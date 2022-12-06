ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, NY

13 WHAM

One hospitalized after vehicle fire on NYS Thruway

Henrietta, N.Y. — Firefighters responded to the far end of Henrietta on the New York State Thruway for a vehicle fire Friday afternoon. According to the Henrietta Fire District's Facebook page, crews extinguished the fire and treated one person for minor burns. CHS transported the individual to the hospital,...
HENRIETTA, NY
13 WHAM

Three injured after crash on Ridgeway Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Lake Section Officers along with RFD, and AMR responded to Ridgeway Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle accident around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers say they learned two vehicles had accidently collided with one another. The driver of one of the vehicles, a 39-year-old woman,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash

CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Several animals killed in Mendon barn fire

Mendon, N.Y. (WHAM) Firefighters are investigating a barn fire in Mendon. Crews say a two and a half story barn on Parrish Road caught fire Wednesday night and flames spread to a nearby home. The family and their dogs were able to get out of the home safely. Several animals...
MENDON, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police, U.S. Marshals Task Force arrest wanted individual

Rochester, N.Y. — RPD in coordination with the US Marshals Task Force apprehended a wanted individual as result of a traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The wanted individual, who will remain unnamed by police at this time, was found to be in possession of illegal weapons at the time of the arrest.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

NYSP warn residents of phone scam

The New York State Police would like to warn residents of a recent phone scam. The State Police would like to remind everyone this holiday season that the New York State Police do not solicit citizens for donations. Troopers say that they have received several calls and complaints from residents...
13 WHAM

Man stabbed on Bernard Street; RPD look for person of interest

Rochester, N.Y — Rochester Police responded to a report of a stabbing on the 300 block of Bernard Street on Thursday evening. The victim, a 26-year-old man was found with at least one stab wound to the upper body. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening, and RPD is currently looking...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after crash in Palmyra

PALMYRA, N.Y. — A man is recovering at Strong Hospital after he was injured in a crash in Palmyra. Deputies say John Synesael hit a tree along Lyon Road on Monday night. The 51-year-old was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. When we last checked with Strong Hospital...
PALMYRA, NY
13 WHAM

Police, drivers note increase in aggressive driving, road rage

Rochester, N.Y. — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated nearly 43,000 people died in motor vehicle accidents last year, a 10.5% increase from 2020. Deputy Brendan Hurley, a 17-year veteran of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, said he's seen some car accidents he won't forget for the rest of his life — which is why he is especially concerned about an uptick in road rage.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Mendon animal sanctuary seeking help after barn fire

Mendon, N.Y. — Help is needed after a fire destroyed a barn at the Odonata Sanctuary in Mendon Wednesday night. The sanctuary is a place for farm animals to live out the rest of their days. Several animals were lost in the fire and the others are being sheltered...
MENDON, NY
iheart.com

Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue

We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
ROCHESTER, NY
informnny.com

Police, Tops seek ID help for Henrietta Tops hit-and-run suspect

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly car her crashed into the Henrietta Tops Monday, injuring a Salvation Army employee. At 3:15 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to the Tops on Jefferson road for the...
HENRIETTA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Police: Woman arrested for 5 Rochester robberies, attempted robbery, in 1 week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local woman is facing nine charges for six instances of robbery and attempted robbery in Rochester over the past week, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said. The suspect allegedly robbed the following three locations before being arrested:. Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square...
ROCHESTER, NY

