Michigan Law student leads in the AAPI Community
When the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on October 31 regarding affirmative action in college admissions, among those paying close attention was the leadership of the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association (NAPALSA). Shortly after lawyers for Harvard University and the University of North Carolina defended the use...
Bernstein joins Michigan State Bar Foundation Fellows
Plunkett Cooney partner Douglas C. Bernstein, along with 27 other attorneys throughout Michigan, has been named a Fellow of the Michigan State Bar Foundation (MSBF). Established in 1984, the MSBF’s Fellows program recognizes distinguished Michigan attorneys for their professional excellence and service to the community. The Fellows program supports the Foundation in providing leadership and grants for improvements in the administration of justice and in the delivery of civil legal aid to low-income individuals and families.
High flyer: Michigan Law alumna lands coveted federal clerkships
Michigan Law alumna Briaunna Buckner has clerked for two U.S. Court of Appeals Judges. Michigan Law School alumna Briaunna Buckner has racked up many impressive achievements in her academic career—including clerking for two U.S. Court of Appeals judges: in 2021 for Bernice B. Donald in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and currently for Robert L. Wilkins in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
Whitmer announces $2 million grant to grow high-tech talent pipeline in Michigan
On Thursday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined representatives from the Detroit Regional Chamber, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO), and Michigan Office of Future Mobility and Electrification (OFME) to award a $2 million grant to the Detroit Regional Chamber (DRC) Foundation and MICHauto to support the growth and development of high-tech talent in Michigan. The grant will fund projects to grow Michigan’s high-tech workforce and build talent pipelines for Michigan’s automotive, mobility, and technology sectors.
Nessel announces second term executive team changes
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Wednesday announced the appointment in her second term of Fadwa A. Hammoud as chief deputy and Ann M. Sherman as solicitor general. Current Chief Deputy Attorney General Christina Grossi will be leaving the department after more than a decade in public service. —Fadwa Hammoud.
Whitmer attends State-Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie, appoints first Tribal citizen ever to Michigan Court of Appeals
On Tuesday,?Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer attended the Tribal Summit in Sault Ste. Marie. She met with Tribal leaders to address?shared priorities and continue an open dialogue between the State of Michigan and sovereign tribal governments. She also announced her appointment of Judge Allie Greenleaf Maldonado to the Michigan Court of Appeals. Maldonado will be the first Tribal citizen ever appointed to the Michigan Court of Appeals.
Small manufacturers throughout Michigan receive state support to adopt Industry 4.0 technologies
Twenty-four small manufacturers around Michigan have been awarded a total of $559,005 to help them adopt Industry 4.0 (I4.0) technologies, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced Tuesday. The funds are part of the $3 million Industry 4.0 Technology Implementation Grant program. “As Michigan continues to lead the world in advanced...
Duly Noted
Benjamin R. Judd has joined Foster Swift’s Grand Rapids office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Judd focuses his practice in the areas of divorce, collaborative divorce, pre-nuptial agreements, child custody, child support, as well as general civil litigation. Previously, Judd was in a Grand Rapids-based...
Court offices to close Dec. 15, 16
The 30th Circuit Court will close the Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason on Thursday, December 15 and Friday, December 16 so employees can conduct a pending case inventory. Emergency matters will be handled by calling...
At a Glance ...
GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a life prison sentence would be justified for the leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The government filed a sentencing memo this week in Grand Rapids, a week before Adam Fox faces a judge. Prosecutors say his goal to turn the country upside down in 2020 with a kidnapping was a forerunner of rampant anti-government extremism.
Ex-candidate for governor seeks time to mull any plea deals
ALLENDALE, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer for a former Republican candidate for Michigan governor said Tuesday they want more time to consider possible plea deals in a case related to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Gary Springstead made the request on behalf of Ryan Kelley, asking a...
Zoom court is still court, even for judge
Many people forget that attending Zoom court is still court. It may not have the pomp and circumstance like the wood and marbled court-rooms, but the rulings and sentences are still the same. I’ve seen my fair share of questionable outfits (or lack thereof), and interesting places that people camp...
Court Digest
NEW YORK (AP) — More than three dozen women have filed a lawsuit in New York against writer and director James Toback, accusing him of sexual abuse. The lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan on Monday, comes after New York state last month instituted a one-year window for people to file lawsuits over sexual assault claims even if they took place decades ago, waiving statutes of limitations.
Annual state individual income tax system maintenance begins today
System upgrades in preparation for next year's individual income tax filing season will begin this week, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Effective after 5 p.m. today, Dec. 8, the state Treasury Department will suspend processing state individual income tax refunds due to annual tax processing system upgrades required for the upcoming 2023 tax filing season. Individuals will be able to check the status of their refunds or returns after Jan. 9, 2023.
U-M lineman takes plea deal in gun case
ANN ARBOR (AP) — Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Thursday, a week after he was charged with a felony for possessing a gun in his pickup truck without a concealed-weapon permit. Smith's record will be scrubbed clean if stays out of trouble for a...
