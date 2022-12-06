Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
One hospitalized after vehicle fire on NYS Thruway
Henrietta, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to the far end of Henrietta on the New York State Thruway for a vehicle fire Friday afternoon. According to the Henrietta Fire District's Facebook page, crews extinguished the fire and treated one person for minor burns. CHS transported the individual to the hospital,...
13 WHAM
Three injured after crash on Ridgeway Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Lake Section Officers along with RFD, and AMR responded to Ridgeway Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle accident around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers say they learned two vehicles had accidently collided with one another. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 39-year-old woman,...
Webster PD: Spikes found on Five Mile Line Rd. linked to tire punctures
Webster police said that the spikes were found in the roadway. They describe the spikes as triangular.
WHEC TV-10
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
Man sentenced to time served in deadly crash
A Buffalo man will serve 5 years probation after a judge sentenced him to time served in jail after a deadly crash. 20-year-old Gino M. Cesar’s driver’s license and registration for his vehicle were revoked as part of the sentence.
13 WHAM
Several animals killed in Mendon barn fire
Mendon, N.Y. (WHAM) Firefighters are investigating a barn fire in Mendon. Crews say a two and a half story barn on Parrish Road caught fire Wednesday night and flames spread to a nearby home. The family and their dogs were able to get out of the home safely. Several animals...
WHEC TV-10
Police, troopers, and U.S. Marshals respond after car crashes into home on Chili Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A car crashed into a home on Chili Avenue on Tuesday night, a few blocks west of Thurston Road. There was a large police presence there, including Rochester police, state troopers and the U.S. Marshal Task Force. A News10NBC photographer saw someone in handcuffs. There is...
18-year-old arrested after striking gas pump, leaving scene of accident
He admitted to police that he was trying to do a burnout in the parking lot.
13 WHAM
Rochester Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest wanted individual
Rochester, N.Y. — RPD in coordination with the US Marshals Task Force apprehended a wanted individual as result of a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The wanted individual, who will remain unnamed by police at this time, was found to be in possession of illegal weapons at the time of the arrest.
13 WHAM
NYSP warn residents of phone scam
The New York State Police would like to warn residents of a recent phone scam. The State Police would like to remind everyone this holiday season that the New York State Police do not solicit citizens for donations. Troopers say that they have received several calls and complaints from residents...
13 WHAM
Man stabbed on Bernard Street; RPD look for person of interest
Rochester, N.Y — Rochester Police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 300 block of Bernard Street on Thursday evening. The victim, a 26-year-old man was found with at least one stab wound to the upper body. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, and RPD is currently looking...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after crash in Palmyra
PALMYRA, N.Y. — A man is recovering at Strong Hospital after he was injured in a crash in Palmyra. Deputies say John Synesael hit a tree along Lyon Road on Monday night. The 51-year-old was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. When we last checked with Strong Hospital...
13 WHAM
Police, drivers note increase in aggressive driving, road rage
Rochester, N.Y. — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated nearly 43,000 people died in motor vehicle accidents last year, a 10.5% increase from 2020. Deputy Brendan Hurley, a 17-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said he's seen some car accidents he won't forget for the rest of his life — which is why he is especially concerned about an uptick in road rage.
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
13 WHAM
Mendon animal sanctuary seeking help after barn fire
Mendon, N.Y. — Help is needed after a fire destroyed a barn at the Odonata Sanctuary in Mendon Wednesday night. The sanctuary is a place for farm animals to live out the rest of their days. Several animals were lost in the fire and the others are being sheltered...
iheart.com
Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue
We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
WHEC TV-10
Monroe County deputies: Man arrested for planning to shoot coworkers at CooperVision
SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — It was outside CooperVision early Monday that police say a Henrietta man -armed with a gun – waited. There, Dinesh Subedi, 24, was met by Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies, responding to calls from concerned employees. According to the sheriff’s office, Subedi, who worked at...
Two people arrested following several home invasion robberies
A Monroe County resident and Livingston County resident have been arrested on multiple violent felony charges following a four-month long investigation into several home invasion robberies.
informnny.com
Police, Tops seek ID help for Henrietta Tops hit-and-run suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly car her crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee. At 3:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the...
cnyhomepage.com
Police: Woman arrested for 5 Rochester robberies, attempted robbery, in 1 week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local woman is facing nine charges for six instances of robbery and attempted robbery in Rochester over the past week, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said. The suspect allegedly robbed the following three locations before being arrested:. Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square...
