved a gun dealer’s permit for a new business that intends to primarily provide gun and ammunition safety courses, along with selling sporting goods, ammunition and online firearm sales. United Tactical LLC owner and manager Jared Stall said he expects to...
NBC Los Angeles
Christmas Tree Lane Just Shared Important Tips for Visiting
There are so many Southern Californian delights and seasonal lights on our Christmassy calendars each year. Still, we do keep in mind that there are a few especially magical — and popular — attractions that require a little extra forethought, should we desire a hiccup-free experience. (Occasional hiccups and the holidays go hand-in-hand, of course, so making peace with that is probably a wise idea.)
Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard
A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
signalscv.com
Agencies inclined to grant extension for Cali Lake RV Resort
Residents of RV park in Agua Dulce receive aid from L.A. County. Less than a month away from a deadline, which would require the park owner of Cali Lake RV Resort in Agua Dulce to reduce the number of spots from 103 to 47, state and county agencies seem to be inclined to grant an extension.
NBC Los Angeles
Police Activity Swarms Boulevard in Hawthorne
Police activity shut down trains at the El Segundo and Marine Stations Friday in Hawthorne after reports of a man with a gun on train tracks. Around 4 p.m., Newschopper4 captured footage of a heavy police presence at Rosecrans and Aviation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was assisting El...
2535 East Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale
Sited against the Glendale hills and framed by oak and eucalyptus trees, the Mayan-inspired Derby House is celebrated as one of Lloyd Wright’s strongest achievements. Built in 1926 for businessman James Derby and his family, this well-preserved, five-bedroom home earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. The post 2535 East Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
Thieves ransack 3 SoCal Crumbl Cookies stores on same day
On Tuesday, thieves ransacked three Crumbl Cookies stores, all within a 10-mile radius.
southarkansassun.com
Dad Arrested After Killing 1-Year-Old Infant Daughter By Throwing Her Off A Bridge in Long Beach, California
Jayveyon Burley was arrested for throwing his daughter off a bridge in Long Beach, California. The remains of the dead 1-year-old infant Leilani Dream Burley were found in the Los Angeles River, says Lang. On December 4, 2022, Inglewood, California police were contacted about a possible missing child. The call...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in LA area shooting
SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. – A 26-year-old man who was fatally shot in an unincorporated area near Santa Fe Springs was identified Friday. Deputies responded at 1:39 a.m. Thursday to the 10000 block of Laurel Avenue west of Carmenita Road where they found the victim on the sidewalk, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
